Bullocks sell to £1,350 for 695k at Omagh Mart

Much more cattle on offer with prices stable at Omagh Mart this week.

Bullocks: John Conroy, Beragh, 695k, £1,350; 660k, £1,315; 640k, £1,260, N McCombe, Donemana, 690k, £1,350; 660k, £1,235, B Connolly, Trillick, 680k, £1,340; 645k, £1,265, Jas Doris, Cookstown, 505k, £1,120 and £1,100; 540k, £1,105; 470k, £1,050, N Curly, Claudy, 500k, £1,105; 570k, £1,150, S and G Devine, Artigarvan, 535k, £1,145, 505k, £1,065; 580k, £1,200; 490k, £1,145, J Farrell, Dromore, 515k, £1,100; 445k, £915, William Gibson, Fintona, 505k, £1,065 and £1,050; 435k, £975, D Hume, Strabane, 520k, £1,070, B Fox, Mullaslin, 515k, £1,085; 600k, £1,225, B Donnelly, Eskra, 560k, £1,145, H McCarney, Fintona, 550k, £1,105, P McGlinn, Brackey, 415k, £950, P Conway, Loughmacrory, 405k, £925; 350k, £825; 390k, £880, D Monaghan, Lislap, 435k, £970 and £965; 415k, £890, Ivan Fraser, Omagh 425k, £920, Patrick Fox, Carrickmore, 490k, £1,040, G Ross, Ballymagorry, 485k, £1,045, P Strain, Drumquin, 355k, £745, M McCanny, Sion Mills, 565k, £1,120, S O’Neill, Errigal, 555k, £1,100; 590k, £1,150.

Heifers: A O’Neill, Carrickmore, 530k, £1,130; 510k, £1,065; 460k, £1,000, N McQuaid, Dromore, 515k, £1,085; 435k, £920, I Jobb, Fintona, 525k, £1,090, D Gillan, Garvagh, 505k, £1,040, S McElhinney, Park, 535k, £1,065; 490k, £1,035, P McGlinn, Brackey, 400k, £900; 490k, £1,055, Jas Teague, Dromore, 400k, £850, K Quinn, Strabane, 500k, £1,050, J J Robinson, Donemana, 435k, £915; 465k, £975, P Conway, Loughmacrory, 455k, £940; 365k, £920, D Monaghan, Lislap, 405k, £815, J and T Meenagh, Carrickmore, 390k, £830 and £810, Jas McGlinchey, Eskra 335k, £695.

Fat cows: T Devine, Artigarvan, 650k, £174, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown, 730k, £164, P McNally, Cookstown, 580k, £155; 770k, £148, S McBride, Trillick, 690k, £155, G McDermott, Mountfield, 650k, £153, T Gilmore, Dromore, 660k, £152, L Donnelly, Clogher, 830k, £151, D Kerrigan, Irvinestown, 590k, £149, E Donaghy, Mountfield, 820k, £148, N Anderson, Kesh, 650k, £148, M McMenamin, Drumquin, 690k, £147, T Gallagher, Newtownstewart, 600k, £146, A O’Harte, Lack, 550k, £142.

Friesian cows: S and A Wilson, Omagh, 600k, £136, S McQuaid, Trillick, 610k, £135, R Robb, Castlederg, 540k, £131, N Doherty, Newtownstewart, 710k, £119, S Pinkerton, Baronscourt, 720k, £117.

Dropped calves: E Stevenson, Kesh, £380 Belgian Blue bull, D McClure, Beragh, £380 Belgian Blue bull, L Lougue, Dromore, £370 and £360 Belgian Blue bulls, A Crumley, Strabane, £355 Limousin bull, H Owens, Sixmilecross, £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, R G Wilson, Kilskeery, £340 Belgian Blue bull, E Connolly, Castlederg, £325 Limousin heifer; £320 Limousin bull, D Longwell, Omagh £315 Belgian Blue bull, J N Hamilton, Castlederg, £305 Hereford bull, T O’Kane, Leglands £305 Limousin heifer.

Weanlings: D Taggart, Leglands, £700; £630; £550 and £540 Simmental heifers, W Baxter, Lislap, £560 Simmental bull, M Patton, Douglas Bridge, £560 Hereford bull, O Beattie, Lack, £550 Limousin bull, B McSorley, Fintona, £495 Charolais heifer.

Sale of sucked calves: 340 calves presented met excellent demand n all sections, with lightweight calves selling to £3 per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves: J J McGirr, Augher, 340k, £940, T Connolly, Beragh, 365k, £1,000; 305k, £825; 355k, £890; 275k, £765, B McCrystal, Mullaslin, 390k, £1,060; 375k, £1,000, J Donnelly, Fintona, 335k, £900, P Dobbs, Carrickmore, 310k, £835; 415k, £880; 330k, £850; 350k, £840, A McCarney, Seskinore, 305k, £795; 380k, £940, B Liggett, Drumquin, 440k, £990, W Carson, Drumlegagh, 435k, £930, S and G Devine, Artigarvan, 350k, £900, Jas Love, Fintona, 300k, £775; 295k, £805, M Hamilton, Drumlea, 350k, £900; 345k, £880; 235k, £680, W T Nethery, Drumquin, 380k, £960, F Donnelly, Trillick, 190k, £680; 200k, £570, P McCaffrey, Drumquin, 205k, £600, D Donnelly, Altamuskin, 265k, £755; 275k, £765, M. Cassidy, Drumquin, 270k, £770, N Daly, Carrickmore, 275k, £780, B Devine, Glenmornan, 250k, £705, B McSorley, Fintona, 280k, £765; 340k, £825, J J Muldoon, Cookstown 245k, £670; 345k, £840, M Carland, Mountfield, 290k, £775, Patrick Brogan, Gortin, 290k, £775; 320k, £765, R Ward, Loughmacrory, 350k, £850.

Heifers: C Campbell, Clanabogan, 450k, £910; 345k, £735, M Hollywood, Greencastle, 305k, £755; 310k, £715; 345k, £775; 235k, £645, L Hamilton, Drumlea, 340k, £780, B McSorley, Fintona, 300k, £690, S and G Devine, Artigarvan, 305k, £690, E Cunningham, Cloughfin, 300k, £660, P Dobbs, Carrickmore, 360k, £775; 375k, £790, A McFarland, Clanabogan, 375k, £800; 330k, £700, representatives P McNulty, Mountfield, 200k, £610; 265k, £725; 255k, £645, J J McGirr, Augher, 230k, £565; 285k, £650, Patrick Slane, Carrickmore, 280k, £690; 270k, £645, F Donaghy, Loughmacrory, 300k, £720; 220k, £530, A Maxwell, Urney, 285k, £675.

Suckler cows: A larger entry of suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1,570 paid to Brian Conlin, Fintona.

Demand for more mature cows was not as keen as earlier in the season.