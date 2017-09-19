Bullocks sell to £1,280 at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: Swatragh Livestock Mart had an excellent show of good quality cattle for sale on Monday 18th September 2017 which was met with a flying trade and a super ring of buyers with some excellent prices.

The top price of £1,120 was paid for heifers and £1,280 was paid for bullocks.

Heifers selling to £1,120 for 562kg (£1.99 per kg), £1,050 for 524kg (£2.00 per kg), £785 for 370kg (£2.12 per kg), £865 for 404kg (£2.14 per kg), £865 for 398kg (£2.17 per kg), £1,115 for 508kg (£2.19 per kg) and £845 for 380kg (£2.22 per kg).

Bullocks selling to £1,280 for 628kg (£2.04 per kg), £1,085 for 524kg (£2.07 per kg), £1,155 for 536kg (£2.15 per kg), £1,035 for 470kg (£2.20 per kg), £1,030 for 458kg (£2.25 per kg), £1,100 for 480kg (£2.29 per kg), £900 for 385kg (£2.34 per kg) and £1,175 for 484kg (£2.43 per kg).

The top price of £1,325 was paid for good quality cows with strong calves at foot.

More quality stock needed to meet demand.

Heifers: Garvagh producer 562kg, £1,120 (Charolais); Magherafelt producer 432kg, £610 (Aberdeen Angus); Coleraine producer 368kg, £580 (Limousin); Bellaghy producer 524kg, £1,050 (Limousin); Ballykelly producer 482kg, £890 (Aberdeen Angus); 454kg, £690 (Hereford); 450kg, £695 (Hereford); 396kg, £580 (Hereford); 436kg, £760 (Simmental); 382kg, £490 (Hereford); 398kg, £635 (Hereford); 450kg, £720 (Aberdeen Angus); 400kg, £650 (Limousin); 484kg, £810 (Aberdeen Angus); 354kg, £500 (Aberdeen Angus); 360kg, £540 (Aberdeen Angus); Bellaghy producer 422kg, £765 (Belgian Blue); 380kg, £845 (Limousin); 380kg, £685 (Belgian Blue); 374kg, £750 (Limousin); 328kg, £700 (Limousin); 360kg, £685 (Charolais); Swatragh producer 508kg, £1,115 (Limousin); Maghera producer 400kg, £720 (Charolais); 432kg, £830 (Charolais); 370kg, £785 (Charolais); 396kg, £760 (Charolais); Bellaghy producer 422kg, £790 (Limousin); 430kg, £880 (Limousin); 454kg, £940 (Limousin); Maghera producer 398kg, £865 (Limousin); 404kg, £865 (Charolais); 426kg, £830 (Charolais).

Bullocks:

Garvagh producer 628kg, £1,280 (Limousin); 654kg, £1,280 (Limousin); 640kg, £1,155 (Charolais); 654kg, £1,270 (Limousin); 572kg, £1,110 (Limousin); 524kg, £1,085 (Limousin); 616kg, £1,225 (Limousin); 590kg, £1,170 (Limousin); 572kg, £1,120 (Limousin); 510kg, £1,170 (Limousin); Bellaghy producer 494kg, £1,105 (Aberdeen Angus); 484kg, £1,005 (Belgian Blue); Maghera producer 444kg, £990 (Belgian Blue); 470kg, £1,035 (Belgian Blue); 474kg, £1,035 (Limousin); 458kg, £1,030 (Belgian Blue); Garvagh producer 466kg, £1,000 (Limousin); 536kg, £1,155 (Limousin); 576kg, £1,005 (Charolais); 548kg, £1,140 (Charolais); 526kg, £1,130 (Limousin); 548kg, £1,165 (Limousin); Bellaghy producer 442kg, £875 (Limousin); 422kg, £885 (Limousin); 384kg, £900 (Charolais); Swatragh producer 530kg, £1,100 (Limousin); 548kg, £1,180 (Limousin); 534kg, £1,100 (Limousin); 480kg, £1,100 (Limousin); 560kg, £1,200 (Limousin); 562kg, £1,175 (Limousin); 596kg, £1,155 (Limousin); 484kg, £1,175 (Limousin); 552kg, £1,100 (Limousin); 620kg, £1,240 (Charolais); 572kg, £1,110 (Limousin); 616kg, £1,140 (Limousin); 480kg, £990 (Limousin); Maghera producer 516kg, £1,095(Charolais); Moneymore Limousin 544kg, £1,095 (Charolais); 508kg, £1,060 (Charolais); 506kg, £930 (Charolais); Knockloughrim producer 420kg, £955 (Charolais); 462kg, £900 (Limousin); 496kg, £985 (Limousin); 602kg, £1,155 (Charolais); 496kg, £935 (Simmental); 494kg, £1,040 (Limousin).

Sheep: An outstanding show of 2,100 quality sheep were presented at our weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 16th September 2017, which saw top prices being paid and many new buyers in attendance.

A good show of well fleshed ewes were presented with several lots passing £100 with a top price of £122 being paid.

Rams reaching a top price of £132.

Over 1,600 lambs were presented, with many lots reaching £80.00, with several lots over £85 and the top price of £89.50 being paid.

Other high sellers included 1 lamb 26kg at £87.00, 1 lamb 26kg at £86, 2 lambs 25kg at £85.80, 3 lambs 25kg at £84.20, 3 lambs 23kg at £83.20 and 3 lambs 26.5kg at £83.00.

A top price of 406p per kg was paid for 2 lambs 16kg at £65.00.

