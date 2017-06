Bullocks sell £1,055 at Enniskillen Mart

A good entry of cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen Mart with a buoyant trade reported in all rings.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 215 to 270p for a Ch 390kg at £1,055.

Medium weights sold from 210 to 263p for a Ch 400kg at £1,055.

Heavy lots sold from 200 to 226ppk for a Ch 516kg at £1,165 and selling up to £1,445 per head.

BULLOCKS: Roslea producer Ch 390kg at £1,055, Ch 380kg at £1,010, Fivemiletown producer Ch 378kg at £1,000, Culkey producer Ch 400kg at £1,055, Dungannon producer Ch 390kg at £1,010, Belleek producer Ch 448kg at £1,185, Tempo producer CH 408kg at £1,025, Newtownbutler Producer Lim 440kg at £1,100, Culkey producer Ch 516kg at £1,165, Maguiresbridge producer Lim 550kg at £1,245.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £680 to £1,035 paid for a 413kg Lim while heifers ranged from £550 to £1,000 for a 374kg Ch.

Ruling prices: Florencecourt producer 396kg Lim bull at £1,000, 413kg Lim bull at £1,035, 327kg Lim bull at £850, Belcoo producer 374kg Ch heifer at £1,010, 360kg Lim heifer at £945, 404kg Ch steer at £985, 328kg Ch bull at £855, Enniskillen producer 317kg Ch heifer at £795, 323kg Ch heifer at £885, 323 Ch bull at £655, Fivemiletown producer 317kg Ch heifer at £795, 323kg Ch bull at £655, Derrylin producer 412kg Ch heifer at £855, 418kg Ch heifer at £855, 465kg Ch heifer at £970, 450kg Sim heifer at £825, Irvinestown producer 323kg Ch steer at £945, 306kg Ch steer at £900, 278kg Ch heifer at £680, Belleek producer 375kg Ch steer at £960, 423kg Ch heifer at £920, 431kg Lim steer at £905, 434kg Ch steer at £980, Tempo producer 324kg Ch steer at £880, 328kg Ch steer at £885, 298kg Ch steer at £800, Ederney producer 155kg Ch heifer at £620, 248kg Ch bull at £725, 208kg Ch heifer at £680, Derrygonnelly producer 343kg Ch heifer at £820, 299kg Ch heifer at £770, 306kg Ch heifer at £675, Belcoo producer 240kg Lim steer at £655, 317kg Ch heifer at £635, 220 Ch heifer at £610.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Monea producer Ch heifer at £450, AA bull at £395, A heifer at £385, Lisnaskea Ch heifer at £370, Lim heifer at £360.

CALVES: Tempo producer Ch bull at £435, Tamalght producer BB bull at £400, BB bull at £290, Derrylester Lim bull at £390, Monea producer BB bull at £365, Derrylin producer Lim bull at £345, Enniskillen producer BB bull at £335, Lisbellaw producer Sim heifer at £330, Sim bull at £300, Kinawley producer Ch heifer at £325, Garvary producer Ch heifer at £310, Culey producer Ch bull at £300, Monea producer Friesian bull at £115, Friesian bull at £112.

SUCKLER COWS: Magheraveely producer Angus cow with bull at £1,520, Kesh producer Lim cow with bull at £1,500, Trillick producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,370, Castlederg producer Hereford cow with heifer at £1,380, Derryharney producer Sh heifer at £1,370, Kesh producer Saler cow with bull at £1,210, Omagh producer Lim cow with bull at £1,280, Omagh producer Lim cow with bull at £1,320, Castlederg producer Sh cow with bull at £1,260, Castlederg producer Hereford cow with bull at £1,270.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 211ppk paid for a 570kg Ch at £1,200.

Medium weights from 189-228ppk paid for a 435kg at £990, while lightweights sold from 210-240ppk for a 340kg Ch at £815.

Lisnaskea producer Ch 570kg at £1,200, Garrison producer Ch 540kg at £1,130, Ballinamallard producer Ch 540kg at £1,110, Lisnaskea producer Ch 520kg at £1,090, Garvery producer Ch 515kg at £1,080, 460kg Ch at £1,010, Macken producer Ch 450kg at £950, Ch 425kg at £925, Irvinestown producer Ch 460kg at £1,035, Ch 480kg at £1,045.

Fat cows: Florencecourt producer Ch 750kg at £1,330, Boho producer Ch 678kg at £1,255, Irvinestown producer Ch 780kg at £1,305, Kinawley producer Ch 680kg at £1,270, Garrison producer Ch 950kg at £1,470, Rosslea producer Ch 750kg at £1,215, Derrygonnelly producer Ch 530kg at £995, Garrison producer Ch 510kg at £980, Newtownbutler Ch 500kg at £1,000.