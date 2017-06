Best trade for sheep of the year at Massereene Mart

All classes of sheep at Monday’s sales at Massereene Mart met with the best trade of the year with good numbers coming forward.

Spring lambs selling from 460p to 511p for a pen of Texels 22kg at £112.50.

Heavy lots sold up to 117 per head.

In the cast ewe ring Texels sold to £131, Charollais to £118, Suffolks to £110 and fat rams to £120.

Spring lambs: Larne producer 7 lambs 22kg at £112.50.= 511p. Ballyutoag producer 21 lambs 22kg at £112 = 509p. Lisburn producer 5 lambs 22kg at £110 = 500p. Carrowdore producer 26 lambs 20kg at £100 = 500p. Templepatrick producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £106 = 493p. Ballyclare producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £111 = 493p. Crumlin producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £105.50 = 491p. Glenarm producer 20 lambs 23.5kg at £115 = 489p. Crumlin producer 5 lambs 21.5kg at £105 = 488p. Antrim producer 20 lambs 24kg at £117 = 487p. Antrim producer 10 lambs 20kg at £97 = 485p. Aldergrove producer 19 lambs 21.5kg at £104 = 484p. Antrim producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £104 = 484p. Ballymena producer 12 lambs 22kg at £106 = 482p. Crumlin producer 30 lambs 20kg at £96 = 480p. Doagh producer 8 lambs 20kg at £95.50 = 478p. Aldergrove producer 6 lambs 24kg at £114 = 475p. Glenarm producer 60 lambs 20.5kg at £97 = 473p. Ballyclare producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £111 = 472p. Magherafelt producer 7 lambs 23kg at £108 = 469p. Crumlin producer 8 lambs 22.5kg at £105 = 467p. Larne producer 24 lambs 21kg at £98 = 466p. Templepatrick producer 6 lambs 20.5kg at £95.50 = 466p. Ballywalter producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £105 = 466p. Antrim producer 11 lambs 21.5kg at £100. = 465p. Antrim producer 55 lambs 23kg at £107 = 465p. Crumlin producer 13 lambs 20kg at £92.50 = 463pp. Newtownards producer 21 lambs 23kg at £106 = 461p. Lisburn producer 4 lambs 21kg at £97.50 = 464p. Ballycarry producer 6 lambs 23.5kg at £108 = 460p.

CAST EWES: Crumlin producer 2 Texels at £131. Millisle producer 7 Charollais at £118. Ballywalter producer 6 Suffolks at £110. Ahoghill producer 10 Charollais at £107. Cookstown producer 7 Texels at £100. Ballymoney producer 16 Suffolks at £100. Crumlin producer 6 Texels at £99. Ballywalter producer 16 Suffolks at £97. Antrim producer 3 Suffolks at £96. Larne producer 9 Charollais at £96.