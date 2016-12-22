Beef cows sells to £1207 at Ballymena Mart

Another good entry of 310 beef cattle in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Beef cows sold to 198p for a Par 610kg at £1207, Fr cows sold to 130p at 780kg at £1014, beef heifers to 203p at 550kg at £1116, beef cullocks to 218p at 570kg at £1242 and Friesian bullocks to 167p for 700kg at £1169.

Leading prices as follows:

Beef cows sold to: Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Par 610kg, £1207 (198), A Henry, Antrim Lim 650kg, £1228 (189), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Char 750kg, £1402 (187), O’Kane Farm, Ballymena Char 820kg, £1435 (175), McKinney Bros, Maghera Lim 760kg, £1261 (166), John McKeague, Ballymena Char 710kg, £1171 (165), O’Kane Farm, Ballymena Char 810kg, £1328 (164), McKinney Bros, Ballymena Lim 730kg, £1124 (154), A J Wilson, Ballymena BB 720kg, £1094 (152), Daniel McAlonan, Ballymena Char 860kg, £1272 (148), John McKeague, Ballymena Blo 670kg, £991 (148), C Magill, Larne Lim 750kg, £1102 (147), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Lim 620kg, £911 (147), J F Savage and Partners, Newtownards Lim 740kg, £1073 (145), J McCambridge, Ballycastle Lim 610kg, £884 (145), V McErlaine, Ballymoney Lim 700kg, £1001 (143), H A Wilson, Newtowncrommelin Char 820kg, £1172 (143), J F Savage and Partners, Newtownards Lim 760kg, £1079 (142), local farmer Char 790kg, £1113 (141), S McCambridge, Ballycastle Lim 620kg, £868 (140), John P and James McKeagney, Maghera BB 660kg, £924 (140), W and M Orr, Ballycastle BB 640kg, £883 (138), A and M Warwick, Antrim Sim 720kg, £993 (138), J F Savage and Partners, Newtownards Lim 690kg, £952 (138).

Friesian cows sold to: J F Smith, Islandmagee 780kg, £1014 (130), K Steele, Islandmagee 640kg, £761 (119), Trevor Brown, Crumlin 790kg, £940 (119), local producer, 670kg, £783 (117), Brian Lyttle, Ballymena 760kg, £881 (116), J F Smith, Islandmagee 730kg, £846 (116), local producer, 660kg, £752 (114), D and S Kennedy, Broughshane 640kg, £729 (114), J F Smith, Islandmagee 840kg, £932 (111), R A Hill, Islandmagee 720kg, £792 (110), local producer, 680kg, £748 (110), McKinney Bros, Maghera 680kg, £727 (107), S D Torrens, Ballymoney 770kg, £823 (107), Ryan O’Flynn, Kircubbin 630kg, £667 (106), Stephen Dunn, Downpatrick 740kg, £777 (105), S McClure, Coleraine 730kg, £766 (105), M T Boyd, Larne 670kg, £696 (104), Ballybracken Farms, Ballyclare 620kg, £638 (103), Local producer, 660kg, £660 (100).

Beef heifers sold to: John McKeague, Ballymena Char 550kg, £1116 (203), R Gilliland, Antrim Sim 640kg, £1280 (200), J F Savage and Partners, Newtownards Lim 550kg, £1067 (194), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Char 470kg, £893 (190), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Par 440kg, £818 (186), George A Hamilton, Randalstown Sim 610kg, £1134 (186), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena BB 460kg, £841 (183), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Lim 460kg, £828 (180), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Sim 590kg, £1044 (177), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Sim 440kg, £765 (174), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena BB 510kg, £887 (174), Alan Patterson, Magherafelt Lim 470kg, £817 (174).

