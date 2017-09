Breeding sheep sell to £154 at Downpatrick Mart

At the weekly sheep sale at Downpatrick Mart on Saturday 2nd September there was a good entry of breeding sheep selling to £154.

Lambs sold to £81.00 and fat ewes to £61.00.

Lighter weight lambs sold to £3.70ppk.

Leading prices in all categories as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Strangford farmer 24kg, £81.00, Darragh Cross farmer 24kg, £80.00, Loughinisland farmer 24kg, £79.00, Crossgar farmer 24kg, £78.00, Killough farmer 23kg, £76.00, Annacloy farmer 22kg, £75.50, Ardglass farmer 23kg, £75.00, Dromara farmer 23kg, £75.50, Downpatrick farmer 23kg, £74.00, Seaforde farmer 21kg, £74.00, Kilkeel farmer 22kg, £74.50, Crossgar farmer 23kg, £72.50, Ballynoe farmer 21kg, £72.50 and Ballygowan farmer 27kg, £69.00.

BREEDING EWES: Ballyculter farmer £154, Ardglass farmer £150, Castlewellan farmer £148, Ballyculter farmer £140, Downpatrick farmer £132 and Loughinisland farmer £120, Downpatrick and Kilkeel farmers £115.

Fat ewes sold to £61.