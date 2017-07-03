Belgian Blue sells for £1,540 at Clogher Mart

1,111 cattle came under the hammer at Clogher Mart this week with a very strong demand reported in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef cows sold to £214 for a 720kg Belgian Blue (£1,540) £212 for a 800kg Charolais (£1,688) £200 for a 660kg Belgian Blue and £198 for a 620kg Limousin.

Cow heifers sold to £199 for a 610kg Belgian Blue £193 for a 500kg Limousin £192 for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus and £191 for a 580kg Aberdeen Angus.

Friesian cows sold to £136 per 100kg.

Top 20 average for beef cows and cow heifers this week rose to £189 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES: Plumbridge producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £214. Maguiresbridge producer 800kg Charolais to £211. Beragh producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £200, 730kg Charolais to £187 and 740kg Limousin to £180. Pomeroy producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £199 and 500kg Limousin to £193. Cooneen producer 620kg Limousin to £198. Minterburn producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £192. Trillick producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £191 and 520kg Aubrac to £184. Castlederg producer 590kg Limousin to £191. Newry producer 650kg Limousin to £189 and 780kg Belgian Blue to £184. Augher producer 600kg Limousin to £189. Lisnaskea producer 540kg Limousin to £188. Ballygawley producer 700kg Limousin to £185. Augher producer 720kg Belgian Blue to £184. Eskra producer 660kg Limousin to £183. Ballygawley producer 490kg Limousin to £183.

Other quality lots sold from £140 to £177 per 100kg.

Second quality lots sold from £114 to £136 per 100kg.

Well fleshed Friesian cows sold from £126 to £136 per 100kg.

Plainer lots sold from £90 to £111 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £62 to £84 per 100kg.

FAT BULLS: 950kg Aberdeen Angus to £171. 1,090kg Limousin to £161. 830kg Limousin to £154. 970kg Limousin to £149. 990kg Charolais to £149. 1,030kg Hereford to £141. 970kg Charolais to £135. 970kg Simmental to £133. 940kg Charolais to £125. 830kg Friesian to £114. 940kg Holstein to £113.

FAT STEERS (overage): 670kg Limousin to £202. 620kg Charolais to £196. 660kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 610kg Charolais to £182. 590kg Charolais to £178. 430kg Limousin to £177. 690kg Aberdeen Angus to £176. 600kg Charolais to £174. 700kg Charolais to £174. 680kg Hereford to £172. 520kg Montbeliarde to £169. 830kg Simmental to £158. 1030kg Aubrac. to £149. 700kg Friesian to £141.

FAT STEERS (underage): 630kg Limousin to £205. 740kg Charolais to £205. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £199. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £199. 610kg Limousin to £197. 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £191. 510kg Limousin to £191. 430kg Hereford to £189. 530kg Fleckvieh to £187. 480kg Belgian Blue to £187. 570kg Simmental to £187. 550kg Simmental to £187. 560kg Hereford to £177. 430kg Hereford to £175. 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £160. 420kg Shorthorn to £158. 510kg Belgian Blue to £153.

FAT HEIFERS (underage): 570kg Limousin to £216. 610kg Limousin to £216. 650kg Charolais to £214. 620kg Belgian Blue to £209. 590kg Hereford to £201. 540kg Charolais to £196. 540kg Charolais to £194. 570kg Limousin to £192. 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £190. 520kg Saler to £190. 540kg Charolais to £186. 450kg Limousin to £185. 520kg Limousin to £180. 500kg Belgian Blue to £178. 570kg Charolais to £174. 570kg Friesian to £172.

STORE BULLOCKS (204): A larger entry this week sold easily to a very strong demand with forward lots selling to £1550 for a 720kg Charolais (£215) £1,525 for a 690kg Charolais (£221) £1,510 for a 690kg Limousin and £1,440 for a 640kg Charolais (£225) for a Magheraveely producer. T A Willis, Dungannon sold a 710kg Charolais to £1,520 (£214) 660kg Charolais to £1,495, 640kg Charolais to £1,465, 650kg Charolais to £1,440 and 620kg Charolais to £1,440 (£232), A Keys, Ballygawley 730kg Limousin to £1480. R Wilson, Killylea 680kg Charolais to £1,480, 680kg Limousin to £1,475 and 660kg Limousin to £1,440. Roy Hall, Fivemiletown 680kg Charolais to £1,465, 630kg Limousin to £1,395 and 660kg Charolais to £1,390. F Woods, Clogher 770kg Shorthorn to £1,435. E Morton, Armagh 630kg Limousin to £1,420 and 670kg Limousin to £1,415. I S Farrell, Fivemiletown 640kg Charolais to £1,385.

