Biggest cattle show of the year at Armoy

Armoy Mart saw the biggest show of the year with 318 heads on offer meeting with a fine trade.

Steers sold to £1340, Heifers sold to £1340, Fat Bulls to £1520.

Leading Prices

Steers: Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, (CHAR) 670kgs £1340. PJ Dougan, Coleraine, (LIM) 570kgs £1255, 590kgs £1220, 560kgs £1235. K Montgomery, Dervock, (A/A) 600kgs £1245, 580kgs £1190. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, (LIM) 420kgs £900, 450kgs £970, 460kgs £940. S + B Bradley, Kilrea, (CHAR) 520kgs £1070, 500kgs £1000. S Johnston, Bushmills, (CHAR) 440kgs £900, 460kgs £890. Alan McIlroy, Aghadoey, (LIM) 450kgs £920, 570kgs £1065, 480kgs £1045, 480kgs £915. Stephen Cochrane, Portrush, (A/A) 450kgs £910, 470kgs £920, 500kgs £980, 580kgs £1160, 490kgs £1055. Johnston McKay, Dervock, 3 (B/B) 240kgs £560 David McClure, Ballymoney, (LIM), 560kgs £1040, 570kgs £1045, 570kgs £1040. Ivan Smyth, Bushmills, (LIM) 540kgs £1185, 480kgs £940. Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, (LIM) 550kgs £1080. Sydney Dobbin, Bushmills, (FRES) 540kgs £1040, 530kgs £1010, 570kgs £980, 500kgs £940, 510kgs £950. B McCurdy, Bushmills, (LIM) 440kgs £945, 350kgs £750, 340kgs £690.

Heifers: F McKenna, Ballymoney, (CHAR) 550kgs £1235. Sam Morrison, Mosside, (CHAR) 540kgs £1150, 530kgs £1105, 530kgs £1100, 510kgs £1055. M McClafferty, Armoy, (CHAR), 500kgs £1110, 510kgs £1100, 450kgs £940, 500kgs £1060. John Hamilton, Broughshane, (LIM) 500kgs £1100, 520kgs £1095, 540kgs £1035, 470kgs £940, 470kgs £920, 460kgs £920.

M McKenna, Dervock, (LIM) 450kgs £940, 420kgs £845. Pat McKendry, Glenbush, (CHAR) 300kgs £635. Karol McCaughan, Ballycastle, (LIM), 440kgs £890.

Fat cows/bulls: James Chestnutt, Bushmills, (LIM BULL) 1000kgs £1400. Colm McHenry, Ballycastle, (LIM) 730kgs £1100, Sam McCollum, Bushmills, (A/A BULL) 800kgs £1520. E Duncan, Ballyvoy, (LIM) 630kgs £880. Bryan Taggart, Bushmills, (LIM) 700kgs £900.