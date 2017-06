Beef heifers sell to £1,500 at Markethill Mart

A good entry 420 cattle at Markethill on Saturday, June 24th continued to sell with exceptionally good trade.

HEIFERS: 140 lots in the heifer ring sold at very high prices with beef heifers in particularly good demand selling to £242 per 100 kilos for 574k at £1,390 followed by £242 per 100 kilos for 550k at £1,330.

Top price beef heifer £1,500 for 700k (214 per 100 kilos).

Forward feeding heifers sold to £240 per 100 kilos for 528k Belgian Blue at £1,265.

Main demand from £200 to £225 per 100 kilos.

Good quality middleweight heifers sold from £210 to £244 per 100 kilos for 450k at £1100 from a Belleeks farmer.

The same owner sold 420k at £1,010 at £240 per 100 kilos.

Light heifers sold to £260 per 100 kilos for 400k at £1,040 from a Newtownhamilton farmer.

Second quality heifers sold steady from £180 to £195 per 100 kilos.

Forward heifers: Armagh farmer 574k, £1,390, £242.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 550k, £1,330, £242.00; Warrenpoint farmer 528k, £1,265, £240.00; Armagh farmer 584k, £1,370, £235.00; Armagh farmer 612k, £1,390, £227.00; Scarva farmer 608k, £1,370, £225.00; Armagh farmer 632k, £1,405, £222.00; Portadown farmer 550k, £1,220, £222.00.

Middleweight heifers: Belleeks farmer 450k, £1,100, £244.00; Belleeks farmer 420k, £1,010, £240.00; Armagh farmer 498k, £1,180, £237.00; Armagh farmer 484k, £1,135 £235.00; Belleeks farmer 404k, £930, £230.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 490k, £1,110 £227.00; Benburb farmer 486k, £1,095, £225.00; Dungannon farmer 470k, £1,055, £224.00; Richhill farmer 460k, £1,020, £222.00; Jerrettspass farmer 492k, £1,090, £222.00.

Lightweight heifers: Belleeks farmer 400k, £1,040 £260.00; Rathfriland farmer 370k, £850, £230.00; Banbridge farmer 362k, £830, £229.00; Belleeks farmer 390k, £890, £228.00; Belleeks farmer 378k, £850, £225.00; Rathfriland farmer 390k, £850, £218.00.

BULLOCKS: Heavy bulllocks sold steadily from £2 to a top of £241 per 100 kilos for 560k Limousin at £1,350 from a Benburb producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from £210 to £252 per 100 kilos for 480k Charolais at £1,220 from a Keady farmer.

Friesian bullocks sold steadily from £150 to £165 per 100 kilos with a top of £197 per 100 kilos for 636k at £1,250 from a Portadown farmer.

Forward bullocks: Benburb farmer 560k, £1,350, £241.00; Glenanne farmer 520k, £1,235, £238.00; Hilltown farmer 672k, £1,540, £229.00; Keady farmer 550k, £1,250, £227.00; Benburb farmer 562k, £1,265, £225.00; Benburb farmer 606k, £1,355, £224.00; Dromore farmer 604k, £1,345, £223.00; Benburb farmer 536k, £1,170, £218.00; Benburb farmer 538k, £1,170, £218.00; Dromore farmer 624k, £1,355, £217.00.

Friesian bullocks: Craigavon farmer 636k, £1,250, £197.00; Banbridge farmer 590k, £975, £165.00; Banbridge farmer 604k, £985, £163.00; Eglish farmer 562k, £890, £158.00; Banbridge farmer 588k, £905, £154.00; Banbridge farmer 576k, £885, £154.00.

Middleweight bullocks: Keady farmer 484k, £1,220, £252.00; Keady farmer 440k, £1,015, £231.00; Keady farmer 488k, £1,100, £225.00; Glenanne farmer 484k, £1,050, £217.00; Fivemiletown farmer 434k, £930, £214.00; Ballygawley farmer 436k, £920, £211,00; Killylea farmer 432k, £900, £208.00; Newry farmer 442k, £920, £208.00.

WEANLINGS: Heifer weanlings sold steadily from £210 to £267 per 100 kilos for 272k at £725.

Light male weanlings reached £275 per 100 kilos for 298k Limousin at £820 for a Richhill farmer.

Main demand from £230 to £272 per 100 kilos.

Stronger male weanlings sold to £238 per 100 kilos for 420k at £1,000 for Richhill producer.

Heifer weanlings: Markethill farmer 272k, £725, £267.00; Richhill farmer 264k, £700, £265.00; Keady farmer 298k, £740, £248.00; Crossmaglen farmer 342k, £845, £247.00; Richhill farmer 340k, £810, £238.00; Donacloney farmer 316k, £750, £237.00; Newry farmer 262k, £640, £244.00; Keady farmer 264k, £635, £241.00.

Strong male weanlings: Richhill farmer 420k, £1,000, £238.00; Crossmalen farmer 402k, £885, £220.00; Jerrettspass farmer 530k, £1,145, £216.00; Annaclone farmer 406k, £850, £209.00; Crossmaglen farmer 484k, £990, £204.00.

Light male weanlings: Richhill farmer 298k, £820, £275.00; Armagh farmer 276k, £750, £272.00; Markethill farmer 280k, £760, £271.00; Newry farmer 264k, £700, £265.00; Richhill farmer 368k, £960, £261.00; Crossmaglen farmer 376k, £970, £258.00; Richhill farmer 348k, £890, £256.00; Markethill farmer 292k, £770, £264.00.

Suckler outfits sold up to £1,850 for a Limousin heifer plus bull calf from a Dromore farmer.

Other outfits sold from £1560, £1420, £1390 and £1340.