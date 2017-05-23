Bullocks sell to £1,065 for 420kg at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had another excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 22nd May that was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock required to meet demand.

Bullocks selling to £1,065 for 420kg (£2.54 per kg), £1,020 for 438kg (£2.33 per kg).and £905 for 376kg (£2.41 per kg).

Heifers selling to £940 for 416kg (£2.26 per kg), £855 for 370kg (£2.31 per kg), £815 for 350kg (£2.33 per kg) and £790 for 338kg (£2.34 per kg).

Top prices were paid for cows, selling from £950 to £1,065 with a top price of £1,240.

Bullocks: Swatragh producer 420kg, £1.065 (Daq); 418kg, £995 (Lim); 478kg, £1,010 (Lim); 376kg, £905 (Lim); 386kg, £900 (Ch); 412kg, £945 (Ch); 386kg, £880 (Lim); 436kg, £985 (Lim); 392kg, £875 (Daq); 438kg, £1,020 (Lim); Maghera producer 348kg, £830 (Ch); 360kg, £800 (Ch); 368kg, £840 (Ch); Toome producer 468kg, £880 (Daq).

Heifers: Swatragh producer 416kg, £940 (Lim); 380kg, £765 (Ch); 362kg, £775 (Lim); 358kg, £790 (Ch); 338kg, £790 (Ch); 368kg, £790 (Ch); 398kg, £705 (Lim); 364kg, £790 (Ch); 358kg, £675 (Ch); 356kg, £770 (Ch); Kesh producer 308kg, £510 (Hereford); 264kg, £540 (AA); 276kg, £500 (Hereford); 248kg, £545 (Lim); 278kg, £455 (Hereford); 290kg, £560 (Lim); 300kg, £53 (AA); 302kg, £480 (Hereford); 320kg, £555 (Lim); 242kg, £560 (Lim); Kilrea producer 370kg, £855 (Lim); 350kg, £815 (Lim); 370kg, £745 (Daq); Rasharkin producer 354kg, £630 (Daq); Desertmartin producer 422kg, £795 (Lim); 444kg, £820 (Lim); Maghera producer 334kg, £650 (Ch).

Sheep: A smaller entry of 600 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 20th May, witnessing a strong demand for well fleshed ewes with top prices being paid.

Several lots of fat ewes sold well in excess of £75.00 each to a top price of £79.50.

Fat hoggets topped at £105 for 10 heavy Suffolk hoggets.

A good entry of spring lambs saw many lots passing £100 and the top price of £103.50 being paid for 23kg.

A large show of breeders saw doubles top at £226, with another making £223.

Singles reached £162.

More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight/middleweight lambs: Randalstown producer 10 lambs 31.5kg at £105.00 = 333p; Ballykelly producer 22 Lambs 21.5kg at £94.50 = 440p; Omagh producer 7 lambs 26.5kg at £79.50 = 300p; Dungiven producer 2 lambs 35kg at £100.50 = 287p; Limavady producer 4 lambs 25kg at £94.20 = 377p; Cullybackey producer 3 lambs 27.5kg at £86.00 = 313p; Toomebridge producer 2 lambs 30.5kg at £84.50 = 277p; Greysteel producer 3 lambs 22.3kg at £70.00 = 314p; Omagh producer 4 lambs 26.25kg at £81.50 = 310p.

Springs: Limavady producer 3 lambs 23kg at £103.50 = 450p; Maghera producer 4 lambs 22.5kg at £100.00 = 444p; Limavady producer 3 lambs 28kg at £103.50 = 370p; Bellaghy producer 2 lambs 22kg at £101.50 = 461p; Ahoghill producer 15 lambs 24.8kg at £99.50 = 401p; Desertmartin producer 13 lambs 21.2kg at £96.20 = 454p; Maghera producer 8 lambs 20kg at £90.00 = 450p; Coleraine producer 17 Lambs 20.8kg at £84.20 = 405p; Castledawson producer 3 lambs 21.5kg at £97.80 = 455p; Coleraine producer 3 lambs 23.5kg at £98.50 = 419p; Maghera producer 7 lambs 22kg at £96.20 = 437p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 19.5kg at £90.20 = 463p; Draperstown producer 5 lambs 21.4kg at £90.00 = 420p; Garvagh producer 6 lambs 22kg at £94.20 = 428p; Cookstown producer 15 lambs 20.8kg at £87.80 = 422p; Swatragh producer 7 lambs 18.5kg at £78.50 = 424p; Cookstown producer 3 lambs 23.25kg at £98.00 = 422p.

Ewes: Ballykelly producer 1 Suffolk at £79.50.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Bellaghy producer £226.00.

Ewe with 1 lamb: Portglenone producer £162.