Bullocks sell to £1,145 for 490kg at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had another excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 29th May that was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

More quality stock required to meet demand.

Bullocks selling to £1,145 for 490kg (£2.34 per kg), £1,100 for 496kg (£2.22 per kg), £1,010 for 396kg (£2.55 per kg), £820 for 280kg (£2.93 per kg), £815 for 272kg (£3.00 per kg) and £870 for 274kg (£3.18 per kg).

Heifers selling to £1,170 for 636kg (£1.84 per kg), £840 for 350kg (£2.40 per kg), £550 for 218kg (£2.52 per kg), £770 for 298kg (£2.58 per kg) and £635 for 228kg (£2.79 per kg).

Cows sold to a top price of £995.

Bullocks: Claudy producer 490kg, £1,145 (Lim); 498kg, £1,105 (Lim); 502kg, £1,040 (Lim); 496kg, £1,100 (Lim); Coleraine producer 364kg, £950 (Ch); 396kg, £1,010 (Ch); 408kg, £950 (AA); Garvagh producer 288kg, £830 (Ch); 272kg, £815 (Ch); 308kg, £750 (Ch); 348kg, £905 (Ch); Swatragh producer 274kg, £870 (Ch); Donemana producer 320kg, £760 (Ch); 316kg, £760 (Ch); Coleraine producer 280kg, £820 (AA); 298kg, £855 (AA); 310kg, £875 (AA).

Heifers: Coleraine producer 636kg, £1,170 (Lim); Claudy producer 458kg, £930 (Lim); 526kg, £1,105 (Lim); Maghera producer 414kg, £600(Here); 302kg, £500 (AA); 338kg, £650 (Lim); Swatragh producer 434kg, £805 (BB); 346kg, £820 (Lim); 380kg, £835 (Lim); 380kg, £850 (Lim); 356kg, £800 (Ch); 350kg, £840 (Ch); Garvagh producer 298kg, £770 (Ch); 340kg, £755 (Ch); 354kg, £700 (Ch); Swatragh producer 290kg, £680 (Ch); 324kg, £675 (Ch); 316kg, £690 (Ch); 314kg, £730 (Ch); 352kg, £770 (Ch); 320kg, £640 (Ch); Kesh producer 260kg, £600 (Lim); 268kg, £640 (Ch); 224kg, £500 (Lim); 218kg, £550 (Ch); 292kg, £655 (Lim); 228kg, £635 (Ch); 262kg, £640 (Lim); 334kg, £510 (AA); 310kg, £680 (Ch); 254kg, £500 (Lim); Swatragh producer 316kg, £690 (Lim); 226kg, £500 (Lim); 448kg, £950 (Lim); 398kg, £880 (Lim); Coleraine producer 274kg, £670 (AA); 296kg, £730 (AA); 248kg, £590 (AA); 298kg, £720 (AA).

Sheep: A large entry of 900 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 27th May, witnessing top prices being paid.

An excellent show of spring lambs saw a high demand for well fleshed lambs resulting with a top price of £112.50 being paid for 22.5kg Texels.

Other high sellers included Dorset cross springs making £111.50, with many lots passing £105.

Several lots of fat ewes sold to a top price of £90 and rams to £120.

A large show of breeders saw doubles top at £190 and singles reaching £155. Springers reached £150.

More stock required to meet the demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight/middleweight lambs: Kilrea producer 2 lambs 28kg at £109.00 = 389p; Claudy producer 1 lamb 29kg at £105.00 = 362p; Castledawson producer 9 lambs 26kg at £102.80 = 395p; 10 lambs 22.8kg at £98.20 = 430p; Desertmartin producer 10 lambs 24kg at £104.20 = 434p; Toomebridge producer 13 lambs 23kg at £100.00 = 435p; Portstewart producer 6 lambs 21.5kg at £97.20 = 452p; Kilrea producer 2 lambs 28kg at £109.00 = 389p; Cookstown producer 7 lambs at 21.5kg at £94.50 = 440p; Rasharkin producer 4 lambs 40.8kg at £101.00 = 248p; Coleraine producer 10 lambs 19.8kg at £85.80 = 433p.

Springs: Aghadowey producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £112.50 = 500p; Maghera producer 3 lambs 27kg at £111.50 = 413p; Rasharkin producer 8 lambs 23.25kg at £106.00 = 460p; Kilrea producer 2 lambs 28kg at £109.00 = 389p; Maghera producer 32 lambs 22.5kg at £100.00 = 444p; Garvagh producer 5 lambs 22.8kg at £103.00 = 452p; Garvagh producer 1 lamb 23kg at £106.00 = 461p; Swatragh producer 2 lambs 26kg at £104.00 = 400p; 2 lambs 21kg at £92.20 = 439p; Coleraine producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £104.50 = 464p; Eglinton producer 12 lambs 22.75kg at £100.80 = 443p; Bellaghy producer 10 lambs 22kg at £103.50 = 470p; Donemana producer 3 lambs 22.5kg at £105.00 = 467p; Knockloughrim producer 26 lambs 22.5kg at £99.00 = 440p; Claudy producer 5 lambs 22.25kg at £98.80 = 444p; Maghera producer 20 lambs 21.25kg at £95.50 = 449p; Castledawson producer 3 lambs 22kg at £97.80 = 445p; Kilrea producer 3 lambs 23.3kg at £99.20 = 426p; Desertmartin producer 15 lambs 20.8kg at £93.00 = 447p; Maghera producer 10 lambs at 22.2kg at £98.00 = 441p.

Ewes: Aghadowey producer 1 Texel at £90.

Ewe with 2 lambs: Draperstown producer £190.

Ewe with 1 lamb: Garvagh producer £155.