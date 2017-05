Bullocks sell to £1,025 for 380kg at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had another excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on May Day, Monday, May 1st that met with a really flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Bullocks selling to £1,025 for 380kg (£2.70 per kg), £820 for 306kg (£2.68 per kg) and £1,120 for 522kg (£2.15 per kg).

Heifers selling to £1,250 for 550 kg (2.27 per kg), £1,125 for 378kg (£2.98 per kg) and £655 for 244kg (£2.68 per kg) and £745 for 260kg (2.87).

Bullocks: Swatragh producer 380kg, £1,025; 470kg, £955; 406kg, £995; 390kg, £970; 414kg, £1,020; 422kg, £1,005;456kg, £1,070; Upperlands producer 402kg, £820; 326kg, £760; 278kg, £680; 316kg, £725; Garvagh producer 276kg, £600; 300kg, £665; 298kg, £695; 284kg, £645;318kg, £745; Garvagh producer 282kg, £780; 338kg, £805, Garvagh producer 324kg, £590; 272kg, £620; Swatragh producer 300kg, £820; 422kg, £970; Garvagh producer 294kg, £705; 320kg, £800; 410kg, £870; 292kg, £690; 294kg, £700; 376kg, £890; 286kg, £630; 274kg, £650; Magherafelt producer 596kg, £1,175; 580kg, £1,050; 600kg, £1,130; Garvagh producer 502kg, £1,105; 532kg, £1,110; 392kg, £845; Swatragh producer 298kg, £690; Magherafelt Producer 496kg, £990; Garvagh Producer 306kg, £820;Swatragh Producer 382kg, £885; 428kg, £915; 410kg, £950; 400kg, £850;406kg, £820;Rasharkin producer 526kg, £1,105; 436kg, £975; 468kg, £970. 534kg, £1,175; 480kg, £1,105; 516kg, £1,130; Magherafelt producer 522kg, £1,120; 436kg, £950; Swatragh producer 302kg, £810; Maghera producer 368kg, £795; 362kg, £855; 374kg, £845; Garvagh producer 458kg, £920; 502kg, £1,030; 406kg, £780; 416kg, £875; 470kg, £985. Heifers: Toomebridge producer 552kg, £1,250; 442kg, £935; 390kg, £840; 434kg, £920; 366kg, £790; 434kg, £900;460kg, £990; 370kg, £735; 460kg, £1,000; 532kg, £1,180; 476kg, £955; 472kg, £1,155; Swatragh producer 378kg, £1,125;340kg, £770; 290kg, £590; 278kg, £655; Swatragh producer 414kg, £875; 382kg, £800; 396kg, £890;460kg, £1,015; 362kg, £840; 352kg, £855; Garvagh producer 360kg, £775; 346kg, £680; 510kg, £810;436kg, £900; Magherafelt producer 388kg, £750;338kg, £540; Limavady producer 368kg, £675;326kg, £670; 346kg, £790; Magherafelt producer 406kg, £825; 352kg, £740; 414kg, £750; 408kg, £840; Maghera producer 528kg, £1;095; Garvagh producer 350kg, £715; Garvagh producer 496kg, £1,145;454kg, £975; 388kg, £890; 368kg, £850; 346kg, £830; 362kg, £820;260kg, £745; 288kg, £600; Garvagh Producer 288kg, £600; 304kg, £640; 266kg, £690; Swatragh Producer 282kg, £690; 244kg, £655; Magherafelt producer 546kg, £990; 352kg, £720; 390kg, £750; 372kg, £790; Maghera producer 376kg, £755; 482kg, £935; 410kg, £890; Swatragh producer 464kg, £1,015;Swatragh producer 462kg, £890; 376kg, £785; 384kg, £700, 390kg, £825; 348kg, £700; 384kg, £700; Garvagh producer 300kg, £650; 394kg, £800; 434kg, £885; 350kg, £805; 346kg, £760; 338kg, £690; Garvagh producer 286kg, £690; 338kg, £795; 318kg, £740; Magherafelt producer 502kg, £940; 522kg, £1,075; 564kg, £1,085; 480kg, £970.

Sheep: A very strong entry of approximately 1,000 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 29th April. Several pens of heavy lambs sold well in excess of £90.00 each to a top rate of £94.50, spring lambs sold to £90.50 for 22.75kg and fat ewes were in high demand with several over £90 and a top price of £97.00 being paid. Breeders were in high demand with the top price of £186 being paid for doubles and singles to £148. More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 3 lambs 29.5kg at £94.50 = 320p; Castledawson producer 1 lamb 24kg at £94.20 = 393p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 30kg at £94.00 = 313p; Portglenone producer 5 lambs 27kg at £93.80 = 347p; Stewartstown producer 1 lamb 24kg at £93.50 = 390p; Limavady producer 1 lamb 29kg at £91.80 = 317p; Tobermore producer 1 lamb 25kg at £90.20 = 361p.

Spring lambs: Tobermore producer 5 lambs 22.75kg at £90.50 = 398p; Maghera producer 5 lambs 24.25kg at £90.00 = 371p; Magherafelt producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £89.80 = 399p; Maghera producer 10 lambs 22.5kg at £89.00 = 396p; Draperstown producer 1 lamb 20kg at £85.00 = 425p; Limavady producer 3 lambs 16.5kg at £66.50 = 403p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 20.5kg at £86.80 = 423p.

Ewes: Magherafelt producer 1 Suffolk at £97.00.