Bullocks sell to £1,165 for 610kg at Lisahally Mart

Bullocks sold to £1,165 for 610kg, heifers sold to £1,145 for 620kg and fat cows sold to £1,470 for 730kg on Wednesday at Lisahally Mart.

More stock needed to meet demand.

BULLOCKS: Daniel Wade £1,165/610kg, £995/580kg, William Neely £940/450kg, R Miller £930/420kg, £920/400kg, Stuart Hyndman £925/500kg, W Dickson £890/540kg, £815/510kg, William Neely £875/400kg, £830/430kg, Christopher Devine £805/340kg, £790/340kg, £700/290kg, Stuart Hyndman £755/410kg, £610/410kg, Anthony Canning £500/250kg, £500/210kg, £450/190kg, James Kelly £480/200kg.

HEIFERS: Stephen McCay £1,145/620kg, £1,030/560kg, Norman Blair £985/510kg, £800/450kg, £765/410kg, C Spence £800/380kg, £790/360kg, Matthew Blair £830/500kg, £770/410kg, S Kelly £765/400kg, William Neely £750/420kg, 745/370kg, Christopher Devine £725/330kg, P and A Miller £725/380kg, Charlie McShane £715/340kg, William Neely £710/410kg, James Kelly £705/380kg, Christopher Devine £685/330kg, £675/300kg, William Neely £680/380kg, N and S Loughlin £680/370kg, S Kelly £680/290kg, £675/320kg, £670/300kg, £660/280kg, P and A Miller £630/360kg, D Lynch £610/280kg, £620/250kg, £610/240kg.

FAT COWS: Brendan Mallon £1,470/730kg, £1,460/740kg, Glenn Harpur £1200/850kg, Nigel Stevenson £1,170/820kg, Matthew Blair £731.40/530kg, William Neely £724.50/630kg, James Donaldson £576/480kg.

Excellent trade as lambs sold to £110. Keen demand in all sections on Tuesday.

FAT LAMBS: Stephen McCay £110/30kg, Andrew Olphert £109.50/24kg, John and Ryan Young £107.20/25kg, Leslie Robinson £107/25kg, Aidan McLaughlin £107/23kg, P Burke £104.50/21kg, D Moore £104/22kg, Harry Devenney £103.50/22kg, P Burke £103/21kg, Richard Gault £102.50/21kg, Patrick McNicholl £102/21kg, Rodney Hutchinson £96/21kg, G Begley £95/20kg, B and W Magee £92.50/20kg, Reginald Hamilton £90/33kg, R Gurney £89/28kg, S and D Whiteside £88/19kg, D Hall £85.50/23kg, £84/22kg.

FAT EWES: Robert Waugh £92, S Harpur £89, S and D Whiteside £87, Martin Doherty £87, G Begley £85, Andrew Olphert £85, Robert Waugh £83, S Lynch £83, £82.50, James Hogg £81, G Begley £81, Reginald Hamilton £80.50, Kieran McConway £80, R Gurney £77, Leslie Robinson £74.50, Martin Doherty £74.50, £70.50, Michael McShane £71, Patrick Brolly £70, James Hogg £70.

EWES & LAMBS: J Irwin £180, £168, £128.