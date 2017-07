Bullocks sell to £1,260 for 590kg at Lisahally Mart

Have your say

There was an excellent entry of cattle on Wednesday at Lisahally Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1,260 for 590kg, heifers sold to £1,140 for 520kg.

More stock need to meet demand.

BULLOCKS: Raymond Snodgrass £1,260/590kg, S Devine £1,225/570kg, £1,205/580kg, Raymond Snodgrass £1,165/560kg, £1,120/510kg, £1,105/540kg, £1,060/470kg, Samuel Mackey £1,020/530kg, £990/520kg, Columba Feeney £990/490kg, £950/420kg, £900/480kg, £890/480kg, £880/470kg, Herbert Dixon £875/350kg, £860/380kg, £835/400kg, John Dodds £845/610kg, £875/560kg, Robert Devine £850/500kg, Hugh Higgins £840/370kg, David Devenney £835/350kg, Columba Feeney £820/470kg, £820/400kg, £785/520kg, John Dodds £800/520kg, Robert Devine £800/440kg, Herbert Dixon £785/360kg, Columba Feeny £760/380kg, £760/410kg, David Devenney £735/330kg.

HEIFERS: John McHugh £1,140/520kg, Patrick McNicholl £1,100/570kg, Alexander McLaughlin £1,090/500kg, G Christie £1,075/540kg, £1,045/490kg, £1020/500kg, £980/480kg, Patrick McNicholl £1,005/520kg, Philip Bryson £980/450kg, Alex McLaughlin £975/470kg, £960/470kg, £945/470kg, £850/450kg, £830/490kg, £825/440kg, £760/440kg, Colin Gibson £940/460kg, £920/410kg, £880/460kg, £845/420kg, £785/390kg, £710/380kg, Herbert Dixon £885/410kg, £710/390kg, C Daly £880/390kg, £870/390kg, £845/450kg, Philip Bryson £800/400kg, £730/350kg, £680/330kg, £680/330kg, £630/300kg.

Lambs continue to sell to a strong trade. Great demand for breeding hoggets and fat ewes.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS: Denis Crosson £91.80/24kg, James O’Connor £90/30kg, Reginald Hamilton £89.20/24kg, Patrick Duffy £88.50/24kg, Alwyn Fleming £88.50, Clarke Mitchell £87.80/23kg, Albert Baxter £87/21kg, Reginald Hamilton £86.80/25kg, Andrew Fleming £86/21kg, Pat Donaghey £86/23kg, Thomas Rosborough £85.80/22kg, Andrew Olphert £85.50/23kg, Alastair Glenn £84.50/23kg, £84/23kg, Hilary Derry £84.50/21kg, T Brolly £84/22kg, Thomas Rosborough £84/23kg, James Donaldson £83.50/21kg, A McLaughlin £83/22kg, John Dodds £82.80/22kg, Roland Wilson £82/22kg, Stuart Caskie £82/22kg, O Kelly £82/22kg, G Christie £82/21kg, Edward Christie £81/21kg,Jerry O’Hara £80.20/22kg.

BEEEDING HOGGETS: Samuel O’Neill £155, £148, Jennifer Smyth £145, John Murray £132, James Gormley £130, John Murray £130, £120.

FAT EWES: Ryan Brolly £100, H Morrell £80, £80, Peter McCullagh £79, £78, Thomas Irons £78, Hilary Derry £78, Thomas Rosborough £77, Russell Millen £76, Wilfred Purcell £76, Andrew Olphert £75, J Magill £70, Russell Millen £69.50, H Morrell £69.50, Darren Robinson £68, James Donaldson £68.