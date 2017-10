Bullocks sell to £1,235 for 605kgs at Armoy Mart

A super show of 300 head last Monday night at Armoy Mart met with a sharper trade for all sorts of cattle.

Bullocks sold to £1,235 for 605kgs, heifers sold to £1,255 for 470kgs, fat cows sold to £960 for 700kgs and cows and calves sold to £1,390.

STEERS

Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Limousin, 605kgs, £1,235, 500kgs, £1,040, 550kgs, £1,175, 460kgs, £960. Robert Getty, Mosside, Charolais, 540kgs, £1,090, 510kgs, £1,100, 590kgs, £1,180. Vincent Hughes, Martinstown, Aberdeen Angus, 400kgs, £810. Norman Booth, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 290kgs, £590. Robert Getty, Mosside, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,160, 530kgs, £1,040. S McMullan, Rathlin Island, Limousin, 300kgs, £710, 310kgs, £710, 300kgs, £700. John Darragh, Ballyvoy, Aberdeen Angus, 5, 240kgs, £605, 230kgs, £645, 235kgs, £645, 320kgs, £725, 325kgs, £725, 350kgs, £765. P O’Kane, Carnlough, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,160, 540kgs, £1,050, 620kgs, £1,155, 600kgs, £1,180. Vincent Hughes, Martinstown, Aberdeen Angus, 380kgs, £735, 400kgs, £780, 400kgs, £760. John Crawford, Glarryford, Belgian Blue, 600kgs, £1,120, 700kgs, £1,260. Declan McCloskey, Loughguile, Friesian, 640kgs, £1,105, 690kgs, £1,150, 670kgs, £1,105, 660kgs, £1,125, 630kgs, £1,050, 635kgs, £1,005, 640kgs, £1,000. Alan White, Mosside, 390kgs, £730. Dan McAlister, Cushendall, Limousin, 430kgs, £900. V McHenry, Torr, Limousin, 300kgs, £750. Loughguile farmer, Shorthorn, 600kgs, £1,220, 610kgs, £1,100. C Battersby, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 560kgs, £1,015. M Currie, Ballymoney, Friesian, 570kgs, £1,060, 565kgs, £1,015, 575kgs, £1,005, 600kgs, £1,110, 580kgs, £1,035. Galbraith Bros, Coleraine, Hereford, 600kgs, £1,115, 570kgs, £1,105.

HEIFERS

Martin Elliott, Loughguile, Limousin, 570kgs, £1,255. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Charolais, 600kgs, £1,200. V McHenry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 330kgs, £750. John Darragh, Ballycastle, Aberdeen Angus, 3, 250kgs, £595. N Booth, Bushmills, Aberdeen Angus, 290kgs, £585. T Wright, Kilraughts, Aberdeen Angus, 490kgs, £885, 500kgs, £865. B McCurdy, Bushmills, Limousin, 400kgs, 3785, 400kgs, £735. B Bailey, Ballycastle, Limousin, 500kgs, £1,000, 505kgs, £1,000. C Battersby, Bushmills, Belgian Blue, 540kgs, £1,020, 580kgs, £1,000. J Cowan, Carrickfergus, Shorthorn, 570kgs, £1,100, 450kgs, £840, 540kgs, £975.

FAT COWS/BULLS

Pat McCarry, Ballycastle, Limousin, 630kgs, £870. Darren Smyth, Bushmills, Blonde D’Aquitaine, 650kgs, £840. D McIntosh, Waterfoot, Aberdeen Angus, 680kgs, £700, 790kgs, £800. Colin Hamilton, Carnlough, Charolais, 830kgs, £900, 620kgs, £820. H C and J A Campbell, Ballybogey, 660kgs, £600, 730kgs, £600. Brendan McAuley, Ballycastle, Limousin, 720kgs, £840, 660kgs, £770, 680kgs, £730.

Sale every Monday night.

Auctioneers: Daniel McAlister and Son.