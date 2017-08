Bullocks sell £1,065 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday, August 21st which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,050 was paid for heifers and £1,065 was paid for bullocks.

Heifers sold to £1,050 for 480kg (£2.19 per kg), £1,050 for 530kg (£1.98 per kg), £945 for 414kg (£2.28 per kg) and £790 for 346kg (£2.28 per kg).

Bullocks sold to £1,065 for 458kg (£2.33 per kg), £870 for 384kg (£2.27 per kg), £890 for 374kg (£2.38 per kg), £850 for 344kg (£2.47 per kg), £960 for 378kg (£2.54 per kg), £885 for 346kg (£2.56 per kg) and £955 for 368kg (£2.60 per kg).

Cows selling to £1,140.

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Killaloo producer 530kg, £1,050 (Limousin); 480kg, £1,050 (Limousin); Dungiven producer 520kg, £970 (Limousin); 282kg, £560 (Simmental); Swatragh producer 346kg, £790 (Limousin); 390kg, £590 (Belgian Blue); 414kg, £945 (Limousin); 380kg, £560 (Belgian Blue); Swatragh producer 354kg, £580 (Belgian Blue); 480kg, £865 (Belgian Blue).

Bullocks: Garvagh producer 458kg, £1,065 (Limousin); 458kg, £980 (Limousin); 446kg, £980 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 344kg, £850 (Limousin); Magherafelt producer 502kg, £890 (Belgian Blue); 406kg, £675 (Aberdeen Angus); Swatragh producer 378kg, £960 (Charolais); 346kg, £885 (Charolais); 348kg, £820 (Charolais); 396kg, £875 (Charolais); 368kg, £955 (Charolais); 422kg, £940 (Charolais); 390kg, £880 (Charolais); 574kg, £1,000 (Charolais); 374kg, £890 (Limousin); 384kg, £860 (Limousin); 510kg, £1,005 (Limousin); 544kg, £1,000 (Limousin); 446kg, £980 (Limousin); 360kg, £805 (Charolais);384kg, £870 (Limousin); Portglenone producer 334kg, £600 (Limousin); 398kg, £700 (Limousin); Bellaghy producer 480kg, £890 (Shorthorn); 534kg, £965 (Shorthorn); 366kg, £700 (Shorthorn); 490kg, £820 (Shorthorn); 414kg, £690 (Shorthorn); 302kg, £510 (Shorthorn); 364kg, £620 (Shorthorn); 238kg, £470 (Shorthorn); 352kg, £540 (Shorthorn); Swatragh producer 430kg, £900 (Limousin); 368kg, £820 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 388kg, £970 (Charolais).

Sheep: An outstanding show of 2,000 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday, August 19th, witnessing top prices being paid.

Fat ewes were highly sought after with several batches passing £80 and a top price of £87.00 being paid for four.

Rams topped at £138.

A super entry of well-fleshed lambs were presented, with several lots of heavy lambs passing £100 with a top price of £124 being paid for 1 lamb 32kg.

Other high sellers were 1 lamb 34kg at £114, 1 lamb 24kg at £100, 2 lambs 26.5kg at £93, 4 lambs 26.3kg at £93, 1 lamb 26kg at £93; 1 lamb 25kg at £92.80 and 6 lambs 25kg at £92.00. More stock required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Drumsurn producer 1 lamb 32kg at £124.00 = 388p; 1 lamb 34kg at £114.00 = 335p; 1 lamb 25kg at £92.80 = 371p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 24kg at £100.00 = 417p; Coleraine producer 2 lambs at 26.5kg at £93.00 = 351p; 20 lambs 18.3kg at £66.20 = 362p; Dungiven producer 4 lambs 26.3kg at £93.00 = 354p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 26kg at £93.00 = 358p; Limavady producer 6 lambs 25kg at £92.00 = 368p; Aghadowey producer 12 lambs 25.8kg at £90.20 = 350p; Moneymore producer 1 lamb 24kg at £89.50 = 373p; 1 lamb 24kg at £86.80 = 362p; 3 lambs 19kg at £74.50 = 392p; Maghera Producer 4 lambs 24.5kg at £89.00 = 363p; Garvagh producer 16 lambs 22.9kg at £84.00 = 367p; 19 lambs 16kg at £79.50 = 497p; Limavady producer 17 lambs 25kg at £89.80 = 359p; Coleraine producer 2 lambs 25kg at £89.00 = 356p; 3 lambs 17.3kg at £64.50 = 373p; 4 lambs 18kg at £68.50 = 381p; Cookstown producer 2 lambs 24.5kg at £90.00 = 367p; 2 lambs 23kg at £82.00 = 357p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 23kg at £85.00 = 370p; 1 lamb 23kg at £85.00 = 370p; 3 lambs 19.3kg at £72.20 = 374p; Castledawson producer 5 lambs 23.8kg at £87.50 = 368p; 7 lambs 22.5kg at £84.00 = 373p; Swatragh producer 7 lambs 23kg at £86.00 = 374p; 14 lambs 21.3kg at £74.50 = 350p; Knockloughrim producer 7 lambs 21.8kg at £85.72 = 393p; Ballymoney producer 12 lambs 23kg at £85.80 = 373p; Rasharkin producer 1 lamb19kg at £74.00 = 389p; 3 lambs 15kg at £58.00 = 387p; Cookstown producer 6 lambs 16.5kg at £64.00 = 388p; Maghera producer 7 lambs 17kg at £65.20 = 384p; Cookstown producer 3 lambs 16kg at £61.00 = 381p; 11 lambs 17.5kg at £64.00 = 366p; Maghera producer 15 lambs 22kg at £82.00 = 373p; 17 lambs 15.8kg at £58.80 = 372p; 15 lambs £59.50 = 397p; Antrim producer 25 lambs 18.8kg at £68.20 = 363p; Swatragh producer 14 lambs 18.8kg at £68.00 = 362p; Draperstown producer 9 lambs 16.5kg at £67.20 = 407p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 12.5kg at £55.50 = 444p.

Sample ewes prices: Cookstown producer 4 ewes at £87.00; Portglenone producer 1 ewe at £83.00; Maghera producer 3 ewes at £80.00; Knockloughrim producer 1 ewe at £80.00; Draperstown producer 1 ewe at £80.00.

Top price for ewes: Cookstown producer 4 ewes at £87.00.

Top price for lambs: Drumsurn producer 1 lamb 32kg at £124.00 = 388p, Garvagh producer 19 lambs 16kg at £79.50 = 497p.

Multi breed hogget sale: A strong entry of over 400 hoggets at the multi breed show and sale at Swatragh on Wednesday, August 16th witnessed a very buoyant trade with top prices of £150 for several pens owned by a Limavady producer.

Sample prices of hoggets: Limavady producer £150; £150; £145; £142; £142; £140; £136; Claudy producer £150; £148: £146; £137; £136; Claudy producer £145; £140; £140; Garvagh producer £130; £130; Toome producer £145; £130; Garvagh producer £140; £137; £131; £126; £110.