Beef bullocks sold to: A Lagan, Portglenone BB 570kg, £1242 (218), Brian Thompson, Lisburn Lim 680kg, £1448 (213), Arthur and Thomas Lagan, Portglenone BB 650kg, £1371 (211), Brian Thompson, Lisburn Lim 710kg, £1491 (210), S and K McErlean, Belfast Lim 490kg, £1004 (205), Arthur and Thomas Lagan, Portglenone Lim 640kg, £1305 (204), D Christie, Ballymoney Char 530kg, £1081 (204), John Carey, Ballymena AA 610kg, £1232 (202), D Christie, Ballymoney Lim 500kg, £1000 (200), D Christie, Ballymoney Lim 540kg, £1047 (194), R Dawson, Lisburn Sim 640kg, £1222 (191), P Graffin, Portglenone Lim 740kg, £1398 (189), John Carey, Ballymena BB 600kg, £1122 (187), D Christie, Ballymoney Lim 590kg, £1085 (184), W Pinkerton, Ballymoney Lim 510kg, £928 (182), W Pinkerton, Ballymoney Lim 470kg, £855 (182), P Graffin, Portglenone Lim 670kg, £1212 (181), John Carey, Ballymena Char 710kg, £1278 (180), P Griffin, Portglenone Lim 640kg, £1152 (180).

Friesian bullocks sold to: W McKee, Magherafelt 700kg, £1169 (167), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 620kg, £1016 (164), W McKee, Magherafelt 680kg, £1094 (161), W McKee, Magherafelt 650kg, £1040 (160), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 610kg, £969 (159), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 490kg, £779 (159), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 550kg, £869 (158), W McKee, Magherafelt 610kg, £951 (156), W McKee, Magherafelt 700kg, £1092 (156), R Dawson, Lisburn 620kg, £957 (156), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 530kg, £821 (155), S Jamieson, Broughshane 590kg, £902 (153), S Jamieson, Broughshane 610kg, £933 (153), S Jamieson, Broughshane 610kg, £933 (153), S Jamieson, Broughshane 590kg, £902 (153), S Jamieson, Broughshane 600kg, £918 (153), S Jamieson, Broughshane 620kg, £948 (153), S Jamieson, Broughshane 690kg, £1055 (153), R Dawson, Lisburn 610kg, £915 (150), S Jamieson, Broughshane 590kg, £873 (148), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 500kg, £740 (148), James Nelson, Kilwaughter 550kg, £814 (148), J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 570kg, £837 (147), local producer, 580kg, £852 (147).

Results for the annual Christmas dairy show sponsored by Danske Bank. Calved heifer: First and champion Jos Adams, Ballymena, second and reserve champion C Casey, Cloughmills, third W Johnston, Ligoniel.

Calved cow: First , second and reserve champion C Annett, Hillsborough, second T Carlisle, Dundrod, third Jos Adams, Ballymena.

Ruling prices: C Casey, Cloughmills £2000, Jos Adams, Ballymena £1810, WG Johnston, Ligoniel £1720, Jos Adams, Ballymena £1700, Howard McNabney, Clough £1600, Mrs C Annett, Hillsborough £1580, Thomas Carlisle £1550, Mrs C Annett £1520, local farmer (2) £1500, N and J Coleman, Doagh £1480, W and R Peden, Ballybogey £1450, Mrs C Annett £1440, Robert Martin, Carryduff £1440, W and R Peden £1400, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare £1380, Robert Martin £1340, Matt Millar £1300, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick £1300, James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick £1300, W and R Peden SH £1300, James Watt Jnr, Templepatrick £1280, J W Suffern, Crumlin £1250, Trevor Brown, Crumlin £1250, John Hunter, Crumlin £1250.

Suckler stock sold to £1520 for an in calf Lim heifer. Leading prices: Ryan Loughery, Limavady Lim in calf heifer £1520, Lim in calf heifer £1500, Lim in calf heifer £1450, BB in calf heifer £1450, Lim in calf heifer £1400, (2) Lim in calf heifer £1400, (2) Lim in calf heifer £1340, Lim in calf heifer £1320, (2) Lim in calf heifer £1280, Lim in calf heifer £1220, S Wallace, Ballymena Lim in calf heifer £1200, Ryan Loughery Lim in calf heifer £1180, M McKinstry, Nutts Corner Lim £1160, Wm Coulter, Ahoghill Lim £1100.

Results for the annual Christmas show and sale of dropped calves sponsored by Fane Valley stores.

Bull calf: First and champion T Herbinson, Randalstown Char, second T Herbinson, AA, thrid T Herbinson, Hereford.

Heifer calf: First and reserve champion G M Kernohan, Broughshane BB, second A H Park, Ballymena Char, third H Mulvenna, Glenarm Limousin.

