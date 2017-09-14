Blonde sells to £1,692 for 930kg at Ballymena Mart

340 beef cattle sold readily to 227 pence per kg a for a 590kg Aberdeen Angus steer, prime heifers sold to 215 pence for a 560kg Limousin, beef cows to 202 pence for a 700kg Blonde D’Aquitaine and Friesians to 146 pence.

Beef cows sold to: R and S and Miss P Macauley, Crumlin, Blonde 700kg, £1,414 (202), S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Blonde 590kg, £1,144 (194), Alastair Martin, Kells, Blonde 610kg, £1,171 (192), S B and D Weatherup, Limousin 630kg, £1197 (190), Hugh McCambridge, Carnlough, Charolais 600kg, £1,098 (183), H Griffin, Toome, Blonde 930kg, £1,692 (182), Owen Miskelly, Ballynahinch, Limousin 650kg, £1,176 (181), J A Bonnar, Glenarm, Limousin 610kg, £1,085 (178), Jim McKenna, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue 580kg, £1,020 (176), Owen Miskelly, Limousin 750kg, £1320 (176), Hugh McCambridge, Limousin 550kg, £962 (175), Owen Miskelly, Limousin 780kg, £1,365 (175), Ian Barr, Kells, Limousin 770kg, £1,324 (172), Owen Miskelly, Limousin 570kg, £980 (172).

Friesian cows sold: S H Adams, Cloughmills, 610kg, £890 (146), J McCloskey, Dungiven, 680kg, £877 (129), Stephen Stewart, Newtownabbey, 700kg, £868 (124), J Blair, Larne, 710kg, £873 (123), local farmer 710kg, £866 (122), John Caldwell, Antrim, 690kg, £841 (122), J McWoodburn, Kells, 630kg, £768 (122), J Blair, Larne, 820kg, £992 (121), John Caldwell, Antrim, 660kg, £792 (120), Paul McCullough, Glenavy, 560kg, £672 (120).

Beef steers sold to: C McCroary, Broughshane, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,339 (227), J McKinley, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus 640kg, £1,446 (226), James Logan, Ahoghill, Limousin 600kg, £1,290 (215), Owen Miskelly, Limousin 620kg, £1,326 (214), David Parks, Moira, Limousin 540kg, £1,144 (212), J McKinley Aberdeen Angus 730kg, £1,533 (210), J White, Antrim, Limousin 610kg, £1,250 (205), L Park, Ballynure, Limousin 640kg, £1,305 (204), James McFadden, Kells, Limousin 610kg, £1,244 (204), Mrs A Currie, Larne, Limousin 540kg, £1,085 (201), J White, Antrim, Limousin 710kg, £1,420 (200).

Beef heifers sold to: S B and D Weatherup, Ballyearl, Limousin 560kg, £1,204 (215), S R Gray, Antrim, Charolais 550kg, £1,144 (208), R McIntyre, Glarryford Charolais 540kg, £1,117 (207), H V McCambridge, Carnlough, Limousin 570kg, £1,168 (205), G McLernon, Toomebridge, Charolais 670kg, £1,360 (203), Maura Bradley, Castledawson, Charolais 610kg, £1,232 (202).

Friesian steers sold to: G Arthur, Broughshane, 690kg, £1,110 (161), Alfie Rocke, Larne, 600kg, £954 (159), G Arthur 590kg, £932 (158), G and S Carey, Dunloy, 650kg, £1,001 (154), 620kg, £930 (150), G Arthur 670kg, £1,005 (150), Alfie Rocke 560kg, £828 (148), G and S Carey, Dunloy, 640kg, £940 (147), G Arthur 650kg, £955 (147), R J McDowell, Gleno, 550kg, £803 (146), T Rainey, Magherafelt, 590kg, £861 (146), G Arthur 780kg, £1,131 (145).

