Bullocks sell from £1,400 to £1,490 at Markethill Mart

An entry of over 600 store cattle and weanlings at Markethill on Saturday 26th August continued to sell in a very firm demand.

Buyers from throughout Northern Ireland were in attendance, sellers from a wide area chose to sell their cattle on Saturday, including Ballinderry, Lisnaskea, Dromara and Katesbridge.

Bullocks: A large entry of 280 store bullocks maintained their recent trade.

Forward bullocks sold steadily from £200 to £218 per 100k for 590k Belgian Blue at £1,295. Several bullocks sold from £1,400 to £1,490.

Mid-weight bullocks sold from £200 to £246 per 100k, with a top of £305 per 100k for 410k Limousin at £1,250.

Friesian bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong demand, with good quality lots from £150 to £175 per 100k, for 500k at £880, with several Friesian bullocks selling from £1,000 to a top of £1,160 for 736k at £158 per 100k, followed £1,100 for 670k Friesian £163 per 100k, for a Moneymore farmer.

Forward bullocks: Newtownhamilton farmer 594k, £1,294, £218; Gilford farmer 556k, £1,210, £218; Mayobridge farmer 568k, £1,225, £216; Richhill farmer 544k, £1,170, £215; Gilford farmer 606k, £1,295, £214; Portadown farmer 678k, £1,440, £212; Richhill farmer 692k, £1,465, £212; Markethill farmer 626k, £1,325, £212; Annaghmore farmer 594k, £1,250, £211; Richhill farmer 652k, £1,370, £210.

Mid-weight bullocks: Armagh farmer 410k, £1,250, £305; Tassagh farmer 354k, £870, £246; Keady farmer 410k, £950, £232; Tassagh farmer 436k, £980, £225; Keady farmer 406k, £900, £222; Killylea farmer 4220k, £930, £221; Tassagh farmer 468k, £1,035, £221; Killylea farmer 468k, £1,030, £220; Keady farmer 396k, £870, £220.

Friesian bullocks: Cullyhanna farmer 502k, £880, £175; Markethill farmer 642k, £1,070, £167; Moneymore farmer 674k, £1,100, £163; Markethilll farmer 662k, £1,080, £163; 660k, £1,065, £161; 624k, £1,000, £160; 632k, £1,010, £159; Moneymore farmer 564k, £900, £159; 590k, £940, £159; Markethill farmer 684k, £1,085, £159; 736k, £1,160, £158.

Heifers: Forward heifers sold steadily from £200 to £220 per 100k for 514k at £1,130. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £201 per 100k for 560k at £1,125. Good quality mid-weight heifers sold from £210 to £239 for 460k at £1,100 from a Portadown producer. Lightweight heifers sold from £210 to £240 for 396k at £950 from Altnamackin producer.

Forward heifers: Cullyhanna farmer 514k, £1,130, £220; 522k, £1,140, £218; Poyntzpass farmer 506k, £1,080, £213; Newtownhamilton farmer 544k, £1,150 £211; Markethill farmer 562k, £1,150, £205; Loughbrickland farmer 524k, £1,060, £202; Poyntzpass farmer 532k, £1,075, £202; Loughgall farmer 560, £1,125, £201.

Middleweight heifers: Portadown farmer 460k, £1,100, £239; Markethill farmer 456k, £1,070 £235; 462k, £1,070, £232; Poyntzpass farmer 458k, £1,040, £227; Gilford farmer 462k, £1,040, £225; Newtownhamiton farmer 450k, £1,005, £223; Keady farmer 440k, £975, £222; Newtownhamilton farmer 496k £1,095, £221; Keady farmer 404k, £890, £220.

Lightweight heifers: Markethill farmer 396k, £950, £240; Keady farmer 390k, £890, £228; Marktehill farmer 360k, £810 £225; Stewartstown farmer 380k, £845, £222; Forkhill farmer 390k, £860, £221; Keady farmer 398k, £870, £219; Portadown farmer 316k, £690, £218; Forkhill farmer 364k, £770, £212.

Weanlings: 140 weanlings continued to sell in a strong trade. Good quality male weanlings sold from £220 to £265 for 270k Charolais at £730 from Co Fermanagh farmer. Good quality heifers sold from £210 to £252 per 100k with at top of £271 for 240k Limousin at £650.

Male weanlings: Rosslea farmer 276k, £730, £265; Tullyrusk farmer 284k, £745, £265; 286k, £725, £254; Rosslea farmer 296k, £740, £250; 338k, £845, £250; Ballyward farmer 376k, £910, £242; Markethill farmer 256k, £580, £227; Armagh farmer 320k, £725, £227.

Female weanlings: Markethill farmer 240k, £650, £271: Carnlough farmer 250k, £630, £252: Richhill farmer 356k, £840, £236: Markethill farmer 324k, £750, £232: Glenavy farmer 260k, £595, £299: Carnlough farmer 334k, £720, £216: Milford farmer 310k, £660, £213: Markethill farmer 252k, £530, £210.

Store lamb trade was very firm at Markethill on Monday 28th August. Light store sold to 420p per kilo for 15.7k at £66.00. Stronger stores sold from 360-391p per kilo for 17.4k at £68.00 each.

Dungannon farmer 15.7k, £66, 420p/k; Newry farmer 16.7k, £67, 401p/k; Rostrevor farmer 13k, £52, 400p/k; Swatragh farmer 17k, £67.50, 397p/k; Clare farmer 17.4k, £68, 391p/k; Dungannon farmer 17.2k, £67, 390p/k; Lisnaskea farmer 18k, £70, 389p/k; Lislea farmer 12.8k, £49.50, 387p/k; Mayobridge farmer 19.4k, £75, 387p/k.

Store lamb sale continues next Monday 4th September.