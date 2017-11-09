Belgian Blue sells for £1,512 at Ballymena Mart

Another good entry of 370 beef cattle in Ballymena Mart resulted in a similar trade.

Fat cows sold to 199p for a Belgian Blue 760kg at £1,512, Friesian cows to 123p for 680kg at £836, beef heifers to 219p for 610kg at £1,335 and beef bullocks to 221p for 560kg at £1,237.

Beef cows sold to: H Crawford, Moneyrea, Belgian Blue 760kg, £1,512 (199), Belgian Blue 810kg, £1522 (188), Simon Moore, Aldergrove, Limousin 680kg, £1,258 (185), V McErlaine, Armoy, Belgian Blue 740kg, £1,361 (184), Limousin 650kg, £1,157 (178), M Diamond, Garvagh, Limousin 760kg, £1,345 (177), D McCullagh, Swatragh, Limousin 790kg, £1,374 (174), V McErlaine, Limousin 690kg, £1,173 (170), H McCracken, Ballywalter, Limousin 770kg, £1,309 (170), J F Savage, Ballywalter, Limousin 700kg, £1,141 (163), Robert McNinch, Larne, Limousin 570kg, £929 (163), John Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 650kg, £1,040 (160), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 700kg, £1,120 (160), W G Bonar, Randalstown, Limousin 520kg, £832 (160), M McCullagh, Swatragh, Limousin 720kg, £1,152 (160), J Kelly, Magilligan, Belgian Blue 620kg, £992 (160), J Alcorn, Glengormley, Charolais 740kg, £1,169 (158), Aiden Hamilton, Ballycastle, Limousin 700kg, £1,092 (156), H McCracken, Ballywalter, Lim 830kg, £1,294 (156), M Blair, Limavady, Limousin 620kg, £948 (153), J F Savage, Ballywalter, Lim 740kg, £1,124 (152), M Diamond, Coleraine, Limousin 650kg, £988 (152), J F Savage, Limousin 760kg, £1,147 (151), John Beggs, Whitehead, Limousin 680kg, £1,026 (151).

Friesian cows sold to: C K and R McCullough, Ballymena, 680kg, £836 (123), 670kg, £804 (120), P Brown, Clough, 750kg, £892 (119), A and T Knox, Bushmills, 540kg, £637 (118), J F Smith, Islandmagee, 910kg, £1,064 (117), Joe Maybin, Kells, 560kg, £649 (116), C K and R McCullough, 570kg, £661 (116), W J and F C Patterson, Broughshane, 590kg, £672 (114), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields, 720kg, £820 (114), A Bell, Nutts Corner, 670kg, £763 (114), E Andrews, Groomsport, 730kg, £817 (112), Brian Lyttle, 680kg, £761 (112), D A Mawhinney, 660kg, £739 (112), Ian Thompson, Templepatrick, 650kg, £721 (111), R A Hill, Islandmagee, 670kg, £743 (111), Mrs N Jamison, Ballymena, 760kg, £843 (111), R J Gage, Clough, 630kg, £699 (111), A T Carson, Ballymena, 600kg, £660 (110), N L Hardy, Cookstown, 650kg, £715 (110), J F Smith, Islandmagee, 720kg, £792 (110), 780kg, £826 (106), E Andrews, Groomsport, 660kg, £686 (104), J and M Wilson, Broughshane, 720kg, £748 (104), W R and J R Dunn, Ballyclare, 610kg, £610 (100).

Beef heifers sold to: Trevor Wallace, Dromore, Charolais 610kg, £1,335 (219), J McKinley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,308 (218), Trevor Wallace, Blonde 530kg, £1,155 (218), Limousin 580kg, £1,264 (218), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus 550kg, £1,188 (216), J F Savage and Partners, Ballywalter, Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,219 (214), Trevor Wallace, Charolais 590kg, £1,250 (212), J F Savage and Partners, Aberdeen Angus, 520kg, £1,092 (210), J McKinley, Aberdeen Angus, 500kg, £1,050 (210), H McCracken, Ballywalter, Limousin 610kg, £1,238 (203), Trevor Wallace, Charolais, 630kg, £1,266 (201), Sam McNabney, Clough, Limousin 690kg, £1,366 (198), Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,122 (187), Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,048 (184), Aberdeen Angus 567kg, £1,037 (182), H F McKay, Carnlough, Charolais 570kg, £1,026 (180).

