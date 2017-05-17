Bullocks sell to £1,320 at Omagh Mart

A steady entry of 300 cattle continue to meet from demand with grazing sorts keenly sought.

Bullocks: P Sheerin, Donemana 600k, £1,320 and £1,300; 610k, £1,295, M Walker, Corlea 590k, £1,295; 500k, £1,090; 540k, £1,150, J Woods, Lack 640k, £1,385, R and C Elkin, Omagh 520k, £1,130, N E Patterson, Clanabogan 505k, £1,080, M Daly, Dunamore 540k, £1,100, W M Buchannon, Strabane 600k, £1,225, B and J O’Kane, Drumquin 540k, £1,090; 600k, £1,200; 455k, £1,035, G Sheridan, Sixmilecross 590k, £1,190 and £1,180, M McCoy, Dromore 780k, £1,540, Peter Slevin, Clogher 465k, £1,190; 425k, £1,075; 500k, £1,190, N Doherty, Killeter 480k, £1,150; 485k, £1135, R T Sproule, Strabane 410k, £940; 430k, £940; 380k, £900, W G Gilmore, Dromore 485k, £1,075, E and D Johnston, Lisnaskea 460k, £970; 265k, £740; 280k, £695; 330k, £800, D and J McCullagh, Carrickmore 360k, £925, M McCullagh, Plumbridge, 370k, £950 and £925, D Montgomery, Dromore 350k, £860, F Knox, Donemana 360k, £885; 285k, £755, I Crozier, Dromore 380k, £925, D McAleer, Drumnakilly 345k, £815, 400k, £935; 365k, £835, T Russ, Newtownstewart 365k, £815, J Cowan, Ballymagorry 370k, £810.

Heifers: J and H Anderson, Beragh, 510k, £1,180; 630k, £1,300, W Somerville, Pomeroy 500k, £1,100; 495k, £1,100, P Slevin, Clogher, 505k, £1,100; 475k, £1,000; P Loughran, Tattysallagh, 505k, £1,090; 550k, £1,150; 530k, £1,100, S Beattie, Trillick 510k, £1,085; 405k, £950; 410k, £890, D Dixon, Donemana 505k £1060, J. Keys, Clogher 615k £1285; 595k £1240, G Wilson, Carrickmore 560k, £1,155; 540k, £1,115; 585k, £1,200, R Hamilton, Drumquin 565k, £1,140, M McCrossan, Seskinore 665k, £1,310; 580k, £1,140; 675k, £1,310, I Anderson, Sixmilecross 300k, £775; 325k, £760; 390k, £895, D and J McCullagh, Carrickmore 410k, £905, P and M Eves, Kesh 465k, £1,000, C Colton, Dromore 410k, £860; 400k, £840; 350k, £770, H Elliot, Irvinestown 355k, £835.

Dairy cows sold to a ceiling of £1,600 paid to R Kelso, Dungannon for a calved heifer.

Fat cows: D Campbell, Plumbridge 490k, £205, M McCrystal, Ballygawley 600k, £199, J A S McBride Strabane 730k, £187; 780k, £160, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 690k, £175, M McDaid, Castlederg 500k, £169, M McFarland, Beragh 540k, £166, D Gallagher, Mountfield 670k, £159, S Donnelly, Dromore 620k, £156.

Friesian cows: J Irwin, Beragh 680k, £138; 680k, £130; 650k, £129, L McCarney, Seskinore 620k, £136, B Coll, Drumquin 670k, £135, R and K Maxwell, Urney 710k, £133, G McQuaid, Irvinestown 680k, £133.

Dropped calves: D Gallagher, Mountfield £500 Charolais bull, S Anderson, Pomeroy £380 Limousin bull, C Dunn, Donemana £400 Hereford heifer; £360 Hereford bull, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £370 Charolais bull; £360 Hereford bull, Hall Kee, Strabane £370 angus bull, Clarke Dairies, Aghyaran £350, B Blue bull, S A Fraser, Kesh £340 Charolais bull, K Johnston, Kesh £335 Charolais bull, John Armstrong, Dromore £335 angus bull; £290 Limousin heifer. R McCrea, Claudy £330 B Blue bull, MT Grimes, Beragh £325 B Blue bull.