27 dairy cows and heifers met excellent demand selling to £1,790 for a calved heifer from W G Johnston, Ligoniel, cows to £1,670 for a second calver. Ruling prices: W G Johnston, Ligoniel, £1,790, E and J Arthur, Templepatrick, £1,730, Des Jones, Moneymore, £1,720, J Surgenor, Dervock, £1,670, W G Johnston, £1,660, E and J Arthur, £1,620, W G Johnston, £1,620, David Wallace, Antrim, £1,600, E and J Arthur, £1,580, S Dunlop, Dundrod, £1,580, J Surgenor, £1,510, W Patterson, Ballyclare, £1,510, J Surgenor, £1,500, Blair Jamison, Broughshane, £1,470, Thomas Carlisle, Dundrod, £1,460, D W Graham, Clough, £1,450, R Smyth, Coleraine, £1,420, D W Graham, £1,270, Blair Jamison, Broughshane £1,140.

35 lots in the suckler ring sold at terrific rates to £1,960 for a Belgian Blue heifer with Hereford heifer calf at foot.

Springers to £1,490 for a second calver, breeding bulls to £1,900 for a 17 month old Aberdeen Angus.

Ruling prices: A G Milliken, Dundrod Belgian Blue heifer and heifer calf £1,960, Charolais heifer and bull calf £1,850, Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1,740, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,720, Patrick Rowan, Aughafatten, Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,680, A G Milliken, Belgian Blue heifer and bull calf £1,680, Patrick Rowan, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,640, A G Milliken, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,620, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,620, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,600, Patrick Rowan, Belgian Blue cow and bull calf £1,550, A G Milliken Aberdeen Angus heifer and heifer calf £1,540, Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,520, Limousin heifer and bull calf £1,500, R Bell, Dundrod, Belgian Blue cow in calf £1,490, A G Milliken Limousin heifer and heifer calf £1,450, Patrick Rowan, Aughafatten, Limousin cow and bull calf £1,380, J Graham, Toomebridge, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,380, Patrick Rowan, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,340, J Graham, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,300, J Kelly, Draperstown, Luing cow and bull calf £1,280, J Graham, Simmental heifer and bull calf £1,280.

216 lots in the calf ring sold to £490 for a three month old Limousin bull, young bull calves to £400 for a three week old Charolais. Heifer calves to £450 for strong Simmental, younger lots to £355 for a month old Charolais.

Beef bred bull calves sold to: J and J Huey, Armoy, Limousin £490, Limousin £480, Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Simmental £480, J and J Huey, Limousin £475, Limousin £470, C Boyd, Portglenone, Simmental £470, Alan White, Mosside, Limousin £470, J and J Huey, Limousin £465, R Crawford, Raloo, Saler £455, David Wilson, Ballycraigy, Belgian Blue £420, R Crawford, Larne, Limousin £415, Ian Paisley, Magheramourne, Fleckvieh, £410, J and J Huey, Limousin £400, Kenneth Bell, Broughshane, Charolais £400, local farmer, Ballymena Belgian Blue £380, T Herbison, Randalstown, Aberdeen Angus £375.

Heifer calves sold to: Leslie Wilson, Doagh, Simmental £450, Belgian Blue £445, David Wilson, Ballycraigy, Belgian Blue £435, Leslie Wilson, Simmental £420, D Hanna, Ballymena, Friesian £400, David Wilson, Belgian Blue £400, C Boyd, Portglenone, Aberdeen Angus £390, D Hanna, Ballymena, (3) Friesian £380, (2) £375, Cleggan Estates, Ballymena, Charolais £355, Charolais £340, C Boyd, Swatragh, Aberdeen Angus £340, Raymond Stewart, Ballyclare, Limousin £335.

Friesian calves sold to: D Hanna, Ballymena, heifer £400, (2) heifer £380, (2) heifer £375, heifer £300, R D Cumins, Ballinderry, bull £230, James Adair, Kells, bull £210, (2) bulls £185, Mrs M Wilkin, Islandmagee, bull £185, bull £170.

281 weanlings sold well with a 320kg Limousin bullock at £800, 360kg Charolais at £890, 460kg Limousin at £1055, heifers sold at 340kg for a Limousin £830, 370kg at £900.

Bulls/bullocks 0-300kgs

Stephen McAuley, Ballymoney, Aberdeen Angus 230kg, £580 (252), S J Duncan, Crumlin (2) Charolais 290kg, £690 (237), local farmer Charolais 280kg, £655 (233), John McCabe, Nutts Corner, Charolais 300kg, £700 (233), Hannah Healey, Belfast, Limousin 290kg, £660 (227), J McErlean, Portglenone, Hereford 210kg, £470 (223), Stephen McAuley, Limousin 190kg, £410 (215), J McErlean, Hereford, 270kg, £580 (214), S J Duncan, Crumlin, Charolais 260kg, £550 (211), J H Fitchie, Comber, 260kg, £540 (207), Declan McKillop, Loughgiel, Shorthorn Beef 270kg, £550 (203).

