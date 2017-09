Bullocks sell to £1,400 for 710kg at Lisahally Mart

There was an excellent entry of stock on Wednesday at Lisahally Mart.

Bullocks sold to £1,400 for 710kg, heifers sold to £1,270 for 590kg and fat cows sold to £1,492.40 for 910kg.

BULLOCKS

Gary Miller £1,400/710kg, £1,100/550kg, I Smyth £1,265/630kg, John and S Middleton £1,200/540kg, Ryan Kelly £1,080/570kg, Samuel Mackey £1,075/600kg, James O’Hagan £1,060/520kg, £1,005/490kg, Robin Cassidy £1,040/570kg, James McGaughey £1,020/530kg, £990/470kg, £950/530kg, David Lyons £1,000/510kg, £975/500kg, Liam Devine £990/450kg, David Hawthorn £990/520kg, Samuel Mackey £975/600kg, Ryan Kelly £975/590kg, Charlie McShane £950/450kg, S Scott £950/440kg, S Duffy £900/390kg, S Devine £900/420kg and William Bond £900/460kg.

HEIFERS

Michael McShane £1,270/590kg, Brendan Deery £1,225/670kg, Owen McDevitte £1,195/600kg, Hugh McNicholl £1,165/700kg, Aurara Farms £1,125/520kg, S Mackey £1,120/490kg, £1,110/560kg, Brendan Deery £1,115/590kg, Michael McShane £1,100/580kg, £1,095/510kg, £1,040/560kg, Ballinacross Farm £1,070/570kg, £1,045/500kg, Owen McDevitt £1,070/580kg, £1,005/580kg, £1,000/580kg, D Mullan £1,045/520kg, Aurara Farms £1,030/530kg, Kelly Farms £1,030/490kg, £1,000/490kg, £975/440kg, W Jeffers £1,020/500kg, £1,010/490kg, £1,000/450kg, Ballinacross Farms £1,000/560kg, Owen McDevitt £985/550kg, Kelly Farms £970/470kg, £935/440kg, £930/470kg and James Gormley £955/500kg, £950/510kg.

FAT COWS

John and Sandra Middleton £1,492.40/910kg, £1,352.80/760kg, £1,341/900kg, £1,200/800kg, Ballinacross Farms £1,413.60/760kg, £1,108.80/720kg, £880.40/620kg and Thomas Conway £844.20/670kg.

A large entry of stock on Tuesday sold to a great demand.

Prices as follows:

FAT LAMBS

Robert Lowry £87/29kg, £85/27kg, John McWilliams £84.20/22kg, Nigel McGlone £84/25kg, Terence McCracken £84/23kg, Stuart Parkhill £84/24kg, J McLeister £84/23kg, Kenneth Johnston £83.20/25kg, Stuart McAleese £83.20/23kg, Alwyn Fleming £83.20/23kg, John Halcrow £83.20/25kg, Kenneth Johnston £83/24kg, Amanda Scott £83/23kg, Kelly Farms £82.50/24kg, Clarke Mitchell £82.50/22kg, Gillan McDaid £81.20/24kg, S Gourney £80/22kg, W Kennedy £80/23kg and R Carmichael £79/22kg.

STORE LAMBS

S Devine £77.50, £75, G Kelly £76.50, £74, £59 and H Jeffers £62, £56.

FAT EWES

C McCrudden £80, Ian McSparron £76, G Christie £76, Kelly Farms £67, Andrew McKinley £60 and John McWiliams £60.

BREEDING HOGGETS

John Connell £150, £140, £140, £128, C McCrudden £135, £102, Clive Connell £128, £126, £120, £120, Robert Houston £100 and Michael O’Hara £100.

BEEEDING RAMS

Glenpark Farms 530g, 500g, 460g, 400g, Robert McAdoo 520g, 500g, 480g, James Gould 460g, 415g, S Watson 420g, 400g, William Moore 400g, 380g, Robert McAdoo 400g, 380g, Gary McAdoo 380g, John Hegerty 360g, 360g, 300g, 300g, Fred Smyth 340g and William Moore 320g.