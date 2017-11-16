Bullocks sell to £1,360 for 700kg at Lisahally Mart

Another excellent show of cattle sold to a strong trade at Lisahally Mart.
Bullocks sold to £1,360 for 700kg and heifers sold to £1,320 for 670kg.
BULLOCKS
Matthew Blair £1,360/700kg, £1,290/620kg, M McConway £1,260/620kg, £1,120/570kg, £1,025/520kg, £1,010/560kg, £1,005/550kg, £980/560kg, £880/520kg, Hugh Leeke £950/520kg, £845/520kg, S Daly £920/460kg, £900/450kg, £840/390kg, James Procter £880/490kg, £770/490kg, £750/460kg, £735/450kg, £700/410kg, P Woods £800/500kg, J J Dalton £660/280kg, £570/240kg, £565/50kg, John Dodds £660 and Thomas McDaid £560/380kg.
HEIFERS
Matthew Blair £1,320/670kg, £1,220/670kg, £1,165/610kg, £1,100/620kg, H Colhoun £1,190/610kg, £1,050/550kg, £975/520kg, William Gamble £1015/500kg, £940/510kg, £930/520kg, £905/470kg, S McGuigan £940/490kg, £920/480kg, £865/420kg, £860/420kg, £845/440kg, £815/420kg, £795/430kg, £770/420kg, William Gamble £805/480kg, £775/450kg, £700/370kg, £700/380kg, Sarah Rosborough £790/400kg, £700/360kg, Patrick Proctor £765/440kg and £710/400kg.
SUCKLER COWS
Sean Darragh £1,000, Tynan Roulston £990, £970, £960, £940, £910, £900 and £880.
FAT COWS
Charlie McShane £1,0434/740kg, P Woods £805.20/660kg, £683.20/610kg, £652.80/480kg and £621.60/560kg.
Lambs sold to £88 on Tuesday.
Prices as follows:
FAT LAMBS
J Magill £88/31kg, Martin Gormley £87/26kg, £87/30kg, Alan McMurray £86/25kg, David McMurray £85/26kg, C McCrudden £85/30kg, A McClements £85/25kg, Hugh McGuinness £84.50/24kg, Payne and Cooke £84/25kg, Robert Blackburn £83.80/26kg, Kelly Farms £83.80/25kg, S and D Smyth £83.50/26kg, Georgia Grieve £83/30kg, J Magill £83/24kg, S Devine £81.50/23kg, C Devine £81/25kg, S Devine £80.80/23kg, John Mark £80.20/23kg, Martin O’Connor £80/24kg, Terence McCracken £80/23kg and Ruth Hylands £80/23kg.
FAT EWES
Richard Fulton £102, T McGilligan £98, Terence McCracken £88,Robert Quigley £83.50/25kg, Payne and Cooke £76, Martin Quigley £75,Kenny Walsh £74, £69, Richard Fulton £72, £70, Ruth Hylands £66 and C Devine £47.
