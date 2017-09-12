Bullocks sell to £1,280 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 11th September 2017 which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,125 was paid for heifers and £1,280 was paid for bullocks.

Heifers selling to £1,125 for 578kg (£1.95 per kg), £1,050 for 536kg (£1.96 per kg), £760 for 388kg (£1.96 per kg) and £855 for 416kg (£2.06 per kg).

Bullocks selling to £1,280 for 612kg (£2.09 per kg), £1,175 for 524kg (£2.24), £950 for 420kg (£2.26 per kg), £880 for 384kg (£2.29 per kg) and £800 for 346kg (£2.31 per kg).

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Maghera producer 578kg, £1,125 (Charolais); 508kg, £950 (Limousin); 388kg, £760 (Limousin); 456kg, £845 (Limousin); 414kg, £740 (Blonde D’Aquitaine); Swatragh producer 576kg, £1,050 (Simmental); 572kg, £1,070 (Simmental); 592kg, £1,115 (Limousin); 536kg, £1,050 (Limousin); 524kg, £985 (Limousin); 564kg, £1,065 (Limousin); Maghera producer 420kg, £800 (Limousin); 416kg, £855 (Limousin); 466kg, £850 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 418kg, £785 (Limousin).

Bullocks: Swatragh producer 612kg, £1,280 (Charolais); 614kg, £1,110 (Limousin); 574kg, £1,105 (Charolais); 524kg, £1,175 (Limousin); 540kg, £1,100 (Charolais); 574kg, £1,120 (Charolais); 508kg, £1,100 (Limousin); 650kg, £1,275 (Charolais); 582kg, £1,190 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 524kg, £1,085 (Simmental); 562kg, £1,100 (Limousin); 420kg, £950 (Charolais);458kg, £810 (Simmental); 644kg, £1,270 (Charolais); 524kg, £1,005 (Simmental); 648kg, £1,190 (Simmental); 442kg, £700 (Limousin); 602kg, £1,090 (Limousin); 486kg, £840 (Simmental); 706kg, £1,250 (Simmental); 522kg, £900 (Belgian Blue); 584kg, £1,060 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 544kg, £1,105 (Limousin); 570kg, £1,200 (Limousin); 542kg, £1,105 (Charolais); 544kg, £1,180 (Limousin); 502kg, £1,090 (Limousin); 528kg, £1,080 (Limousin); Portstewart producer 494kg, £840 (Simmental); 474kg, £750 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 510kg, £900 (Limousin); 458kg, £810 (Limousin); Swatragh producer 482kg, £920 (Limousin); 508kg, £960 (Limousin); 426kg, £750 (Limousin); 480kg, £960 (Limousin); Garvagh producer 384kg, £880 (Limousin); 346kg, £800 (Limousin); Moneymore producer 452kg, £1,000 (Blonde D’Aquitaine); 500kg, £1,085 (Blonde D’Aquitaine); 372kg, £825 (Blonde D’Aquitaine).

Sheep: An excellent show of 1,800 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 9th September 2017, witnessing top prices being paid and new buyers in attendance.

A good show of well fleshed ewes were presented with several lots passing £100 with a top price of £115 being paid.

Over 1,400 lambs were presented, with many lots reaching £85.00, with several lots reaching £87.50 and the top price of £88.00 being paid.

Other high sellers included 2 lambs 26.5kg at £87.50, 4 lambs 24.8kg at £87.50, 1 lamb 35kg at £87.50, 1 lamb 26kg at £87.00 and 8 lambs 24.5kg at £87.00.

More heavy lambs required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Draperstown producer 1 lamb 32kg at £88.00 = 275p; 1 lamb 26kg at £87.00 = 335p; Cookstown producer 1 lamb 35kg at £87.50 = 250p; Draperstown producer 4 lambs 24.8kg at £87.50 = 353p; 1 lamb 26kg at £87.00 = 335p; 8 lambs 24.5kg at £87.00 = 355p; Maghera producer 2 lambs 26.5kg at £87.50 = 330p; 2 lambs 18kg at £63.00 = 350p; Draperstown producer 2 lambs 25.5kg at £86.80 = 340p; 1 lamb 24kg at £82.50 = 344p; 9 Lambs 17.8kg at £62.00 = 348p; 13 lambs 20kg at £69.50 = 348p; 12 lambs 17kg at £64.20 = 378p; Maghera producer 12 lambs 24.8kg at £85.50 = 345p; Upperlands producer 7 lambs 24.5kg at £83.80 = 342p; Derry producer 19 lambs 23.4kg at £82.20 = 351p; Kilrea producer 26 lambs 23.8kg at £83.00 = 349p; Dungiven producer 25 lambs 24.4kg at £82.00 = 336p; Cookstown producer 15 lambs 23.5kg at £80.80 = 344p; Ballymena producer 16 lambs 24kg at £80.00 = 333p; Claudy producer 12 lambs 22.5kg at £79.00 = 351p; 10 lambs 19.7kg at £70.00 = 355p; Kilrea producer 13 lambs 22.3kg at £77.00 = 345p; Claudy producer 17 lambs 22.2kg at £76.80 = 346p; Swatragh producer 10 lambs 20kg at £72.00 = 360p; 10 lambs 18.4kg at £69.00 = 375p; 8 lambs 19.3kg at £67.00 = 347p; Dungiven producer 12 lambs 22.3kg at £79.20 = 355p; 12 lambs 21.5kg at £75.20 = 350p; Maghera producer 16 lambs 18.5kg at £68.50 = 370p; 2 lambs 20kg at £70.50 = 353p; Swatragh producer 13 lambs 16.9kg at £69.20 = 409p; 3 lambs 18.8kg at £66.00 = 351p; 8 lambs 13.8kg at £49.00 = 355p; Garvagh producer 5 lambs 17kg at £69.50 = 409p; 10 lambs 16.5kg at £61.00 = 370p; Maghera producer 11 lambs 16.5kg at £65.50 = 397p; 35 lambs 17.8kg at £68.00 = 382p; Stewartstown producer 15 lambs 17.3kg at £68.00 = 393p; Magherafelt producer 21 lambs 18kg at £69.00 = 383p; Dungiven producer 8 lambs 17kg at £68.50 = 403p; Draperstown producer 12 lambs 18.3kg at £74.00 = 404p; Garvagh producer 9 lambs 17kg at £65.80 = 387p; Coleraine producer 8 lambs 16kg at £61.00 = 381p; Swatragh producer 24 lambs 16.8kg at £65.50 = 390p.

Sample ewes prices: Ballymoney producer 1 ewe at £115.00; Ballycastle producer 10 ewes at £110.00; Cookstown producer 4 ewes £106.00; Drumahoe producer 3 ewes at £105.00; Swatragh producer 2 ewes at £100.

Breeding ram show and sale on Wednesday 6th September 2017: A large entry of quality rams were presented at the show and sale on Wednesday 6th September 2017. Top price was £440 for a Suffolk cross Texel ram, with other top prices of £410; £360; £330; and several lots reaching £300.

Next Wednesday will see the annual mule ewe lamb show and sale.