Beef bullocks sold to: C Forsythe, Dromore, Limousin 560kg, £1,237 (221), Limousin 620kg, £1,364 (220), Limousin 630kg, £1,335 (212), Limousin 620kg, £1,302 (210), Limousin 610kg, £1,281 (210), Blonde 630kg, £1,323 (210), K O’Neill, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus 750kg, £1,560 (208), C Forsythe, Limousin 750kg, £1,174 (206), Charolais 640kg, £1,318 (206), Brian Currie, Parkgate, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,285 (204), Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,339 (203), Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,339 (203), C Forsythe, Limousin 640kg, £1,292 (202), Limousin 600kg, £1,212 (202), Brian Currie, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,174 (199), P Graffin, Portglenone, Limousin 570kg, £1,105 (194), Sam McNabney, Clough, Aberdeen Angus 630kg, £1,215 (193), Brian Currie, Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,267 (192), J Hayes, Rasharkin, Blonde 690kg, £1,324 (192), K O’Neill, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus 650kg, £1,241 (191), David Hutchinson, Moneymore, Hereford 640kg, £1,216 (190), J B Crawford, Aughafatten, Gelbvieh 640kg, £1,190 (186), Stephen Boyle, Carrick, Charolais 700kg, £1,295 (185), Brian Currie, Parkgate, Aberdeen Angus 660kg, £1,214 (184), P Graffin, Portglenone, Limousin 730kg, £1,343 (184).

30 dairy cows and heifers met excellent demand to £2,120 for a calved heifer from N and J Coleman, Doagh.

Ruling prices: N and J Coleman, Doagh, £2,120, A and W McIlwaine, Ballyclare £2060, £1890, Joseph Adams, Ballymena, (2) £1,800, A and W McIlwaine £1,760, Bolton Bros, Maghera, £1,720, N and J Coleman £1,680, D S Dickey, Randalstown, £1,660, W G Johnston, Ligoniel, £1,620, local producer £1,600, A Bell, Nutts Corner, £1,570, David Allen, Moneymore, £1,560, W G Johnston £1,530, A Bell £1,520, Joseph Adams £1,510, D S Dickey, Randalstown, £1,470, D W Graham, Clough, £1,410, local farmer £1,410, £1,400, R J Hill, Randalstown, £1,310, local farmer £1,300.

A great entry of 50 sucklers in Ballymena resulted in a great trade.

Leading prices as follows: T and R McFerran, Ballyhalbert, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,680, Iain Colville, Crawfordsburn, Charolais heifer and bull calf £1,600, T and R McFerran, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,550, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,400, Ian Colville, Aberdeen Angus heifer and bull calf £1,390, Patrick Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,380, T and R McFerran, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,310, Andrew McCammond, Templepatrick, Luing heifer and bull calf £1,290, T and R McFerran, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,280, Robert Shaw, Randalstown, Hereford heifer and heifer calf £1,220, S Quigg, Garvagh, Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf £1,200, Charolais heifer and bull calf £1,200, D Allen, Moneymore, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,160, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,150, Robin Cherry, Stabiliser in calf heifer £1,000.

An entry of 200 dropped calves in Ballymena on Friday resulted in a terrific trade.

Bull calves sold to £380, heifers to £400 and Friesian bulls to £200.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: H F McKay, Carnlough, Charolais £380, R J Gage, Clough, Limousin £375, J and J Huey, Armoy, (2) Lim £375, D McKay, Broughshane, Limousin £370, Ramone Hayes, Moorfields, British Blue £370, R J Mawhinney, Castledawson, Charolais £370, J and J Huey, (2) Limousin £370, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills, Belgian Blue £360, J and J Huey, (2) Limousin £360, J C Barkley, Ballymena, Belgian Blue £350, G Devlin, Randalstown, Limousin £345, R J Gage, Clough, Limousin £340, B O’Kane, Magherafelt, Limousin £340.