301-350kgs

T Weatherup, Carrick, Limousin 320kg, £800 (250), P McConnell, Ligoniel, Charolais 320kg, £800 (250), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, Limousin 310kg, £76 (245), Matt Gingles, Kilwaughter, Limousin 310kg, £760 (245), P McConnell, Charolais 350kg, £850 (242), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Limousin 350kg, £830 (237), Hanna Healey, Limousin 330kg, £780 (236), Matt Gingles, Limousin 320kg, £750 (234), Colin Harper, Crumlin, Charolais 320kg, £740 (231), John McCabe, Nutts Corner, Charolais 350kg, £790 (225).

351kg and over

P McConnell, Ligoniel, Charolais 360kg, £890 (247), Charolais 350kg, £850 (242), R J McNeill, Glenarm, Limousin 360kg, £870 (241), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Larne, Limousin 390kg, £940 (241), Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Limousin 350kg, £830 (237), Mrs Diana Kennedy, Limousin 380kg, £900 (236), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 380kg, £890 (234), P McConnell, Charolais 390kg, £910 (233), R J McNeill, Limosuin 460kg, £1,055 (229).

Heifers 0-300kgs

Richard McGinley, Ballymoney, Charolais 230kg, £545 (237), Cecil Calvert, Lisburn, Charolais 240kg, £540 (225), R McAuley, Ballyclare, Charolais 220kg, £490 (222), T F and N W McConkey, Parkgate, Limousin 290kg, £625 (215), J S Dunn, Ballyclare, Lim 260kg, £555 (213), Cecil Calvert, Charolais 280kg, £580 (207), James O’Rawe, Gracehill, Charolais 280kg, £580 (207), Cecil Calvert, Charolais 290kg, £580 (200), A and E Cochrane, Bushmills, Limousin 260kg, £520 (200).

301-350kgs

Mrs D Kennedy, Larne, Limousin 340kg, £830 (244), Limousin 340kg, £805 (236), T J McLornan, Nutts Corner, Limousin 350kg, £825 (235), J S Dunn, Straid, Limousin 330kg, £760 (230), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Limousin 350kg, £800 (228), Mrs D Kennedy, Limousin 320kg, £705 (220), Hanna Healey, Belfast, Limousin 320kg, £700 (218), T F and N W McConkey, Parkgate, Limousin 320kg, £695 (217).

351kg and over

Desmond Morrow, Glenarm, Limousin 370kg, £900 (243), Simon Loughery, Limavady, Charolais 420kg, £980 (233), local farmer Charolais 390kg, £900 (230), Jim McKenna, Ahoghill, Belgian Blue 370kg, £850 (229), Gareth Hayes, Ballymena, Charolais 370kg, £820 (221), Ian Davidson, Larne, Limousin 370kg, £820 (221), local farmer Aberdeen Angus 390kg, £850 (218), Charolais 430kg, £905 (210), Simon Loughery, Limousin 400kg, £840 (210).

Just under 4,000 sheep penned at Ballymena on Monday evening resulted in a steady trade.

Breeders sold to £220, ewe lambs to £165, store lambs to £68.50 and rams to £1,020.

Leading prices for breeders: G Henderson, Bushmills 3 Texel, £220, Martin Higgins, Garvagh 12 Cheviot, £190, Samuel McClure Ballymoney 12 Cheviot,£186, Martin Higgins, 12 Cheviot, £185, 12 Cheviot, £180, L Keys, Dromore 10 Suffolk, £175, Martin Higgins 12 Cheviot, £170, G Henderson 7 crossbred, £164, Thomas McIlroy, Raloo 11 crossbred, £162, Ian McCluggage, Glarryford 10 crossbred, £160, 10 Suffolk, £160, W Blackburn, Clogher 11 Suffolk, £160, Martin Higgins 12 Cheviot, £158.

