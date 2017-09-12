Bullocks sell to £1,465 at Omagh Mart

At Omagh Mart there were more cattle on offer with prices remaining firm for beef and shorter keep animals.
Bullocks
John Conroy, Beragh 600k, £1,320, J Magowan, Dungannon 515k, £1,190; 450k, £1,045, J J Sharkey, Fivemiletown 540k, £1,225; 510k, £1,125; B McGahan, Galbally 530k, £1,175; 550k, £1,200; 615k, £1,330, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 510k, £1,130; 470k, £1,070; 440k, £990, Strule Properties 500k, £1,100; 470k, £1,130; 455k, £1,055; 530k, £1,140, G Milligan, Ederney 500k, £1,095; 550k, £1,145, M Gallen, Castlederg 605k, £1,315; 640k, £1,320, A McAleer, Strabane 520k, £1,125, Chas Allen, Fyfin 620k, £1,320; 660k, £1,380, H P McMahon, Beragh 670k, £1,420; 660k, £1,385; 700k, £1,465, M McCullagh, Carrickmore 505k, £1,075, Joseph Gallen, Castlederg 750k, £1,585, B Connolly, Trillick 610k, £1,270, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 420k, £1,035; 465k, £1,120; 365k, £915, M McNamee, Crocknaboy 475k, £1,140, M Scott, Newtownstewart 445k, £1,050; 410k, £925, P Connolly, Fintona 440k, £995; 380k, £825, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 480k, £1,070, R and L McFarland, Newtownstewart 460k, £1,015, Jas Lecky, Castlederg 380k, £930, H B Coll, Drumquin 280k, £735; 330k, £740.
Heifers: Conor O’Neill, Tirquin 510k, £1,090; 530k, £1,125; 540k, £1,130, M Mullan, Sixmilecross 530k, £1,130; 535k, £1,125; 505k, £1,040, Trevor McKinley, Omagh 450k, £1,130 (250p); 410k, £935, P Connolly, Fintona 415k, £950; 430k, £955; 420k, £900, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 480k, £1,060; 475k, £1,055, J Doherty, Aghyaran 450k, £990; 420k, £920; 410k, £880, G Corry, Trillick 460k, £1,000; 495k, £1,040, Ian Jeffers, Coagh 410k, £890; 495k, £1,030, M McCullagh, Carrickmore 495k, £1,050, William McFarland, Beragh 475k, £995, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 475k, £990, J Duff, Loughmacrory 425k, £885; 420k, £870, G and O McKenna, Eskra 450k, £930, A Stevenson, Donemana 460k, £955.
Fat cows: T McCrory, Ballygawley 760k, £183, N McGarrity, Carrickmore 770k, £178, R and C Elkin, Omagh 800k, £174, M McCullagh, Greencastle 690k, £167, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 620k, £166, J Allen, Fyfin 700k, £158, M McCullagh, Cranagh 680k, £156, S Gordon, Drumquin 630k, £156, S J Carson, Fyfin 560k, £151.
Dropped calves: S Gordon, Drumquin £550 Charolais bull; £520 Hereford bull, T Monteith, Castlederg £480 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Smyth, Drumquin £400 Belgian Blue bull, R G Wilson, Kilskeery £345 Belgian Blue bull, H Beattie, Fintona £340 Aberdeen Angus heifer, P O’Neill, Omagh £335 Blonde bull, T A McFarland, Knockmoyle £320 Belgian Blue heifer, Foyle View Farms, Strabane £330 and £320 Limousin bulls.