Heifer calves sold to: G Devlin, Randalstown, Limousin £400, Limousin £375, Limousin £370, J and J Huey, Armoy, Limousin £360, R J Gage, Clough, Limousin £340, R J Mawhinney, Castledawson, Limousin £340, J and J Huey, Armoy, (2) Limousin £325, R J Mawhinney, (2) Limousin £320, M and N Robson, Doagh, Simmental £320, B O’Kane, Maghera, Limousin £320, M and N Robson, Simmental £315, T Herbinson, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £310, D McKay, Broughshane, Limousin £310, A and E Cochrane, Bushmills, Limousin £310.

Friesian bull calves sold to: R J Mawhinney, Castledawson, £200, W R and J R Dunn, Ballyclare, £165, McGookin Farming, Ballyclare, £160, £130, D Robinson, Carnalbans, £120, G N McMullan, Carnlough, £120, W R and J R Dunn £115, £105, Norman Bell, Cookstown, £100, (2) £90, W R and J R Dunn (2) £88, G N McMullan £85, N McRoberts, Ballinderry Upper, (2) £82.

An entry of 320 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in another terrific trade.

Bull calves sold to £520 over for a Charolais 420kg at £940 offered by W and D McClure, Dundrod.

Heifers sold to £490 over for a Charolais 380kg at £870 presented by G Orr, Ballywalter.

Bulls/bullocks 0-200kgs

J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais 230kg, £685 (297), Charolais 240kg, £705 (293), Geoffrey Rea, Glenwherry, Limousin 210kg, £610 (290), D McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 280kg, £810 (289), H McCormick, Larne, Belgian Blue 260kg, £735 (282), J P Kelly, Charolais 240kg, £670 (279), P Devlin, Toomebridge, Charolais 260kg, £725 (278), Limousin 260kg, £715 (275), S Bamford, Glenavy, Charolais 250kg, £685 (274), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais 230kg, £630 (273), S Bamford, Crumlin, Charolais 240kg, £655 (272), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais 250kg, £670 (268), R J McCullough, Glenwherry, Simmental 250kg, £660 (264), A G McGarel, Cairncastle, Limousin 260kg, £670 (257), H McCormick, Belgian Blue 300kg, £760 (253), G Gault, Doagh, Limousin 290kg, £725 (250).

301-350kgs

Tom Moorhead, Aughafatten, Blonde 340kg, £840 (247), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera, Limousin 330kg, £810 (245), Tom Moorhead, Charolais 350kg, £845 (241), J Weatherup, Ballyclare, (2) Charolais 330kg, £790 (239), William Archbold, Newtownabbey, Blonde 310kg, £740 (238), Ivor G Hyndman, Limousin 310kg, £740 (238), James Rainey, Crumlin, Limousin 310kg, £740 (238), J McKay, Cushendun, Simmental 320kg, £740 (231), S Bamford, Glenavy, Charolais 340kg, £785 (230), James Barr, Ballyclare, Limousin 350kg, £805 (230), J McKay, Cushendun, Simmental 350kg, £780 (222), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee, Simmental 310kg, £680 (219), A Johnston, Stoneyford, Simmental 340kg, £725 (213), Ivor Hyndman, Limousin 320kg, £680 (212), L and T Curragh, Simmental 320kg, £665 (207).

351kg and over

A Stewart, Limavady, Belgian Blue 360kg, £870 (241), W and D McClure, Dundrod, Charolais 370kg, £850 (229), Ivor G Hyndman, Maghera, Limousin 370kg, £850 (229), Tom Moorhead, Aughafatten, Charolais 370kg, £835 (225), Mrs Olive Bell, Dundrod, Blonde 380kg, £855 (225), Tom Moorhead, Charolais 370kg, £830 (224), James Rainey, Crumlin, Limousin 370kg, £830 (224), W and D McClure, Charolais 420kg, £940 (223), James Rainey, Limousin 360kg, £805 (223), L and T Curragh, Donaghadee, Simmental 370kg, £815 (220), A Stewart, Limavady, Belgian Blue 390kg, £855 (219), Ivor G Hyndman, Limousin 400kg, £875 (218), Roger Crawford, Parkmore, Limousin 410kg, £890 (217), J Weatherup, Ballyclare, Charolais 400kg, £860 (215), Tom Moorhead, Charolais 380kg, £815 (214), G Gault, Doagh, Limousin 420kg, £900 (214).