Ewe lambs sold to: D Robinson, Carnalbana 12 Cheviot mule £165, Jamese McCloy, Maghera 12 Suffolk, £162, D Robinson 12 Charollais, £160, Jamese McCloy 12 Suffolk, £150, W McCurdy, Broughshane 15 Suffolk, £145, Sandra Hunter, Bushmills 10 Suffolk, £140, D Robinson 14 Cheviot mule £140, R Knox, Broughshane 10Suffolk, £140, Sandra Hunter 10 Suffolk, £138, J McCurdy, Broughshane 14 Suffolk, £132, Sandra Hunter 6 mule, £130, J Quigley, Donemana 12 Suffolk, £130, Sandra Hunter 8 Suffolk, £128, 11 Suffolk, £128, D and F Kinney, Cushendall 12 Suffolk, £125, W McCurdy 14 mule, £125, S Thompson, Glenarm 15 Suffolk, £125, Jamese McCloy 12 Suffolk £122.

Store lambs sold to: D Wright, Magherafelt 3 Charollais, £68.50, Patrick McNeill, Cushendun 39 Suffolk, £68, K Kidd, Broughshane 28 Texel, £67.50, G L Porter, Crumlin 39 Texel, £67.50, Patrick McMullan, Carnlough 16 Texel, £67, W Jones Jnr, Templepatrick 10 Suffolk, £66, Phillip Holland, Doagh 27 Suffolk, £66, R J McKay and Son, Carnlough 70 Suffolk, £65.50, Robert Dundee, Kells 34 Texel, £65.50, Derek Moon, Ringsendd 5 Texel, £65.50, P Donnelly, Rathkenny 51 Texel, £65, Austin Shaw, Larne 20 Texel, £65, J C O’Boyle, Randalstown 13 Texel, £65.

An entry of 400 store cattle resulted in a super trade. Bullocks sold to £795 over for a Charolais 650kg at £1,445 offered by R Getty, Maghera. Heifers sold to £655 over for a Charolais 530kg at £1,185 presented by Graham Bros, Aughafatten.

Bull/bullocks 0-500kgs

N Boyd, Broughshane (2), Limousin 340kg, £860 (252), Robert Workman, Kilwaughter, Charolais 460kg, £1,120 (243), J and P McBride, Aughafatten, Belgian Blue 480kg, £1,130 (235), N Boyd, Limousin 370kg, £870 (235), local farmer (3) Charolais 440kg, £1,020 (231), Robin Johnston, Clough, Limousin 440kg, £1,015 (230), N Boyd, Limousin 370kg, £840 (227), Robert Quee, Ballycarry, Limousin 390kg, £880 (225), N Boyd, Limousin 400kg, £900 (225), A Clements, Muckamore, (2) Limousin 460kg, £1,035 (225).

501kg and over

Ian Graham, Ballyclare, Charolais 510kg, £1,180 (231), local farmer (2) Charolais 520kg, £1,200 (230), J R Beggs, Larne, Charolais 530kg, £1,200 (226), G Robb, Nutts Corner, Chararolais 530kg, £1,190 (224), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick, Charolais 610kg, £1,360 (223), James Graham, Crumlin, Aberdeen Angus 590kg, £1,315 (222), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 530kg, £1,180 (222), Rodney Getty, Upperlands, Charolais 650kg, £1,445 (222), Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 570kg, £1,265 (221), D Patterson, Crumlin, Charolais 550kg, £1,220 (221), Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 550kg, £1,220 (221), G Robb (2) Charolais 560kg, £1,240 (221).

Heifers 0-500kgs

Paul Whyte, Maghera, Limousin 500kg, £1,160 (232), Graham Bros, Aughafatten, Charolais 470kg, £1,085 (230), Charolais 500kg, £1,145 (229), Thompson White, Maghera, Limousin 460kg, £1,050 (228), P McKeown, Martinstown, Limousin 420kg, £955 (227), B Black, Carnlough (2), Charolais 500kg, £1,135 (227), Thompson White, Maghera, Limousin 450kg, £1,000 (222), H Carson, Dundrod (2), Charolais 430kg, £940 (218), Graham Bros, Charolais 480kg, £1,040 (216), H Carson (2), Charolais 500kg, £1,050 (212), Thompson White, Limousin 460kg, £970 (210), P McKeown, Aughafatten, Charolais 400kg, £840 (210).

