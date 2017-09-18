Bullocks sell to £1,250 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good supply of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart Mart sold to a very sharp trade with fat cows selling to £159 per 100kgs.

Bullocks selling to £1,250 and £635 over £1, while heifers sold to £1,200 and £600 over £1.

Bullock prices: R Buchanan, Donemana 660kgs, £1,250, 640kgs, £1,160, 540kgs, £1,075, 560kgs, £1060. Mrs M Millar, Strabane 660kgs, £1,230. R Pinkerton, Omagh 560kgs, £1,200, 570kgs, £1,065, 535kgs, £1,025; S Reid, Drumquin 535kgs, £1,080, 395kgs, £945, 470kgs, £950, R Giles, Omagh 580kgs, £1,085, 460kgs, £910; T Davis, Strabane 400kgs, £870.

Heifer prices: B Blee, Donemana 600kgs, £1,200, 550kgs, £1,070, 475kgs, £870, William McKean, Strabane 590kgs, £1,180, 570kgs, £1,160, 555kgs, £1,150, 520kgs, £905; R Pinkerton, Omagh 515kgs, £950; T O’Neill, Strabane 400kgs, £940, 415kgs, £835, 405kgs, £785. W J Doherty, Gortgranagh 390kgs, £855 and £780, 420kgs, £855 and £835, 385kgs, £800; J Marshall, Castlederg 495kgs, £1,010, 435kgs, £850; R Giles, Omagh 450kgs, £860 and £855, 410kgs, £775; J Lowry, Bready 500kgs, £875, 400kgs, £800, 415kgs, £822, 430kgs, £820, 410kgs, £790 and £770.

Fat cows: Ms M Millar, Strabane 590kgs, £159, 680kgs, £128. N Edwards, Strabane 510kgs, £143, 530kgs, £130. J McConnell, Gortin 775kgs, £138; K McNamee, Crockatore 670kgs, £133; Jas McGonigle, Glenmornan 420kgs, £126; S Robinson, Reaghan 595kgs, £135.

Sheep sale: A full yard of sheep sold to a complete clearance despite the quieter trade; J Lowry 26kgs, £82; C McAskie 25.9kgs, £81; D Millar 24.4kgs, £81; T McNamee 26.6kgs, £81; H McFarland 25kgs, £81; Alan Aiken 25.16kgs, £80.50; D McIlwaine 24.5kgs, £80; a Plumbridge farmer 27kgs, £80; P McConnell 25.4kgs, £80; F McKenna 27.7kgs, £80; P A Keenan 24kgs, £79.50; R Pollock 24kgs, £78; a Castlederg farmer 23.2kgs, £78; G McFarland 25.2kgs, £79.50; P McFarland 23.4kgs, £77; F Ward 24.3kgs, £77; J N Colhoun 25.5kgs, £76; K McNamee 23.5kgs, £75; Jas Morris 24.4kgs, £75; T McNamee 23.5kgs, £75; Ronnie Smyth 23.7kgs, £75.

Fat ewes: R Pollock £76; I Crilly £71; D Williamson £70; F McKenna £70.