Bulls/bullocks sold to 0-300kgs

T and T N McClintock, Glenwherry, (3) Limousin 200kg, £570 (285), J P Kelly, Newtowncrommelin, Charolais 190kg, £470 (247), C Bamford, Crumlin, Charolais 210kg, £495 (235), J McKay, Cushendun, Simmental 290kg, £680 (234), J P Kelly, Charolais 250kg, £570 (228), S Bamford, Glenavy, Charolais 260kg, £590 (226), J P Kelly, (2) Charolais 230kg, £520 (226), R J McCullough, Glenwherrym, Simmental 250kg, £560 (224), H Carey, Randalstown, (2) Limousin 280kg, £620 (221), J P Kelly, Charolais 300kg, £660 (220), C Bamford, Crumlin, Charolais 300kg, £660 (220), J P Kelly, Charolais 220kg, £480 (218).

301-350kgs

A Johnston, Stoneyford, Simmental 310kg, £725 (233), D McAuley, Ballyclare, Shorthorn beef 310kg, £690 (222), James Barr, Ballyclare, Limousin 340kg, £755 (222), William Archbold, Newtownabbey, Blonde 310kg, £660 (212), W McVey, Carnlough, Charolais 310kg, £660 (212), Charolais 310kg, £655 (211), James Rainey, Crumlin, Limousin 330kg, £680 (206), C Bamford, Crumlin, Charolais 340kg, £700 (205), G Orr, Ballywalter, Charolais 340kg, £690 (202), C Bamford, Charolais 330kg, £660 (200), James Barr, Limousin 320kg, £630 (196), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, (2) Lim 320kg, £630 (196), John Murray, Larne (2) Simmental 350kg, £675 (192), James Barr, Limousin 340kg, £610 (179).

351kg and over

G Orr, Ballywalter, Charolais 380kg, £870 (229), Charolais 420kg, £890 (211), W McVey, Carnlough, Charolais 370kg, £780 (210), John Murray, Larne, Simmental 390kg, £790 (202), James Barr, Ballyclare, Limousin 400kg, £805 (201), James Rainey, Crumlin, Limousin 380kg, £755 (198), Limousin 370kg, £725 (196), George H Pearson, Randalstown, Simmental 440kg, £840 (190), D McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 360kg, £665 (184), William Archbold, Newtownabbey, Blonde 410kg, £730 (178), J McKay, Cushendun, Belgian Blue 390kg, £690 (176), James Barr, Limousin 430kg, £760 (176), M J McRoberts, Ballinderry, Belgian Blue 380kg, £660 (173), Belgian Blue 360kg, £590 (163), (2) Aberdeen Angus 410kg, £670 (163).

Another good show of sheep in Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a super trade.

Breeders sold to £112, ewe lambs to £95, store lambs to £70.50 and rams to 400gns.

A special entry of Charollais ewes sold to 450gns, twice for J Anderson, Bushmills, also 410gns and 380gns from the same seller.

Store lambs sold to: R Coleman, Glarryford, 25 Texel, £70.50, Mrs M Kyle, Cullybackey, 18 Suffolk, £70.50, R M Carson, Islandmagee, 12 Texel, £70, Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough, 14 Suffolk, £70, J K Currie, Ballymena, 3 Texel, £70, M Warwick, Antrim, 12 Texel, £69.50, R M Carson, 10 Texel, £68, H Stirling, Larne, 30 Texel, £68, J W Bingham, Templepatrick, 10 Texel, £68, D McKillop, Glenariffe, 27 Suffolk, £67, W Johnston, Glenavy 17 Ea, £67, V McNeill Farms, Ballycastle, 17 Suffolk, £66, B Gaston, Ballymena, 14 Suffolk, £65, Robert Magee, Kilwaughter, 15 Texel, £65, James Magee, Kilwaughter, 6 Texel, £65, Marie Byrne, Antrim, 40 Texel, £65, Mrs M Kyle, Cullybackey, 21 Suffolk, £65, R Davidson, Gleno, 32 Suffolk, £63.50, J Hutchinson, Ballyclare, 11 Suffolk, £61, Shaws Hill Farm, Kells, 30 Texel, £60.50, C Donnelly, Rathkenny, 10 Suffolk, £60.50, J W Bingham, Templepatrick, 8 Texel, £60.50, Logan Anderson, Kilwaughter, 14 Texel, £60, John Gibson, Bangor, 4 Zwartble, £60.

