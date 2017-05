Bullocks sell to £1,130 for 568kg at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had another excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 15th May which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock required to meet demand.

Bullocks selling to £1,130 for 568kg (£1.99 per kg), £890 for 314kg (£2.83 per kg) and £765 for 256kg (£2.99 per kg).

Heifers selling to £1,045 for 470kg (£2.22 per kg), £665 for 298kg (£2.23 per kg), £630 for 272kg (£2.32 per kg) and £715 for 302kg (£2.37 per kg).

Bullocks: Portglenone producer 572kg, £950 (Lim); 542kg, £960 (AA); 548kg, £950(BB); Garvagh producer 270kg, £520 (Lim); 286kg, £760 (Ch); 296kg, £540 (Ch); 256kg, £765(Ch); 254kg, £695 (Ch); 250kg, £550 (Lim); Magherafelt producer 328kg, £770(CH); 336kg, £820(LIM); Swatragh producer 336kg, £760(CH); 342kg, £870 (Ch); 312kg, £750 (Ch); 360kg, £87 (Ch); 372kg, £880 (Ch); 356kg, £825 (Lim); 246kg, £590 (Lim); Swatragh producer 388kg, £965 (Lim); 268kg, £610 (AA); Garvagh producer 530kg, £1,030 (Lim); 562kg, £1,010 (Ch); 568kg, £1,130 (Lim); 572kg, £1,100 (Ch); 502kg, £980 (St); Moneymore producer 310kg, £650 (Ch); 402kg, £930 (Lim); 416kg, £845 (Lim); 416kg, £870 (Ch); 268kg, £600 (Lim); 314kg, £890 (Lim); 480kg, £700 (Sim); Toomebridge producer 378kg, £880 (Lim); 360kg, £90 (Lim); 378kg, £850 (Lim); 402kg, £900 (Lim); 436kg, £925 (Ch); Swatragh producer 358kg, £675 (Lim); 332kg, £830 (Lim); 314kg, £675 (Lim); Magherafelt producer 320kg, £675 (Sim); 292kg, £570 (Sim); Portglenone producer 560kg, £1,020 (Friesian).

Heifers: Moneymore producer 302kg, £590 (Lim); 272kg, £630 (Lim); 316kg, £695 (Ch); 282kg, £600 (Lim); 302kg, £715 (Lim); Garvagh producer 260kg, £550 (Lim); 304kg, £550 (Lim); 276kg, £540 (Lim); 210kg, £430 (Ch); 298kg, £665 (Ch); Magherafelt producer 470kg, £1,045 (Ch); Swatragh producer 280kg, £605 (Lim); 296kg, £600 (Lim); Magherafelt producer 380kg, £79 (Ch); Maghera producer 458kg, £775 (Lim); 472kg, £900 (Lim); 446kg, £840 (Lim); 448kg, £780 (AA); Swatragh producer 354kg, £635 (Ch); 414kg, £760 (Lim).

Sheep: A smaller entry of over 600 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 13th May, witnessing a strong demand for well fleshed ewes with top prices being paid.

Several lots of fat ewes sold well in excess of £90.00 each to a top rate of £93.00 for nine ewes. Fat rams reached £105.

A large entry of spring lambs saw many lots passing £95.00 and the top price of £95.50 being paid.

A small show of breeders saw doubles top at £214 and singles at £160.

More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight/middleweight lambs: Draperstown producer 1 lamb 25kg at £93.80 = 375p; Dungiven producer 4 lambs 21.25kg at £89.00 = 419p; 3 lambs 22.5kg £92.50 = 411p; Swatragh producer 2 lambs 25.5kg at £80.50 = 316p; Limavady producer 2 lambs 27kg at £81.00 = 300p; Rasharkin producer 2 lambs 24.5kg at £75.50 = 308p; 2 lambs 27kg at £81.00 = 300p; Greysteel producer 30 lambs 22.3kg at £70.00 = 314p; Magherafelt producer 1 lamb 23.25kg at £79.00 = 340p; Rasharkin producer 1 lamb 26kg at £83.00 = 319p; Coleraine producer 2 lambs 24kg at £90.00 = 375p; Cookstown producer 18 lambs 24.5kg at £92.20 = 376p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 27kg at £86.00 = 319p; Maghera producer 15 lambs 24.5kg at £90.00 = 367p; Kilrea producer 1 lamb 28kg at £93.00 = 332p; 1 lamb 21kg at £86.00 = 410p; Cookstown producer 24 lambs 19.5kg at £80.00 = 410p.

Springs: Moneymore producer 2 lambs 26kg at £95.50 = 367p; Maghera producer 8 lambs 26.5kg at £95.00 = 358p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 23.25kg at £95.00 = 409p; Dungiven producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £92.50 = 411p; Kilrea producer 6 lambs 21kg at £90.80 = 432p; Drumsurn producer 2 lambs 23.5kg at £93.80 = 399p; Coleraine producer 4 lambs 22kg at £92.80 = 422p; Maghera producer 9 lambs 21.5kg at £91.00 = 423p; Cookstown producer 10 lambs 21.4kg at £92.00 = 430p; 7 lambs 21.7kg at £93.00 = 429p; Coleraine producer 1 lamb 25kg at £93.00 = 372p; Antrim producer 4 lambs 21.75kg at £91.00 = 418p; Kilrea producer 2 lambs 26kg at £93.20 = 358p; 2 lambs 22kg at £90.00 = 409p; Swatragh producer 4 lambs 21kg at £90.00 = 429p; Maghera producer 22 lambs 22kg at £91.00 = 414p; Swatragh producer 1 lambs 24kg at £92.00 = 383p; Maghera producer 1 lamb 22kg at £92.00 = 418p; 3 lambs 21.5kg at £92.00 = 428p.

Ewes: Castledawson producer 1 Suffolk at £93.00.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Swatragh producer £214.00.

Rams: Maghera producer 1 Suffolk at £105.