More fat lambs required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Lambs: Garvagh producer 1 lamb 27kg at £89.50 = 332p; Swatragh producer 1 lamb 26kg at £87.00 = 335p; Ballycastle producer 1 lamb 26kg at £86.00 = 330p; 6 lambs 15.5kg at £55.00 = 355p; Garvagh producer 2 lambs 25kg at £85.80 = 343p; 1 lamb 30kg at £85.00 = 283p; 9 lambs 23.8kg at £78.50 = 330p; Draperstown producer 3 lambs 25kg at £84.20 = 337p; 3 lambs 17.5kg at £63.00 = 360p; Cullybackey producer 3 lambs 23kg at £83.20 = 362p; Plumbridge producer 3 lambs 26.5kg at £83.00 = 313p; 4 lambs 25.5kg at £80.50 = 316p; 1 lamb 23kg at £77.00 = 335p; 4 lambs 20kg at £69.00 = 345p; Kilrea producer 1 lamb 28kg at £82.00 = 293p; Bushmills producer 19 lambs 24.8kg at £81.20 = 327p; 4 lambs 24.8kg at £81.20 = 327p; Swatragh producer 11 lambs 24.3kg at £81.00 = 333p; 17 lambs 21.9kg at £75.00 = 342p; Upperlands producer 3 lambs 23.3kg at £80.50 = 345p; Dungiven producer 25 lambs 24.4kg at £80.20 = 329p; Swatragh producer 2 lambs 23kg at £77.80 = 338p; 9 lambs 23.5kg at £77.80 = 331p; Tobermore producer 25 lambs 23.3kg at £77.50 = 333p; Coleraine producer 12 lambs 21.4kg at £75.50 = 353p; 10 lambs 21.7kg at £76.20 = 351p; 28 lambs 22.5kg at £75.20 = 334p; Maghera producer 17 lambs 21.6kg at £74.00 = 343p; Moneymore producer 5 lambs 20.3kg at £72.50 = 357p; 9 lambs 19.8kg at £68.00 = 343p; 5 lambs 18.5kg at £63.00 = 341p; Coleraine producer 9 lambs 18kg at £68.00 = 378p; 4 lambs 19.3kg at £66.00 = 342p; Cookstown producer 5 lambs 18kg at £67.00 = 372p; 5 lambs 19.4kg at £65.50 = 338p; 3 lambs 16.5kg at £57.80 = 350p; 2 lambs 22kg at £75.80 = 345p; Maghera producer 5 lambs 19.2kg at £70.00 = 365p; 3 lambs 22.3kg at £75.80 = 340p; Draperstown producer 10 lambs 17kg at £64.00 = 376p; Draperstown producer 18 lambs 18kg at £66.80 = 371p; Eglinton producer 6 lambs 20kg £74.00 = 370p; Toomebridge producer 13 lambs 17kg at £62.00 = 365p; 5 lambs 18kg at £65.20 = 362p; Garvagh producer 14 lambs 17.7kg at £66.00 = 373p; 12 lambs 19kg at £70.00 = 368p; Draperstown producer 14 lambs 16.5kg at £64.20 = 389p; 18 lambs 17kg at £61.50 = 362p; Limavady producer 8 lambs 16.5kg at £61.00 = 370p; 7 lambs 17.8kg at £65.50 = 368p; Maghera producer 15 lambs 17kg at £65.80 = 387p; Draperstown producer 17 lambs 16.6kg at £66.00 = 398p; 2 lambs 16kg at £65.00 = 406p.

Sample ewes prices: Swatragh producer 5 ewes at £122.00; Swatragh producer 10 ewes at £111.00; Claudy producer 2 ewes at £93.00.

Wednesday 13th September 2017 annual mule ewe lamb show and sale: On Wednesday 13th September Swatragh Mart had a packed ringside for the annual mule ewe lamb show and sale.

The standard in entries was evident with a sale average of £100.20 per head for the 763 lambs sold.

Firstly, the mart would like to thank the judge for the evening Mr Hugo McKeegan, who had the unenviable task of judging the many quality lots put forward.

Congratulations must go to Mr Dermot McCullagh who was awarded first prize for his top pen of 10 ewe lambs, which later went on to make the top price of £162.

Mr McCullagh was also awarded fourth prize for his fourth pen, which made the next highest price of £150.

Overall Mr McCullagh gained a pen average of £123 for his 15 lots presented.

Further congratulations must go to Mr Dominic McCrystal who was awarded second prize for his top pen of 10 ewe lambs, which later sold for £130. Finally, congratulations must go to Mr Dermot Cassidy who was awarded third prize for his top pen, which sold for £118.

High sellers as follows:

Mr Dermot McCullagh £162, £150, £140, £138, £138, £130, £130, £126, £112, £110, £106, £106, £100, £100, Mr Dominic McCrystal £130, £120, £114, £112, £112, £106, Mr Seamus Harkin £128, Mr Dermot Cassidy £118, Messrs Patrick and Michael Mullan £116, £114, £106, Mr Laurence McEldowney £112, £102, Mr Paul McSwiggan £110, Mr Sean McEldowney £106, Mr Philip McNicholl £104, Mr Steven McGovern £100.

The mart would like to congratulate vendors for the quality of entries put forward and wish all buyers success with their new purchases.

Texel ram and rwe show and sale on behalf of the Texel Sheep Society will take place on Wednesday 20th September, (show 6pm, sale at 7pm) followed by the usual sheep breeding sale.