Leading prices for bull calves: T Herbinson, Randalstown Char £500, AA £500, Here £450, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh BB £430, D McKay, Broughshane Lim £410, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £390, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh BB £380, Gareth Hayes, Ballymen Lim £350, Josephine Lamont, Cullybackey SH £345, H Mulvenna, Glenarm (2) Lim £335, Anthony McFadden, Garvagh Blonde £335, H Millar, Antrim BB £320, R Morrow, Glenarm Lim £315, Robert Adams, Ballymena Lim £305, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £300.

Heifer calves: J L McKinney, Maghera Lim £460, Samuel Kennedy, Doagh BB £460, local farmer, Ballymena Char £425, D McKay, Broughshane Lim £400, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £385, SH Adams, Cloughmills BB £385, GM Kernohan, Broughshane BB £380, H Mulvenna, Glenarm Lim £330, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £325, H Millar, Antrim BB £305, R Thompson, Glenarm Sim £305, Leslie Wilson, Sim £285, GM Kernohan, Broughshane BB £285, Leslie Wilson, Doagh Sim £280, local farmer Sim £280, GM Kernohan BB £270.

Friesian bull calves sold: Samuel Kennedy, Doagh £180, Graeme Martin, Broughshane £165, S Wilson, Ballymena £155, Graeme Martin £145, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £145, D Maybin, Broughshane £140, Dominic Mawhinney, Bellaghy £140, D Maybin, Broughshane £135, Dominic Mawhnney £130, W J McBurney, Ballymena (2) £130, T and M E Taylor, Doagh £130, D Maybin, Broughshane (2) £125, £120, WJ McBurney, Ballymena £120.

An entry of 200 weanlings resulted in a great trade. Bullocks sold to £510 over for a Char 380kg at £890 offered by R McNeill, Glenarm. Heifers sold to £530 over for a Lim 420kg at £950 preseneted by JS Hamilton, Ballymena.

Heifers 0-250kgs: Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Lim 220kg, £600 (272), local farmer Char 200kg, £530 (265), T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde 230kg, £570 (247), J McAuley, Ballyclare (2) Lim 180kg, £435 (241), W J Bryson, Crumlin Char 210kg, £505 (240), J McAuley, Ballyclare Char 200kg, £480 (240), local farmer Lim 200kg, £480 (240), D Elliott, Brookeborough (2) Lim 200kg, £480 (240), local farmer Lim 200kg, £480 (240), Michael McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Lim 200kg, £480 (240), James Wilson (2) 250kg, £570 (228), local farmer BB 230kg, £520 (226), John Connon, Ballymena Lim 230kg, £510 (221).

251-300kgs: Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 280kg, £630 (225), R Pollock, Glenavy Lim 290kg, £650 (224), local farmer BB 260kg, £580 (223), Lim 260kg, £570 (219), Lim 270kg, £580 (214), T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde 280kg, £600 (214), W J Bryson, Crumlin Char 280kg, £590 (210), local farmer Lim 300kg, £625 (208), local farmer Lim 300kg, £625 (208), Lim 260kg, £540 (207), T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde 290kg, £585 (201).

301-350kgs: T A and P Paul, Dunloy Char 320kg, £750 (234), James Wilson Jnr, Glenarm (2) Lim 320kg, £735 (229), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney Lim 330kg, £730 (221), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 350kg, £770 (220), R Pollock, Glenarm Lim 340kg, £720 (211), Lim 310kg, £655 (211), T J McCartney, Castledawson Blonde 320kg, £665 (207), A and W Magill, Raloo Lim 340kg, £700 (205), T J McCartney Blonde 330kg, £665 (201), Blonde 310kg, £620 (200).

351kg and over: J S Hamilton, Ballymena Lim 420kg, £950 (226), B Gingles, Larne Sim 430kg, £930 (216), A and B Hunter, Antrim Lim 470kg, £1000 (212), Wm Jones Snr, Templepatrick Lim 370kg, £760 (205), Lim 380kg, £780 (205), Micheal McAuley, Newtowncrommelin Lim 390kg, £760 (194), B Gingles, Larne Gal 430kg, £830 (193), R J Rea, Moneymore Lim 390kg, £750 (192), local farmer AA 360kg, £680 (188), J S Hamilton and Son Lim 410kg, £770 (187), James Murtland, Antrim Lim 360kg, £675 (187), A and B Hunter, Antrim Lim 480kg, £900 (187), J S Hamilton Lim 430kg, £790 (183), SHB 450kg, £820 (182).

