Bullocks sell to £1,335 for 665k at Omagh Mart

Monday’s storm resulted in a much smaller entry of livestock with prices eased slightly from the previous week at Omagh Mart.
Bullocks
P Connolly, Castlederg, 515k, £1,135; 520k, £1,090; 500k, £1,045, O Harpur, Castlederg 600k, £1,320, R Emerson, Clabby, 595k, £1,275; 590k, £1,235; 600k, £1,250, W and R Bond, Dromore, 620k, £1,315, S Gilmore, Cloughfin, 665k, £1,335, G P Kirk, Drumlea, 480k, £1,110, K McGrath, Knockmoyle, 400k, £975; 380k, £875; 370k, £845, P McDermott, Fintona, 450k, £960, S McGrath, Knockmoyle, 400k, £870, D Montgomery, Dromore, 410k, £870; 480k, £990, H Donnelly, Sixmilecross, 450k, £930; 410k, £860.
Heifers
E Robinson, Claudy, 540k, £1,120; 525k, £1,040; 495k, £980, P McPhillips, Carrickmore, 520k, £1,065, M Magee, Eskra, 540k, £1,100, Paul Slane, Carrickmore, 500k, £980, H Donnelly, Sixmilecross, 360k, £820; 420k, £850, P Connolly, Castlederg, 485k, £1,000; 445k, £880, T McAleer, Drumquin, 395k, £835.
Fat cows
Ed Ginn, Ederney, 670k, £181; 570k, £170, William Henderson, Trillick, 630k, £180; 660k, £174, J T Robinson, Claudy, 710k, £159, William McCay, Castlederg, 610k, £158, G Donnelly, Trillick, 710k, £157, M McAleer, Carrickmore, 510k, £156, P Dobbs, Carrickmore, 710k, £153, P H Kirk, Plumbridge, 660k, £153, R Scott, Gortin, 510k, £152; 490k, £150.
Dairy cows
Dairy cows topped at £1,800 for a calved heifer sold by S McQuaid, Trillick, whilst I Millar, Douglas Bridge, recorded £1,300 for an in-calf heifer.
Dropped calves
Patrick Loughran, Carrickmore, £500 Charolais bull, E Crawford, Newtonstewart £335 Belgian Blue bull, R G Wilson, Kilskeery, £335 Belgian Blue bull, R Wilson, Omagh, £335 Belgian Blue heifer, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle, £330 Belgian Blue heifer, H Smyth, Dromore £305 and £300 Aberdeen Angus bulls, N D Armstrong, Trillick, £300 Limousin bull, J Begley, Carrickmore, £295 and £290 Belgian Blue bulls.