Ewe lambs sold to: Robert Hunter, Ballygally, 15 Mule, £95, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter, 15 crossbred, £92, 10 Suffolk, £90, 11 crossbred, £90, 10 Suffolk, £86, 1 Suffolk, £82, J W Bingham, Templepatrick, 1 Dorset, £82, Matt Workman 12 crossbred, £80, 10 crossbred, £80, Robert Hunter, Ballygally, 15 Charollais, £79, John Connon, Deerfin, 10 Mule, £78, Paul Crawford, Islandmagee, 3 Dorset £78, Patrick Kelly, 12 Mule, £76, 12 Mule, £74, Paul Crawford, 3 Dorset, £74, 6 Dorset, £72, Noel Hamilton, Moorfields, 23 Texel, £70, John Connon, 10 Mule £70, Paul Crawford, 3 Dorset, £70.

Rams sold to: J Donnelly, Dromore, Bor, 400gns, Jim Bell, Comber, Charollais, 380gns, J Donnelly, Bor, 380gns, Bor, 350gns, Bor, 320gns, David Verner, Cookstown, Suffolk, 250gns, O McConnon, Randalstown, Suffolk, 250gns, David Kerr, Bushmills, Suffolk, 250gns, David Verner, Charollais, 240gns, Texel, 230gns, D and S Cowan, Banbridge, Charollais, 210gns.

Just under 100 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday resulted in a steady trade.

Leading prices for bullocks: Edward Young, Magherafelt, Charolais 460kg, £975 (212), Limousin 510kg, £1,080 (211), Limousin 450kg, £950 (211), J Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 460kg, £960 (208), Patrick O’Boyle, Martinstown, Aberdeen Angus 540kg, £1,095 (202), N Wilson, Ballymena, Aberdeen Angus 520kg, £1,050 (201), A McMaw, Carrick, Charolais 430kg, £860 (200), Danny Duffin, Toomebridge, Limousin 480kg, £950 (197), Edward Young, Magherafelt, Limousin 490kg, £965 (196), W Millar, Broughshane, Limousin, 420kg, £825 (196), J Smyth, Randalstown, Parthenais 540kg, £1,060 (196), W Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 470kg, £920 (195), Limousin 410kg, £800 (195), D Bell, Antrim, Limousin 410kg, £800 (195), Alistair Foreman, Belfast, Charolais 560kg, £1,080 (192), D Bell, Antrim, Stabiliser 400kg, £770 (192), Danny Duffin, Limousin 510kg, £980 (192), Alister Foreman, Charolais 480kg, £920 (191), Charolais 590kg, £1,130 (191), W Millar, Broughshane, Limousin 460kg, £880 (191), D Bell, Antrim, Stabiliser 450kg, £860 (191), J Smyth, Randalstown, Belgian Blue 450kg, £860 (191), N Wilson, Ballymena, Simmental 540kg, £1,030 (190), D Bell, Antrim, Limousin 450kg, £950 (190), J Smyth, Randalstown, Belgian Blue 490kg, £930 (189).