Bullocks 0-250kgs: Richard McGinley, Ballymoney (2) Lim 240kg, £640 (266), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Lim 250kg, £625 (250), H Johnston, Glenarm (2) Lim 200kg, £470 (235), M McAuley, Martinstown Lim 250kg, £575 (230), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena Lim 230kg, £520 (226), local farmer AA 250kg, 3550 (220), J McAuley, Ballyclare (3) Lim 210kg, £460 (219), H Johnston, Glenarm Lim 220kg, £480 (218), Lim 240kg, £500 (208).

251-300kgs: Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 270kg, £760 (281), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena (2) Lim 260kg, £660 (253), H Minford Lim 270kg, £650 (240), Mike Frazer Char 280kg, £670 (239), Gareth Hayes Lim 260kg, £610 (234), John Connon, Deerfin Lim 260kg, £610 (234), Gareth Hayes Lim 290kg, £680 (234), M McAuley, Martinstown Lim 290kg, £670 (231), G Weir, Toomebridge Lim 290kg, £660 (227), John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 280kg, £635 (226), Sim 300kg, £675 (225), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner AA 280kg, £630 (225), G Weir, Toomebridge Lim 300kg, £675 (225).

301-350kgs: T A and P Paul, Dunloy Lim 320kg, £785 (245), Char 330kg, £790 (239), Char (2) 340kg, £810 (238), John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 330kg, £775 (234), R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 330kg, £760 (230), Mike Frazer Char 310kg, £710 (229), R Hayes, Ballymena Lim 320kg, £725 (226), G Weir, Toomebridge Lim 350kg, £790 (225), Gareth Hayes BRB 330kg, £735 (222), A McCann, Toomebridge Sim 330kg, £735 (222), G Simms, Gleno BB 340kg, £755 (222), Mike Frazer, Templepatrick Char 320kg, £710 (221), G Weir, Toomebridge Lim 310kg, £675 (217), Lim 320kg, £695 (217), Mike Frazer Lim 340kg, £735 (216).

351kg and over: R J McNeill, Glenarm Char 380kg, £890 (234), Char 390kg £890 (228), A T Carson, Ballymoney Sim 370kg, £805 (217), G Simms, Gleno BB 360kg, £780 (216), R J McNeill, Glenarm Lim 390kg, £840 (215), Mrs H Minford, Nutts Corner Lim 380kg, £815 (214), R J McNeill, Glenarm Lim 390kg, £830 (212), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena BB 390kg, £830 (212), G Simms, Gleno BB 370kg, £780 (210), BB 390kg, £820 (210), James Murtland, Antrim Lim 390kg, £815 (209), B Campbell, Bellaghy BB 390kg, £805 (206), John Clarke, Gracehill Sim 360kg, £735 (204), G Simms, Gleno BB 360kg, £730 (202), A McCann, Toomebridge Sim 420kg, £850 (202), A and W Magill, Raloo Lim 400kg, £805 (201).

A seasonal show of cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade. Leading prices as follows:

Bullocks: James Murtland, Antrim AA 510kg, £1095 (214), Lim 500kg, £1010 (202), Wm Weir, Milebush Lim 470kg, £930 (197), James Murtland Lim 500kg, £975 (195), Robert McCullough, Ballyclare Sim 550kg, £1030 (187), Sim 520kg, £970 (186), James Murtland Lim 560kg, £1040 (185), Jim Allen, Larne Sim 540kg, £1000 (185), Wm Weir, Lim 520kg, £960 (184), Robert McCullough Sim 550kg, £1010 (183), Wm Weir SH 560kg, £1020 (182).

Heifers sold to: W H Harkness, Crumlin BB 480kg, £1055 (219), Lim 460kg, £1010 (219), Lim 400kg, £845 (211), Lim 440kg, £920 (209), Lim 470kg, £950 (202), Lim 510kg, £1000 (196), Wm Weir, Milebush Lim 510kg, £1000 (196), Robert McCullough, Ballynure Sim 530kg, £1000 (188), W H Harkness, Crumlin Lim 540kg, £1015 (188), James Murtland, Antrim Sim 520kg, £970 (186), Ruth Harkness, Crumlin Lim 500kg, £925 (185), Jim Allen, Larne Sim 470kg, £860 (183), James Murtland, Antrim Lim 590kg, £1070 (181).