501kg and over

Graham Bros, Aughafatten, Charolais 530kg, £1,185 (223), B Black, Carnlough, Charolais 560kg, £1,190 (212), Aidan Hunter, Carnlough, Limousin 510kg, £1080 (211), B Black, Carnlough (2), Charolais 520kg, £1,100 (211), H Carson, Dundrod, Charolais 510kg, £1,070 (209), B Black, Charolais 570kg, £1,180 (207) Charolais 520kg, £1,070 (205), Ian Graham, Ballyclare, Charolais 540kg, £1,100 (203), R J Stirling, Ballymena, Charolais 550kg, £1,110 (201), Ian Graham, Charolais 570kg, £1,150 (201), William Weir, Milebush, Limousin 520kg, £980 (188), Ian Graham, Charolais 520kg, £970 (186), James Stirling, Ballymena, (2) Charolais 590kg, £1,080 (183).

An entry of 3,002 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 375p for a pen of Texels 22.5kg at £84.50 offered by McConkey Farms, Cookstown and to a top per head of £87 for a pen of 26kg from S Davidson, Broughshane.

Fat ewes sold to £108.

Fat lambs (2,401)

Top prices per kg: McConkey Farms, Cookstown 5 Texel 22.5kg, £84.50 (375), Graeme Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 23.5kg, £87 (370), J Christie, Cloughmills 5 Texel 20kg, £73 (365), A Parkhill, Ballymoney 5 Texel 18kg, £65.5 (363), J McQuiston, Ballymoney 50 Texel 21.5kg, £77 (358), T Stewart, Cairncastle 5 mule 20kg, £71.50 (357), Hugh McNeill, Ballygally 17 Texel 21kg, £74.50 (354), J A O’Loan, Martinstown 5 Rouge 23.5kg, £83 (353), R and M Milliken, Armoy 11 Texel 21kg, £74 (352), Mervyn Orr, Ballintoy 10 Texel 23kg, £81 (352), Mrs Mary Cottrell, Glenarm 6 Texel, 18.5kg £65 (351), I Morrison, Dunloy 38 Texel 24kg, £84.20 (350), Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 11 Dorset 24kg, £84 (350), W H Magee, Kilwaughter 55 Suffolk 20kg, £70 (350), Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 33 Texel 24kg, £84 (350), Rainey Bros, Ballygally 22 Texel 22kg, £77 (350), Matthew Murphy, Moorfields 18 Texel 21.5kg, £75 (348), Mrs Mary Cottrell 14 Texel 19.5kg, £68 (348), Jennifer Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 23kg, £80 (347), L Kirk, Clough 11 Texel 23.5kg, £81.50 (346).

Top prices per head: M Warnock, Limavady 2 Texel 35kg, £110, S Davison, Broughshane 2 Texel 26kg, £87, Graeme Martin, Broughshane 10 Texel 23.5kg, £87, Mrs S White, Cloughmills 10 Texel 31kg, £86, S Thompson, Glenarm 8 Suffolk 27kg, £85, T Kyle, Cullybackey 4 Texel 26kg, £85, S Hoy, Doagh 7 Texel 25.5kg, £85, N Hamill, Aughafatten 15 Texel 24.5kg, £84.50, Mrs S White, 10 Suffolk 26.5kg, £84.50, McConkey Farms, Cookstown 5 Texel 22.5kg, £84.50, Samuel Wilson, Randalstown 19 Texel 25kg, £84.50, I Morrison, Dunloy 38 Texel 24kg, £84.20, D Mills, Glenarm 16 Texel 25kg, £84, Norman McBurney, Moorfields 44 Charollais 25kg, £84, Ian Dodds, Glenwherry 11 Dorset 24kg, £84, Wilbert Reid, Aughfatten 17 Texel 25kg, £84, Matt Workman, Kilwaughter 25 mule 25.5kg, £84, Brian Lyttle, Moorfields 33 Texel 24kg, £84, David Boyd, Knockagh 54 Texel 25kg, £84, Rainey Bros, Ballygally 17 Texel 25.5kg, £84.

Fat ewes

First quality

Suffolk - £60-£80

Texel - £70-£108

Crossbred - £50-£76 BF - £40-£55