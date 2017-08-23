Bullock sells to £1,465 for 735k at Omagh Mart

This week at Omagh Mart there were more cattle on the move with demand still remaining strong.
Bullocks: Peter Fox, Carrickmore 735k, £1,465, D McAleer, Mountfield 675k, £1,430; 670k, £1,395, G McGirr, Trillick 645k, £1,375; 605k, £1,235, Jas Mullin, Tattyreagh 560k, £1,220; 580k, £1,250; 575k, £1,220, W J O’Brien, Dromore 545k, £1,185, T MacRory, Ballygawley 525k, £1,135; 570k, £1,190, G Fyffe, Omagh 590k, £1,255; 660k, £1,370, P Brogan, Gortin 505k, £1,075; 530k, £1,115, R Elkin, Omagh 530k, £1,130 and £1,120; 540k, £1,125; 410k, £1,070; 480k, £1,140, N T Kelly, Cookstown 510k, £1,070, Wm Irvine, Ederney 610k, £1,265, N Carland, Mountfield 535k, £1,100, J. Gilmurray, Mountfield 600k, £1,230, V McFarland, Ballygawley 620k, £1,265, T Young, Killen 620k, £1,255, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 425k, £1,075, J R Lowry, Burndennett 450k, £1,100, 470k, £1,100, 460k, £1,025; 375k, £920, S McGrath, Knockmoyle 470k, £1,150; 400k, £975; 445k, £1,075; 450k, £1,055, R Ward, Mullaslin 440k, £1,045; 400k, £905; 385k, £915, Patrick Daly, Carrickmore 485k, £1,125; 450k, £990, A T Hogg, Ballymagroarty 420k, £935; 430k, £935, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 370k, £820; 390k, £840, J Cunningham, Killaloo 485k, £1,055, P Monaghan, Fintona 425k, £895; 485k, £990.
Heifers: Fintan O’Neill, Eglish 660k, £1,320; 555k, £1,240; 525k, £1,165; 585k, £1,255, V McFarland, Ballygawley 510k, £1,140, C McCarron, Ballygawley 525k, £1,130; 540k, £1,130, J Duff, Loughmacrory 585k, £1,250, M Magee, Eskra 555k, £1,180; 540k, £1,140, C E Bradley, Dromore 515k, £1,090; 470k, £995, T MacRory, Ballygawley 520k, £1,100, D McAleer, Mountfield 565k, £1,180, A Harley, Plumbridge 435k, £1,080; 440k, £1,070; 410k, £925, Patrick Dolan, Castlederg 430k, £950; 470k, £970; 400k, £900, G Murray, Tattyreagh 480k, £1,055; 490k, £1,015, Jas Hogg, Whitehouse 480k, £1,045; 485k, £1,010, Thos McAleer, Drumquin 455k, £980; 460k, £975, D Gallagher, Dromore 445k, £940; 365k, £785, Jas Walsh, Arvalee 440k, £930, F McCrossan, Leglands 475k, £1,000, R McCusker, Dromore 395k, £875.
Fat cows: J McCullagh, Lougnmacrory 620k, £176, P Dolan, Castlederg 630k, £172, P McDermott, Greencastle 780k, £166, P McMenamin, Loughmacrory 620k, £166, A McCance, Omagh 620k, £164, H Wilson, Ardstraw 820k, £160, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 780k, £160, O Kerrigan, Donemana 650k, £159, P Ward, Mullaslin 460k, £157, D Armstrong, Gortaclare 620k, £148, Dooish Enterprises 620k, £146, M McPhillips, Dromore 740k, 145, M McCoy, Dromore 590k, £143, I McCusker, Dromore 570k, £143, T Martin, Urney 670k, £140, R Baxter, Drumquin 710k, £139.
Friesian cows: Clarke Dairies, Aghyaran 860k, £123, J Begley, Carrickmore 400k, £122, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 800k, £120, M Cush, Pomeroy 680k, £117, Ian Hawkes, Mountfield 640k, £116.
Fat bulls: M and F McDonnell, Dromore 820k, £148, Des Cummins, Mountjoy 960k, £137, W H Cummings, Castlederg 840k, £133, Brackenhill Farms 1,140k, £124.
Dropped calves: M G O’Kane, Drumquin £490 and £430 Limousin bulls, S Robinson, Rock £490 Simmental bull; £395 Simmental heifer, C Cullinan, Fintona £480 Limousin bull, N Armstrong, Trillick £475 Charolais bull; £460 Limousin bull, P McDermott, Greencastle £470 Limousin heifer, T Martin, Urney £415 Charolais bull, P McMenamin, Leglands £415 Hereford bull, Dooish Enterprises £415 Limousin heifer.
Weanlings sold to £865, paid to K and P Maguire, Leggs PO for a January 2017 Charolais bull calf.
