Bullocks sell to £1,445 at Omagh Mart

At Omagh Mart this week there was 280 beef and store cattle on offer with heavy cattle in particular in great demand.

Bullocks: H McDonnell, Dromore 680k, £1,445; 670k, £1,390, Geo Harpur, Mountjoy 805k, £1,620; 565k, £1,250; 645k, £1,390; 690k, £1,445, D McFarland, Beragh 625k, £1,375; 520k, £1,130; 540k, £1,155, M Ferris, Leglands 615k, £1,345; 515k, £1,225; 540k, £1,165 and £1,140, Ivan Donnell, Strabane 555k, £1,260; 410k, £905; 460k, £980, D McCabe, Seskinore 500k, £1,105; 525k, £1,085, A Hawkes, Brackey 540k, £1,170; 530k, £1,140, Jas Walsh, Omagh 550k, £1,130; 530k, £1,065, Jas Devlin, Omagh 625k, £1,260; 620k, £1,255, R Rea, Clanabogan 525k, £1,055; 510k, £1,020, R Bradley, Greencastle 355k, £910; 320k, £840; 385k, £980; 425k, £1055, Thos Maxwell, Newmills 425k, £1,060; 430k, £1,025, J A Orr, Plumbridge 460k, £1,080; 400k, £945; 415k, £970; 320k, £800, F and W Browne, Clanabogan 425k, £1,000, A Russell, Sion Mills 430k, £975, M Begley, Creggan 450k, £1,000; 390k, £840, Sean McCabe, Seskinore 490k, £1,085, P McNamee, Douglas Bridge 400k, £835, C McKenna, Fintona 410k, £850, W J McHugh, Aghyaran 400k, £810; 405k, £825, Myles Doogan, Belleek 360k, £905; 375k, £905; 290k, £670; 330k, £760, R Tait, Newtownstewart 380k, £835, J J Donaghy, Castlederg 395k, £835, B Teague, Lack 490k, £995, M McKinley, Omagh 410k, £830.

Heifers: G Boden, Newmills 600k, £1,265; 610k, £1,260; 595k, £1,220; 605k, £1,235, D McFarland, Beragh 520k, £1,130; 565k, £1,150; 595k, £1,200, J Haughey, Creggan 580k, £1,170, O Donnelly, Dromore 540k, £1,080, C Maxwell, Newmills 455k, £1,030; 385k, £845, M D Doonan, Kesh 450k, £950; 440k, £915, Loane Partners, Kesh 455k, £960; 435k, £915; 445k, £930, T Stafford, Trillick 430k, £900; 450k, £920; 395k, £865, M McFarland, Beragh 430k, £890 (2), C McKenna, Fintona 425k, £875, Paul Hawkes, Omagh 490k, £1000; 345k, £730, J J Donaghy, Castlederg 310k, £720, B Cassidy, Killen 350k, £780; 390k, £860, K Ward, Mullaslin 375k, £830.

Fat cows: M Begley, Creggan 600k, £214; 610k, £195, D Gillan, Garvagh 530k, £205, L and E Gregg, Belleek 600k, £160; 700k, £160, J Sloan, Irvinestown 770k, £160; 700k, £144, Jas Donnelly, Sixmilecross 550k, £158, D Gormley, Carrickmore 460k, £157, R C Carson, Drumleagh 710k, £151, Wm Henderson, Trillick 710k, £149, I Donnell, Strabane 640k, £145, L Ruddy, Strabane 660k, £143.

Dairy cows: R Hamilton, Castlederg 630k, £137; 640k, £133, B and S Sloan, Irvinestown 790k, £130, S and A Wilson, Omagh 520k, £126.

Dropped calves (290): Nigel Irwin, Enniskillen £470; £430 and £420 Lim bulls: £405 Simm bull, D McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £410 Lim bull, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £390 Saler bull; £315 Lim heifer, Wm Gamble, Donemana £330 B Blue bull, A S McFarland, Omagh £330 Saler bull; £325 Angus bull, H O’Neill, Dromore £325 B Blue bull; £325 B Blue heifer, J A Morris, Newtownstewart £315 Lim heifer, M Davis, Dromore £310 Angus bull. D O McCracken, Seskinore £305 Angus bull, B Walker, Omagh £305 B Blue bull, H and J Wilson, Enniskillen £285 Simm bull, S J Carson, Fyfin £280 Angus bull.

Weanlings: J L Davis, Strabane £750 Friesian bull, Robt McCrea, Claudy £730 Angus bull; £620 Lim bull, S Quinn, Newtownstewart £710 Simm bull, Myles Doogan, Belleek £680 and £600 Char heifers, T Johnston, Killadeas £600 Char heifer; £590 Angus heifer, D Francis, Tattyreagh £550 Char bull, F Hamilton, Newtownstewart £540 B Blue bull, M Aiken, Drumquin £535 and £500 Lim bull.

Sale of wintered suckled calves: 370 suckled calves met an excellent trade with prices near £1,000 common for quality bullock calves.

Bull/bullocks: Mary Hackett, Augher 410k, £1,020; 320k, £960; 380k, £990; 265k, £750, M Brogan, Glenhull 435k, £1,090; 380k, £900; 495k, £1,050; 345k, £940, S McGurk, Drumlea 510k, £1,100; 400k, £965; 460k, £960, Josp Teague, Dromore 395k, £985, Ed Ginn, Ederney 385k, £990; 405k, £980, J Muldoon, Cookstown 350k, £1,080, K and P Maguire, Belleek 380k, £1,000, W J Brown, Gorticastle 330k, £905; 310k, £800, P Farley, Sixmilecross 270k, £700; 310k, £790; 250k, £665, R Moffitt, Ederney 370k, £820; 280k, £780, Robin Giles, Beragh 370k, £950 (2), R Gilchrist, Douglas Bridge 230k, £725; 280k, £725, R Scott, Gortin 350k, £950; 415k, £980; 325k, £890; 350k, £970; 340k, £990, M D Doonan, Kesh 325k, £850; 300k, £785, M Moore, Kesh 385k, £940; 395k, £910, H B Coll, Drumquin 290k, £800, A Smith, Seskinore 330k, £855, R Weir, Lack 300k, £900, B McNamee, Newtownstewart 225k, £665; 230k, £660, Jas Moore, Fintona 370k, £920; 300k, £950; 270k, £715; 250k, £720.

Heifer calves: G Kirk Drumlea 455k, £970; 440k, £905, P M O’Kane, Drumquin 390k, £940; 305k, £735, D McFarland, Sixmilecross 410k, £890, K and P Maguire, Belleek 335k, £765, L Shields, Sixmilecross 355k, £850, P Farley, Sixmilecross 305k, £655, R Moffitt, Ederney 330k, £720, C Murray, Plumbridge 290k, £705; 245k, £610 and £605, V Pinkerton, Knockmoyle 375k, £765; 345k, £850, H B Coll, Drumquin 305k, £605, R Weir, Lack 350k, £750; 280k, £615; 300k, £635, R Scott Gortin 345k, £730; 320k, £855, M Moore, Kesh 320k, £675; 295k, £620, P J Keenan, Greencastle 375k, £820; 360k, £790; 320k, £740, W J Boyd, Kesh 340k, £755; 345k, £725.

Suckler cows: Suckler cows sold to a ceiling of £1,710 paid to L Keys, Dromore for a second calver with a Limousin heifer calf, whilst M McManus, Dromore received £1,320 and £1,300 for in calf heifers.