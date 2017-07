Belgian Blue heifer sells to £1,410 at Dungannon Mart

A similar entry of stock saw weanlings sell to 306p kg for a 460kg Belgian Blue heifer at £1,410, while weanling steers sold to £870, 400kg Limousin (216.00).

Steers topped at £1,400, 715kg Charolais (196.00); heifers peaked at £1,140 640kg Aberdeen Angus (178.00).

Dropped calves topped at £400 Limousin bull and heifer calves to £360 Limousin.

STEERS: Steer prices peaked at £1,400, 715kg Charolais (196.00) presented by E Boland, £1,300, 625kg Simmental (208.00); A Cush £1,390, 685kg Charolais (203.00); T Brown £1,345, 655kg Limousin (205.00), £1,340, 660kg Limousin (203.00), £1,335, 640kg Limousin (209.00); H Smith £1,315, 640kg Belgian Blue (206.00), £1,275, 590kg Limousin (216.00); I McAdoo £1,215, 590kg Limousin (206.00); J and M Greenaway £1,095, 525kg Limousin (209.00); J Hobson £1,080, 465kg Limousin (232.00), £1,070, 485kg Limousin (221.00); G Litter £1,015, 430kg Charolais (236.00), £1,015, 475kg Charolais (214.00), £1,010, 475kg Charolais (213.00), £945, 450kg Charolais (210.00); D Eagleson £1,010, 445kg Charolais (227.00), £920, 415kg Charolais (222.00), £905, 405kg Charolais (224.00); J P Hughes £940, 445kg Simmental (211.00).

HEIFERS: Heifer prices remain steady to peak at £1,140, 640kg Aberdeen Angus (178.00) presented by J McDonald; J Hobson £1,080, 525kg Charolais (206.00), £1,045, 495kg Simmental (211.00), £1,040, 520kg Simmental (200.00); Mountview Farms £1,065, 470kg Charolais (227.00), £970, 465kg Charolais (209.00), £940, 455kg Limousin (207.00); K Barnes £950, 420kg Charolais (226.00); a Brantry farmer £855, 400kg Charolais (214.00), £820, 370kg Belgian Blue (222.00), £805, 365kg Limousin (221.00), £780, 350kg Limousin (223.00), £620, 310kg Simmental (200.00); W Stafford £690, 280kg Limousin (246.00),

Fat cows cleared to £1,055, 785kg Belgian Blue (135.00) presented by E Hagan.

DROPPED CALVES: Dropped calves cleared to £400 Limousin bull presented by E McKearney, £380 Limousin bull, £355 Limousin bull, £340 Limousin bull; J and G Faulkner £300 Belgian Blue bull, £240 Belgian Blue bull; a Dungannon farmer £290 Aberdeen Angus bull; S Givan £275 Limousin bull; D Gervis £265 Aberdeen Angus bull; J Quinn and Sons £245 Limousin bull; S Glasgow £200 Limousin bull; reared Friesian bulls sold from £145 to £290; meanwhile heifer calves topped at £360 Limousin presented by a Sixmilecross farmer; an Armagh farmer £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer; G Lagan £320 Limousin heifer, £295 Aberdeen Angus heifer; a Ballygawley farmer £300 Limousin heifer; B O’Neill £295 Limousin heifer, £255 Limousin heifer, £235 Limousin heifer; S Givan £290 Belgian Blue heifer, £255 Belgian Blue heifer; T Lester £285 Limousin heifer, £200 Limousin heifer; an Omagh farmer £270 x 2 Friesian heifers.

WEANLINGS: Weanling trade remains steady to peak at £1,410 for a 460kg Belgian Blue heifer (306.00) presented by B Douglas, £900, 400kg Limousin (225.00), £900, 401kg Limousin (224.00); E Crawford £820, 345kg Limousin (237.00); P Mullan £820, 380kg Charolais (215.00), £525, 225kg Charolais (233.00); R Boyd £730, 290kg Limousin (250.00), £705, 290kg Limousin (243.00); a Fermanagh farmer £640, 290kg Limousin (222.00); meanwhile weanling males cleared to £870, 400kg Limousin (216.00) presented by E Crawford, £805, 325kg Limousin (248.00); S Casey £825, 355kg Charolais (232.00), £820, 320kg Limousin (258.00), £785, 340kg Limousin (230.00); J Kelly £810, 290kg Charolais (277.00); a Fermanagh farmer £755, 300kg Limousin (250.00), £700, 260kg Limousin (271.00); N Turner £755, 300kg Parthenais (250.00), £710, 300kg Limousin (235.00); R Cuddy £690, 300kg Simmental (228.00); D Lockhart £690 x 2 280kg Simmentals (244.00).