Heifers sold to: J W Ferris, Ballynure, Limousin 450kg, £910 (202), Limousin 480kg, £960 (200), Belgian Blue 460kg, £905 (196), David Fleming, Templepatrick, Charolais 400kg, £775 (193), J W Ferris, Limousin 420kg, £810 (192), Charolais 600kg, £1,130 (188), David Fleming, Charolais 340kg, £640 (188), W R McIntyre, Cloughmills, Aberdeen Angus 620kg, £1,160 (187), B Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 460kg, £860 (187), W R McIntyre, Cloughmills Aberdeen Angus 570kg, £1,060 (186), B Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 450kg, £825 (183), Pauline Hamill, Crumlin, Aberdeen Angus 600kg, £1,090 (181), B Smyth, Randalstown, Charolais 490kg, £890 (181), W J Booth, Newtownards, Charolais 550kg, £995 (180), David Fleming, Templepatrick, Charolais 450kg, £805 (178), Pauline Hamill, Crumlin, Belgian Blue, 580kg, £1,030 (177), W J Booth, Newtownards, Charolais 490kg, £870 (177), A McMaw, Carrick, Charolais 350kg, £620 (177), J W Ferris, Charolais 480kg, £850 (177).

An entry of 2,375 sheep in Ballymena resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 361p for a pen of 14 Suffolk 20.5kg at £74 offered by W Craig, Larne and to a top per head of £85 on three occasions.

Fat ewes sold to £86.

Fat lambs (2205)

Top prices per kg: W Craig, Larne, 8 Suffolk 17kg, £64 (376), 14 Suffolk 20.5kg, £74 (361), A McGookin, Carrick, 4 Texel 22kg, £79 (359), Margaret McAllister, Glenarm, 19 Texel 19.5kg, £70 (359), W and J Gardiner, Ballyclare, 9 Texel 19.5kg, £70 (359), J McNeill, Rasharkin, 12 Texel 21.5kg, £77 (358), Jennifer Martin, Broughshane, 10 Texel 23.5kg, £84 (357), James A McQuiston, Ballymoney, 40 Texel 21.5kg, £76 (353), R and M Milliken, Armoy, 7 Texel 23.5kg, £83 (353), Sean Black, Glenarm, 21 Texel 21kg, £74 (352), H Hunter, Cairncastle, 11 Texel 20.5kg, £72 (351), John McIlrath, Ballymena, 18 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), Roy Hunter, Broughshane, 14 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), M Ellis, Ballymena, 9 Texel 21kg, £73.50 (350), R W Saunderson, Glenwherry, 9 Texel 23kg, £80.50 (350), Mrs H McGookin, Carrickfergus, 7 Texel 23kg, £80.20, W J and Ian Brown, Magherafelt, 18 Charollais 17.5kg, £61 (348), Sidney Rea, Straid, 27 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), Shane’s Castle Estate, Co Antrim, 112 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), Andrew White, Kells, 10 Texel 23kg, £80 (347).

Top prices per head: N Boyd, Broughshane, 1 Suffolk 37kg, £85, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter, 34 Suffolk 25.5kg, £85, H McCracken, Ballywalter, 19 Texel 25.5kg, £85, P McConnell, Aughnacloy, 24 crossbreds 27kg, £84.50, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare, 7 Suffolk 26.5kg, £84.50, P Goulden, Doagh, 5 Texel 26.5kg, £84.50, John Thompson, Bushmills, 20 Texel 26.5kg, £84.50, G McKeown, Aughafatten, 19 Texel 25kg, £84, Miss J Gilliland, Muckamore, 30 Suffolk 25.5kg, £84, Jennifer Martin, Broughshane, 10 Texel 23.5kg, £84, R Waide, Cloughmills, 34 crossbreds 28kg, £84, M Moffett, Broughshane, 19 crossbred 25kg, £84, Mrs S White, Cloughmills, 48 Suffolk 25.5kg, £84, W J Shaw, Cloughmills, 2 Suffolk 29kg, £84, H McCracken, Ballywalter, 3 Suffolk 25kg, £84, John Richmond, Ballymena, 3 crossbreds 32.5kg, £84, D Thompson, Randalstown, 17 Texel 26.5kg, £84, K McAuley, Broughshane, 20 Texel 25.5kg, £83.50, Alec Knox, Broughshane, 6 Texel 25.5kg, £83.50, Steven Kerr, Kilwaughter, 20 crossbreds 26.5kg, £83.50.

Fat ewes (170)

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£86

Texel - £60-£80

Blackface - £35-£55

Crossbred - £58-£70