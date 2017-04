Brisk demand for quality lots at Lisnaskea

A very good entry at Lisnaskea this week sold easily to a brisk demand for quality lots with many more required to supply a growing demand.

LEADING PRICES:

STORE HEIFERS: Newtownbutler Producer 490kg Ch. to £1005, 510kg Ch. to £970, 450kg Ch. to £920 and 440kg Ch. to £900. Magheraveely Producer 490kg Lim. to £885, 410kg AA. to £880, 460kg Ch. to £820, 460kg Sim. to £818, and 430kg Ch. to £730.

COWS & CALVES: Kinawley Producer Heifers with Bull Calves to £1300 and £1085 and Heifer & Heifer Calf to £1200.

WEANLING STEERS & BULLS: Lisnaskea Producer 450kg AA. to £910 and 440kg Her. to £860. Rosslea Producer 350kg Lim. to £850, 340kg Lim. to £835, 340kg Ch. to £740, 310kg Lim. to £740 and 320kg Lim. to £730. Belleek Producer 330kg Ch. to £820, 310kg Ch. to £765, 310kg Ch. to £695, 260kg Ch. to £695, 270kg Ch. to £650 and 260kg Ch. to £620.Belleek Producer 300kg Ch. to £755, 230kg Ch. to £715, 280kg Ch. to £710, 290kg Ch. to £655 and 210kg Ch. to £590. Lisnaskea Producer 350kg Ch. to £820, 330kg Her. to £640, and 340kg B/B. to £600. Magheraveely Producer 380kg Daq. to £760. Derrylin Producer 290kg Lim. to £752 and 230kg Lim. to £605. Tempo Producer 360kg AA. to £748, 310kg Ch. to £745, 340kg AA. to £670, 300kg AA. to £665, 370kg AA. to £645, 300kg AA. to £620. Lisnaskea Producer 350kg Sim. to £700. Rosslea Producer 320kg Lim. to £700. Derrylin Producer 290kg Lim. to £660, 230kg Ch. to £640, 280kg Lim. to £635, and 270kg Lim. to £605. Newtownbutler Producer 290kg Lim. to £665, and 270kg Lim. to £600. Derrylin Producer 230kg Lim. to £640 and 270kg Lim. to £605. Lisnaskea Producer 280kg Ch. to £635. Tempo Producer 240kg Ch. to £500.

WEANLING HEIFERS: Belleek Producer £785 twice for Limms 330kg. Newtownbutler Producer 360kg Lim. to £782, 370kg Ch. to £765, 330kg Lim. to £690, 340kg Lim. to £665 and 300kg Ch. to £620. Garrison Producer 270kg S/H. to £770 and 230kg Lim. to £585. Belleek Producer 320kg Ch. to £760, 280kg Ch. to £600, 280kg to £590 and 260kg Ch. to £590. Newtownbutler Producer 380kg Ch. to £735 and 360kg Lim. to £635. Newtownbutler Producer 330kg Lim. to £725, 290kg Lim. to £660, 300kg Limms to £600 each, and 300kg Her. to £570. Rosslea Producer 350kg Ch. to £715. Kinawley Producer 240kg Ch. to £695 and 240kg Ch. to £590.Lisnaskea Producer 310kg Ch. to £665. Tamlaght Producer 320kg Ch. to £660, 340kg Ch. to £655 and 330kg Sim. to £630. Rosslea Producer 320kg Daq. to £635. Derrylin Producer 250kg Lim. to £570, 240kg Lim. to £555 and 200kg Lim. to £505.