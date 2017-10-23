Bullocks sell to £1,260 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good entry of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1,260 and £625 over £1 while heifers sold to £1,320 and £710 over £1.

Fat cows selling to £156 per 100kgs and £1,400 per head.

Fat cows: C McIlwaine, Corrick 785kgs, £156; a local farmer 680kgs, £127. R Allison 520kgs, £125. Brian McKay, Sion Mills 1,000kgs at £140, £1,400.

Heifer prices: A Armstrong, Dromore 610kgs, £1320, 525kgs, £1,060, 570kgs, £1,100, 550kgs £1,125 and £1,000. A local farmer 570kgs £1,020, 540kgs, £980, 500kgs £960, £920 and £900, 590kgs £940, 480kgs £850. A Kesh farmer 460kgs £865. A local producer 470kgs £875, £850 and £845. D McNamee, Crockatore 365kgs, £845, 370kgs, £755.

Bullock and bull prices: W T R Crawford, Droit 630kgs, £1,230, 600kgs, £1,225, 620kgs, £1,260, 560kgs, £1,150, 525kgs, £1,065, 570kgs, £1,175, 500kgs, £1,010, 535kgs, £1,095 and £1,050.

Sheep sale: A large entry of quality lambs on offer sold to a slightly firmer trade.

L McFarland 25.75kgs, £82; S Brogan 26.50kgs, £82; D McIlwaine 25.50kgs, £81.50; W T R Crawford 26.70kgs, £81.50; F McKenna 26.40kgs, £81.50; Raymond Baxter 27kgs, £81; A Patrick 24.70kgs, £80; C McAskie 25kgs, £80; A Kerr 25.1kgs, £79; R Scott 23.6kgs, £79; K McNamee 23.8kgs, £77; P McConnell 25.4kgs, £77; A ward 24.7kgs, £77; Philip McNamee 23.4kgs, £77; Peter Mcfarland 24.4kgs, £78.20; S Allison 23.5kgs, £75; A McMullan 24.1kgs, £76; A Dickson 24.16kgs, £75.50; P Devine 24kgs, £73.50.