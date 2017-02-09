Breeding bulls sell to £1,850 at Armoy Mart

A smaller show of 170 head last Monday night met with another fine trade and a 100% clearance.

Heifers sold to £1,285 for 600kgs, steers sold £1,175 for 570kgs, breeding bulls sold to £1,850.

HEIFERS: Jas McCaughan, Armoy, Char, 600kgs, £1,285. Michael McKenna, Dervock, BGA, 560kgs, £1,175, 490kgs, £1,060, 460kgs, £1,030, 530kgs, £1,060. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, Lim, 590kgs, £1,200, 540kgs, £1,175, 500kgs, £1,050, 440kgs, £985, 450kgs, £985, 440kgs, £960, 500kgs, £1,000, 530kgs, £1,090, 490kgs, £1,040. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, Char, 410kgs, £840, 370kg, £790, 420kgs, £800. Walter McBride, Ballycastle, Char, 310kgs, £730, 330kgs, £775, 300kgs, £680, 330kgs, £750. Geo McAuley, Armoy, Char, 500kgs, £1,055, 400kgs, £820, 410kgs, £835, 350kgs, £710. A and D Glass, Ballycastle, A/A, 505kgs, £1,000. W and J Gardner, Clough, A/A, 630kgs £1,080, 630kgs, £1,060. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Lim, 480kgs, £965, 430kgs, £815. Colm McCloskey, Dunloy, Lim, 490kgs, £1,020, 545kgs, £1,020. David Laverty, Armoy, Char, 300kgs, £665. M McKenna, Dervock, B/B, 410kgs, £800. J E McCaughan, Armoy, Lim, 470kgs, £910, 465kgs, £930, 455kgs, £915. Jas Christie, Armoy, A/A, 500kgs, £940. John Kennedy, Ahoghill, Lim, 400kgs, £780. John Todd, Ballycastle, Char, 570kgs, £1,145, 540kgs, £1,070. John Murphy, Ballymoney, A/A, 460kgs, £840.

STEERS: Robt Getty, Armoy, Char, 550kgs, £1,150, 570kgs, £1,175, 530kgs, £1,120. Chas Quinn, Cushendall, Char, 320kgs, £760, 360kgs, £790, 420kgs, £915. Walter McBride, Ballycastle, Char, 300kgs, £680, 330kgs, £775, 310kgs, £730, 340kgs, £780, 400kgs, £880. F McCaughan, Bushmills, Char, 400kgs, £885. R Getty, Bushmills, Char, 600kgs, £1,125, 600kgs, £1,040. J G McGowan, Ballycastle, Lim, 405kgs, £900, 370kgs, £730, 430kgs, £930. A and S P McCarry, Loughguile, Lim, 300kgs, £745. D McAllister, Novally, Lim, 590kgs, £1,075, Fries, 700kgs, £1,120. Ronald Dowds, Cloughmills, Lim, 540kgs, £1,025, 560kgs, £1,130, 530kgs, £970. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Lim, 390kgs, £795, 380kgs, £790, 450kgs, £860. C Kerrigan, Randalstown, Sim, 550kgs, £1,070, 500kgs, £970, 450kgs, £855, 460kgs, £850, 480kgs, £900. R chambers, Bushmills, Fries, 630kgs, £970, 480kgs, £800. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, Fries, 500kgs, £820, 530kgs, £860, 560kgs, £945. Alistair Getty, Bushmills, 580kgs, £1,050, 490kgs, £890, 530kgs, £935. Jas Christie, Armoy, A/A, 490kgs, £960, 460kgs, £920.

BREEDING STOCK: A fine young Charolais bull from Eamon McGarry, Ballymena sold at £1,850.

FAT COWS: B McCurdy, Bushmills, Lim, 670kgs, £850. A McGuckian, Dunloy, Lim, 595kgs, £880. P McMullan, Loughguile, Sim, 600kgs, £730.

Sale every Monday night at 7pm sharp.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.

Another good yard of stock sold well for all types of sheep.

Fat hoggets sold to £84.50, fat ewes were a tremendous trade, selling to a top price of £81.00, breeding sheep were also in demand, topping at £140 for springing ewes.

HOGGETS: U Ramage, Bushmills, 28kgs, £84.50. N McClure, Ballymoney, 24kgs, £81.80. Sean Delargy, Cushendall, 25kgs, £81.50. Martin McKillop, Loughguile, 25kgs, £81.00. Sarah Steele, 26kgs, £81.50. Jas Anderson, Bushmills, 25kgs, £79.20. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 23 ½kgs, £80.00. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 27kgs, £80.00. A E Devlin, Limavady, 23kgs, £78.50. Huey Bros, Armoy, 26kgs, £80.50. John Todd, Ballycastle, 23kgs, £76.00.

FAT EWES: Edward Donnelly, Ballintoy, 3 Suff, £81.00. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, 2 Tex, £70.00. S Delargy, Cushendall, 2 c/bs £71.50. Martin McKillop, Loughguile, 2 Suff, £73.00. James McCormick, 1 Tex, £70.00. Robt Mark, 15 Tex, £63.00. P Boone, Draperstown, 3 c/bs £65.50. Jas Gillan, Armoy, 10 Chev, £61.00. John McGill, ballyvoy, 6 Tex, £60.00. Robt Lynn, Ballymoney, 1 c/b, £61.00.

BREEDING EWES: E Donnelly, Ballintoy, (in-lamb Suff ewe), 5, £140, 4, £136, 5, £122, 5, £134. Uel Ramage, Bushmills, (in-lamb ewes), 3, £118, 6, £100. E Donnelly, Ballintoy, (in-lamb c/b ewe), 5, £116, 5, £106, 5, £105.

Sale every Wednesday at 7pm sharp.

Auctioneer: Daniel McAlister and Son.