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: G Mackle, Moy 500kg Charolais to £1,125 (£225) D Nugent, Cappagh 490kg Charolais to £1,125 (£229) and 460kg Charolais to £1,000 (£217), D Alexander, Donemana 490kg Charolais to £1,080. Coalisland producer 470kg Limousin to £1080 and 470kg Belgian Blue to £1,060. R J Wright, Portadown 490kg Simmental to £1,075. Augher producer 480kg Charolais to £1,070. S Swain, Dungannon 500kg Belgian Blue to £1,025, 440kg Belgian Blue to £970 and 460kg Belgian Blue to £955. P Mackle, Moy 480kg Charolais to £1,020, 460kg Charolais to £1,020 and 450kg Charolais to £1,000. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick 450kg Limousin to £1,000. C Beattie, Fintona 410kg Charolais to £990. William McKittrick, Armagh 480kg Simmental to £965. P Quinn, Coalisland 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. D Nelson, Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £935. C Stewart, Fivemiletown 470kg Belgian Blue to £935.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: D McAleer, Omagh 330kg Charolais to £830, G Mulrine, Augher 340kg Charolais to £730 and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £600. T Mulholland, Lurgan 330kg Hereford to £690, 340kg Hereford to £660, 310kg Hereford to £650, 330kg Hereford to £645.

STORE HEIFERS (102): A very keen demand in this section with forward lots selling to £1,480 for a 720kg Charolais (£205), £1460 for a 660kg Charolais (£221) 620kg Charolais to £1,260, 660kg Charolais to £1,230, 570kg Charolais to £215 and 570kg Charolais to £1,205 for Ken Berry, Armagh. J Connelly, Newtownbutler sold a 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,440 (£240) and 590kg Charolais to £1,240. Geo Potts, Dungannon 600kg Limousin to £1,395 (£232.50), 550kg Limousin to £1,245 (£226), 580kg Charolais to £1,210, 560kg Limousin to £1,210 and 550kg Daq to £1,200. W S Hall, Magheraveely 600kg Charolais to £1,370 (£228), 550kg Charolais to £1,245 (£226) and 590kg Charolais to £1,230. L Potts, Dungannon 600kg Charolais to £1,285. D L Stinson, Dungannon 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,220 (£218).

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG: H N Berry, Armagh 490kg Charolais to £1,105 (£225). Clogher producer 460kg Limousin to £1,070, 440kg Belgian Blue to £970 and 430kg Belgian Blue to £880. M McCaffery, Clogher 470kg Charolais to £1,070 and 440kg Charolais to £910. P E and Co McQuaid, Trillick 490kg Limousin to £1,050. Coalisland producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1,035 and 5430kg Aberdeen Angus to £895. D L Stinson, Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £950. J Hetherington, Dungannon 460kg Limousin to £880. G M Bell, Cookstown 430kg Simmental to £855.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER: I E and E S Johnston, Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £925. Clogher producer 390kg Charolais to £880 and 370kg Charolais to £840. P E Devlin, Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £765, 360kg Limousin to £740 and 370kg Limousin to £725. L Allen, Augher 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £755, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £670 and 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £645. G M Bell, Cookstown 380kg Simmental to £750 and 390kg Simmental to £745.

WEANLINGS: A larger turnout this week sold readily with steers and bulls selling to £1,110 for a 440kg Charolais (£252) 360kg to £1,055 (£293) and 430kg Charolais to £1,050 for D J Primrose, Fivemiletown, A Treacy, Boho 360kg Charolais to £1,100 (£305.50). E Mallon, Armagh 420kg Charolais to £1,090, 470kg Charolais to £1,060 and 390kg Charolais to £985. M McGoldrick, Pomeroy 420kg Limousin to £1,065 and 400kg Limousin to £970. Tempo producer 370kg Limousin to £1,000, 370kg Limousin to £985, 390kg Limousin to £955, 420kg Limousin to £955 and 350kg Limousin to £920. D Allen, Ballygawley 430kg Charolais to £915. P J Monaghan, Omagh 380kg Limousin to £915 and 410kg Charolais to £900. P J Devlin, Coalisland 400kg Simmental to £910. A Gribben, Birches 360kg Charolais to £900.

