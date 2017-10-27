Bullocks sell to £1,345 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A packed yard of cattle on Friday at Rathfriland Co-Operative saw the prices for quality lots rise by as much as £50 per head in the dearest sale this autumn.

107 bullocks easily sold to £1,345 and to 228.6p/k for a 490k Charolais at £1,120 from Ballymoney Road, Banbridge.

A Magherally farmer sold 13 Limousin bullocks to 225p/k for 386k at £870 and 480k at £1,080.

A Scarva farmer sold a 416k Limousin at £950 or 228p/k.

A smashing entry of quality heifers sold at £1,275, £1,270 and £1,220 etc.

The top 10 heifers were all Charolais bred and sold to average £1,140 each.

Another big entry of weanlings sold to £990 and to 287p/k for 230k Charolais at £660 from a Moira farm.

An Aughnaskeagh sold 274k Lim at £750 or 274p/k and averaged over 240p/k for his batch.

In the dropped calf section, calves only a few months old sold to £420 for a Skeogh producer with a pen of Simmental heifer calves.

Bull calves to £365 for a Bessbrook farmer.

DROPPED CALVES

Skeogh farmer: £425, £360 and £310 for Simmental heifers. Cullyhanna farmer: £400 for Limousin bull. Bessbrook farmer: £365 and £235 for Belgian Blue bulls. Portadown farmer: Charolais bull £315. Newry farmer: Simmental heifers £300, £300 and £280. Loughbrickland farmer: Charolais bull £300. Ballyward farmer: Belgian Blue bull £275. Finnis farmer: £255. Seaforde farmer: £250.

WEANLINGS

Moira farmer: 230k at £660 = 287p/k, 286k at £750 = 262p/k, 230k at £550 = 239p/k, 270k at £600 = 222p/k, 258k at £560 = 217p/k. Aughnaskeagh farmer: 7 Limousins to average 240p/k, 274k at £750 =274p/k, 300k at £765 = 255p/k, 324k at £780 = 241p/k, 356k at £840 = 236p/k, 342k at £805 = 235p/k. Ballymartin farmer: 276k at £700 = 254p/k, 232k at £530 = 228p/k. Ballyward farmer: 314k at £705. Castlewellan farmer: 276k at £630, 314k at £655. Banbridge farmer: 318k at £735, 384k at £805, 348k at £720.

HEIFERS

Drumarkin farmer: 632k at £1,275. Ballinran farmer: 650k at £1,270. Edenagarry farmer: 618k at £1,220, 620k at £1,185, 584k at £1,100, 560k at £1,040. Kilcoo farmer: 630k at £1,180, 614k at £1150. Ballinran farmer: 528k at £1,060, 552k at £1,055, 522k at £1,030. Begney farmer: 568k at £1,025. Newry farmer: 422k at £890, 450k at £880, 432k at £825.

BULLOCKS

Begney farmer: 702k at £1,345, 630k at £1,190. Rathfriland farmer: 650k at £1,290, 602k at £1,160. Moybrick farmer: 724k at £1,235, 644k at £1,190, 642k at £1,100, 606k at £1,080, 630k at £1,075, 558k at £960. Kilkeel farmer: 672k at £1,200, 630k at £1,060. Banbridge farmer: 490k at £1,120, 568k at £1,050, 438k at £905, 424k at £920. Castlewellan farmer: 554k at £1,020, 614k at £1,020. Drumarkin farmer: 552k at £1,050, 462k at £920, 440k at £870, 410k at £800.

A larger entry of sheep on Tuesday evening saw fat lambs sell to £86 per head and to 402.8p/k. 200 fat sheep sold to top of £90.

LAMBS

Aughnaskeagh farmer: 26k at £86. Ringsend farmer: 26k at £84.50. Hilltown farmer: 2 lots of 27k at £83. Ballywillwill farmer: 25k at £83. Katesbridge farmer: 25.8k at £82.50. Hilltown farmer: 24k at £82.50. Downpatrick farmer: 14.4k at £58. Ribadoo farmer: 15.3k at £57 and 15.2k at £55 etc.

FAT EWES

Rathfriland farmer: £90. Hilltown farmer: £90. Ringsend farmer: £78. Dundrum farmer: £73. Warrenpoint farmer: £70. Ballynahinch farmer: £70. Kilkeel farmer: £70.