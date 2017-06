Best sheep trade of the year at Armoy Mart

Lambs sold to £110 at Armoy Mart last Wednesday night (June 7th), breeding ewes to £170 and fat ewes topped at £90.00 in one of the best sheep trades of the year.

LAMBS: Brian McVicker, Bushmills, 28kgs, £110. M M Kelly, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £98.00. J and C McAlister, Cushendall, 22kgs, £95.00. Sandra Henderson, Bushmills, 22kgs, £95.00. Graham Thompson, Ballymoney, 22kgs, £94.50. J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 22kgs, £94.50. Darren Smyth, Bushmills, 22kgs, £94.00. David McKibben, Aghadowey, 23kgs, £96.20. S Brimstone, Broughshane, 22kgs, £94.50. V Chestnutt, Stranocum, 26kgs, £95.50. David Marshall, Clough, 21½kgs, £92.00. Jas Kirkpatrick, Ballycastle, 22kgs £93.50.

BREEDING SHEEP: R Thompson, Aghadowey, 2 Texel rams, £170. J and S Edmondson, Ballymena, 3 ewes, 4 lambs, £152, 3 ewes, 5 lambs, £148, 6 ewes, 9 lambs, £132, 3 ewes, 3 lambs, £130.

FAT EWES: D Smyth, Ballymoney, 6 Texels, £90.00. B McVicker, Bushmills, 1 Suff, £87.00. Ballymoney producer, 23 Texels, £80.00. J and S Edmondson, 2 Texels, £80.00. Richard Thompson, Aghadowey, 11 Suffolks, £76.00. Jas Delargy, Cushendall, 2 Suffolks, £72.50. S Henderson, Bushmills, 3 c/bs £78.00.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7pm.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.