An entry of 1350 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a sharper trade. Fat lambs sold to 357p for a pen of 14 BF 21kg at £75 presented by E and P McCormick, Cushendun and to a top per head of £88.50 for a pen of 17 Texels 30kg offered by P J Kane, Ballycastle. Fat ewes sold to £79.

Fat lambs (1237)

Top prices per kg: J Christie, Cloughmills 6 Tex 18.5kg, £69 (373), E and P McCormick, Cushendun 14 BF 21kg, £75 (357), S Bonnar, Broughshane 11 Tex 21kg, £74.20 (353), Mrs H McGookin, Carrickfergus 4 Tex 21kg, £74.20 (353), George Crothers, Kells 8 Tex, 22kg £77 (350), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 35 Suff, 23.5kg £82 (348), R McKnight, Templepatrick 31 Tex, 21kg £73.20 (348), Norman McBurney, Moorfields 46 Tex, 24kg £83.50 (347), Andrew White, 4 Tex, 23kg £80 (347), Miss Joan Gilliland, Muckamore 5 Tex, 23kg £80 (347), 5 Tex 23kg, £80 (347), Robert Stirling, Ballygally 11 CB, 23kg £80 (347), I Marcus, Glenarm 6 Tex, 24.5kg £84.80 (346), S Petticrew, Martinstown 10 Tex, 22.5kg £77.80 (345), W J Smyth, Moorfields 16 Suff, 23.5kg £81 (344), Sam McNabney, Clough 57 BF, 21.5kg £74 (344), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough 86 Suff, 24kg £82.50 (343), 33 Tex, 24kg £82.50 (343), A and J Currie, Ballyclare 13 Tex, 22.5kg £77 (342), Phillip Holland, Doagh 5 Tex, 22.5kg £77 (342), W S McConnell, Ballyclare 35 Tex, 22.5kg £77 (342), 11 Tex, 22.5kg £77 (342), Robert Linton, Ahoghill 6 Suff, 22.5kg £77 (342), Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 54 Tex, 24.5kg £83.80 (342), P Brown, Ballycastle 22 Suff, 21.5kg £73.50 (341).

Top prices per head: P J Kane, Ballycastle 17 Tex, 30kg £88.50, M Moffett, Broughshane 22 Tex, 26.5kg £87, J McIlrath, Glarryford 2 Suff, 30.5kg £86.50, Wm Adams, Ballymena 1 Bor, 33kg £86, Darren Stewart, Ballyclare 7 Tex, 27.5kg £86, C Crawford, Clough 18 Suff, 28kg £85.50, H McCracken, Ballywalter 18 Tex, 25.5kg £85.20, C Magill, Larne 3 CB, 28.5kg £85, W R McIntyre, Cloughmills 15 Suff, 26.5kg £85, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore 17 Suff, 27kg £85, 3 Tex, 27kg £85, E and P McCormick, Muckamore 1 Bor, 28kg £85, David Marshall, Clough 30 Suff, 26.5kg £85, I Marcus, Glenarm 6 Tex, 24.5kg £84.80, C Gribben, Dunloy 35 Suff, 25.5kg £84.80, B Gribben, Dunloy 24 Suff, 26.5kg £84.80, S Gregg, Glarryford 11 Tex, 25kg £84, A Forsythe, Cloughmills 23 Mule, 27.5kg £84, Rodney McCann, Ballynure 22 Tex, 25kg £84, Walter G Hoy, Templepatrick 54 Tex, 24.5kg £83.80, A M Crawford, Ballynure 42 CB, 25.5kg £83.50, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 46 Tex, 24kg £83.50, G McKeown, Aughafatten 24 Tex, 25kg £83.50, J Bonnar, Broughshane 12 Suff, 24.5kg £83.20, John Reid, Carnlough 9 Tex, 24.5kg £83.

Fat ewes (113)

First quality

Suff - £70-£79

Tex - £65-£78

BF - £30-£50

CB - £40-£61