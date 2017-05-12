Bullocks sell to £1,145 for 500kg at Enniskillen Mart

Reduced entries of cattle this week at Enniskillen Mart due to it being Balmoral Show week.

In the bullock ring lightweights sold from 215 to 285 for a Lim 314kg at 895, mediumweights sold from 210 to 240 for a Ch 420kg £1,005, heavy weights sold from 190 to 229 for a Lim 500kg £1,145 and sold up to £1,320 per head.

BULLOCKS: Newtownbutler producer Lim 314kg £895, Belcoo producer Sim 342kg £905, Kesh producer Ch 420kg £1,005, Lim 336kg £850, Springfield producer AA 308kg £715, Derrygonnelly producer Lim 464kg £1,060, Lim 30k £960, Newtownbutler producer Lim 500kg £1,145, Lisbellaw producer AA 606kg £1,320, Ch 524kg £1,200, Newtownbutler producer Lim 516kg £1,125.

WEANLINGS: Ruling prices - Heifers: Belcoo producer Ch 455kg £915, Belleek producer Ch 398kg £850, Ch 390kg £840, Derrygonnelly producer Ch 319kg £830, Letterbreen producer Ch 315kg £815, Ch 350kg £805.

Bullocks: Kinawley producer Ch 467kg £1,060, Belleek producer Ch 385kg £1,050, Kinawley producer Ch 399kg £1,040, Tempo producer Ch 330kg £975, Roscor producer Ch 341kg £975, Florencecourt producer 355kg £940, Derrylin producer Hereford 425kg £975, Derrylester producer Lim 345kg £925, Belleek producer Ch 399 £935, Macken producer Lim 399kg £905.

CALVES: Tempo producer BB bull £350, BB heifer £270, Irvinestown producer Lim bull £320, Omagh producer BB bull £300, BB heifer £270, Lisbellaw producer AA bull £295, Letterbreen producer Lim heifer £280, Lim heifer £270, Drumcose producer Sth bull £28, Florencecourt producer Lim bull £275, Sim bull £275, Churchhill producer Friesian bull £50.

SUCKLER COWS: Fivemiletown producer Ch cow with heifer £1,480, Omagh producer Lim cow with heifer £1,400, Trillick producer Ch cow with bull £1,390, Irvinestown producer Ch cow with heifer £1,330, Derrygonnelly producer Shb cow with heifer £1,330, Springfield producer Ch cow with heifer £1,230, Lisnaskea producer springing Lim heifer £1450, Springing Lim heifer £1,390, springing Lim heifer £1,300, springing Lim £1,240, springing Lim heifer £1,200.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 225ppk paid for a 570kg Ch £1,285. While others sold readly from 192ppk-240ppk paid for a 400kg Ch £960.

Newtownbutler producer Ch 570kg £1,285, Ch 520kg £1,100, Enniskillen producer Ch 540kg £1,140, Ch 520kg £1,100, Derrygonnelly producer Ch 420kg £900, Ch 450kg £995, Ch 380kg £885, Ch 360kg £840.

Fat cows: In the cow ring cow heifers sold up to 192p for a Charolais 538kg £1,035.

Heavy well fleshed lots sold up to 156p for a Charolais 900kg £141.

Feeding cows sold up to 145p for a blonde 572kg £830.

Dairy cows sold up to 122p for 558kg £685.

Fat bulls sold up to 173p for an Angus 732kg £1,270.

Belleek producer Ch 538kg £1,035, Letterbreen producer Lim 560kg £1,045, Kesh producer Lim 570kg £990, Derrygonnelly producer Lim 468kg £865, Letterbreen producer Ch 900kg £1,410, Letterbreen producer Ch 870kg £1,350, Lisbellaw producer Ch 612kg £930, Culkey producer Ch 704kg £1,070, Belleek producer Ch 610kg £920.