WEANLING HEIFERS: M B McPhillips, Omagh 410kg Daq to £920, 440kg Daq to £900 and 420kg Limousin to £880. P Campbell, Coalisland 400kg Charolais to £920, 390kg Charolais top £900 and 400kg Charolais to £845. J Conlon, Tempo 430kg Charolais to £920 and 410kg Charolais to £910. A Green, Coa 430kg Charolais to £895, 340kg Charolais to £810 and 370kg Charolais to £800. D J Primrose, Fivemiletown 380kg Charolais to £895. A Mitchell, Drumquin 350kg Charolais to £860 and 310kg Limousin to £745. P J Monaghan, Omagh 330kg Charolais to £785 and 320kg Charolais to £765. K R Morrow, Clogher 300kg Charolais to £765. G Taggart, Coalisland 340kg Montbeliarde to £765. F Corrigan, Clogher 380kg Charolais to £750. Fermanagh producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £730.

DAIRY COWS & HEIFERS: A seasonal entry sold to a sharp demand with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to reach £1,755. E Smith Ballygawley £1450, £1410 and £1280 for calved heifers. H Bradley Killyman £1,355 for calved heifer. B McStravick, Craigavon £1,250 for calved heifer. J Greaves, Derrylin £1,400 for calved cow (03/12). Maiden heifers sold £670, £620 and £510 for J Carolan, Roslea.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES: Another full house this week again sold easily to a very keen demand for a lot of quality lots on offer. Joe Rafferty, Enniskillen sold an 09 cow and heifer calf to £1,950, second calver and heifer calf to £1,860, second calver and bull calf to £1,825, second calver and heifer calf to £1,680 and heifer and heifer calf to £1,590. Tom Lester, Killylea sold 2011 cow and bull calf to £1,870, 2012 cow and heifer calf to £1,860, 2010 cow and heifer calf to £1,585, heifer and bull calf to £1,530. P Hackett Newtownbutler £1,815 for heifer and bull calf and £1,505 for heifer and bull calf. G J Campbell, Markethill £1,755 for 2010 cow and two bull calves. G N Daly, Pomeroy £1,650 for heifer and bull balf and £1,580 for heifer and heifer calf. Killylea producer £1,615 for 2011 cow and heifer calf. G Clarke, Sixmilecross £1,585 for 2010 cow and heifer calf. S Johnston, Fintona £1,500 for heifer and heifer calf. Norman McNutt, Castlecaufield £1,500 and £1,470 Heifers sold to £1,080.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED CALVES: A very good entry sold to a very keen demand with bull calves (under 2 months) selling to £540 for a Charolais and £505 for a Hereford to G Sloan, Dungannon. P J Rafferty, Newry £540 for Charolais S Anderson, Pomeroy £480 for Limousin and £370 for Limousin. S Johnston, Fintona £455 for Charolais P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £350 for Charolais L Cooper, Castlederg £350 twice for Charolais. I V Hawkes, Omagh £295 for Aberdeen Angus.

HEIFERS: E Foster, Derrylin £425 for Simmental. T Beagan, Roslea £400 for Charolais. G Sloan, Dungannon £390 and £300 for Limousins. L Cooper, Castlederg £320 for Charolais. P A and J Grue, Lisnaskea £310 for Charolais. G T Gibson, Beragh £300 for Charolais. J F Martin, Kinawley £295 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED BULLS: P V McKenna, Augher £730 for Shorthorn Beef. A Beggan, Roslea £610 for Charolais. T M Murtagh, Tynan £605 for Hereford. M McCanney, Omagh £595, £570 and £515 for Simmentals. R Totten, Ballinderry £525 for Shorthorn and £420 for Limousin. E Crawford, Stewartstown £420 for Aberdeen Angus.

REARED HEIFERS: Trevor McMahon, Clogher £640 for Speckle Park. £590 for Saler and £470 for Limousin. B McBride, Trillick £610 for Charolais. D and S and B McAleer, Roslea £560 for Limousin. G Morrow, Fivemiletown £530 for Hereford and £440 for Limousin. R Totten, Ballinderry £530 for Limousin, £520 for Simmental and £480 for Belgian Blue. M Hackett, Augher £525 and £505 for Charaolais and £455 for Hereford. G Sloan, Dungannon £505 for Charolais.