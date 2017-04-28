Bullocks sell to £1,495 for 700k at Omagh Mart

At Omagh Mart this week there was a similar show to the previous week with prices still very keen, especially for heavier sorts.

Bullocks: K Maynes, Beragh 700k, £1,495; 655k, £1,435; 660k, £1,375; 625k, £1,365, H McDonnell, Dromore 730k, £1,485; 590k, £1,300, W R Bond, Dromore 690k, £1,455, Geo Harpur, Mountjoy 645k, £1,415; 640k, £1,405; 560k, £1,265, G Doherty, Strabane 630k, £1,390; 645k, £1,380; 560k, £1,270; 605k, £1,330, B Campbell, Coneywarren 640k, £1,380, C McGoldrick, Castlederg 540k, £1,230, E McNulty, Roscor 590k, £1,265, K Doherty, Strabane 575k, £1,235, L G Gregg, Belleek 560k, £1,200; 545k, £1,150; 500k, £1,080, J Haughey, Creggan 520k, £1,105, P Mullan, Tattyreagh 545k, £1,150, F W Kyle, Sixmilecross 550k, £1,150; 565k, £1,155, T Young, Killen 570k, £1,180, J Woods, Brackey 405k, £1,010; 430k, £1,055; 390k, £1,050, Ivan Frazer, Omagh 405k, £980; 370k, £870; 380k, £860, M McNamee, Omagh 445k, £1,030; 390k, £950, G N Armstrong, Lack 420k, £960; 340k, £860, G Dolan, Ederney 325k, £870; 400k, £915, Pat McNulty, Mountfield 480k, £1,075, J Sloan, Irvinestown 315k, £800; 475k, £995, M McCance, Mountfield 450k, £970.

Heifers: Samuel Johnstown, Fintona 565k, £1,260; 510k, £1,190; 585k, £1,185, Wm Doherty, Strabane 510k, £1,105, R J Holmes, Dromore 515k, £1,105, L G Gregg, Belleek 525k, £1,105, J N Boggs, Strabane 655k, £1,380 and £1,350, R J Keys, Dromore 535k, £1,120; 525k, £1,105, D Wilson, Beragh 560k, £1,165, N E Patterson, Clanabogan 525k, £1,085, Loane Partners, Kesh 530k, £1,080; 420k, £1,085; 490k, £1,120, R Hamilton, Drumquin 540k, £1,100; 555k, £1,115, M McCrystal, Ballygawley 470k, £1,120; 445k, £1,045, T McKinley, Omagh 430k, £1,005; 400k, £900, R McNamee, Newtownstewart 445k, £1,040, M Donaghy, Loughmacrory 405k, £945, M Rodgers, Donemana 460k, £1,035; 470k, £1,040, R Kinloch, Omagh 445k, £1,000; 370k, £875, L Barton, Lack 480k, £1,065, K McSorley, Trillick 430k, £955, R Matthewson, Newtownstewart 455k, £1,005, J Woods, Beragh 320k, £780, P McKeown, Mountfield 340k, £825, W and T Gilmore, Dromore 395k, £900.

Fat cows: W Doherty, Strabane 610k, £191, E Donnelly, Carrickmore 460k, £179, Wm McCay, Castlederg 510k, £178; 470k, £170; 550k, £167, M McNamee, Omagh 630k, £164, G Hawkes, Crosh 470k, £162, M Donaghy, Creggan 560k, £159; 480k, £163, G Woods, Fintona 450k, £157, B Kerlin, Donemana 540k, £156, M and M Johnston, Lack 800k, £153, A Patterson, Newtownstewart 700k, £150, M McCrystal, Ballygawley 710k, £150.

Dropped calves: Foyle View Farms £405; £400 and £365 Lim bulls, G Vance, Dromore £390 Blonde bull, R J Longwell, Omagh £410 Lim heifer; £315 Simmental heifer, Greenbank Farms, Castlederg £350 B Blue, Alan Armstrong, Omagh £340 Angus bull, G R Watson, Fivemiletown £340 B Blue bull, C McFarland, Beragh £338 Angus bull; £320 Lim heifer, S Anderson, Pomeroy £330 Lim bull; £330 Lim heifer, R Frazer, Kesh £325 Char bull, A Stevenson, Sion Mills £310 Lim bull, D and T McClure, Beragh £300 B Blue bull, P Hollywood, Greencastle £300 Blonde bull, W Wilson, Killybrack £305 B Blue heifer.

Sale of wintered suckled calves: 315 calves on offer met a tremendous trade with bullocks selling to 324 pence per kilo and heifers topping at 318 pence per kilo.

Bull/bullock calves: Patk McCullagh, Greencastle 400k, £1,100; 390k, £1,000, D and J McCullagh, Carrickmore 400k, £1,090, J McFarlane, Broughderg 455k, £1,195, O Robb, Castlederg 430k, £1,050; 320k, £930; 475k, £1,030, D Wilson, Carrickmore 405k, £945, A Teaguev Dromore 320k, £950; 315k, £890; 270k, £875 (324p), G Donnelly, Trillick 320k, £950, G Wilson, Carrickmore 345k, £1,000, K and S Quinn, Strabane 360k, £1,000, G McDonagh, Ederney 335k, £890; 310k, £805, M Gordon, Urney 350k, £920, Loane Partners, Kesh 310k, £805; 360k, £900; 285k, £720, C Devine, Strabane 355k, £895; 300k, £745, W J Boyd, Kesh 350k, £880; 340k, £860; 380k, £955, M D Doonan, Kesh 285k, £740, D W Johnston, Lack 385k, £950, M King, Fintona 315k, £775, A McMullan, Castlederg 305k, £750, P Gormley, Drumquin 355k, £870, S McCanny, Clanabogan 370k, £900.

Heifer calves: Martin Mullan, Mullaslin 280k, £900, D Gormley, Ederney 320k, £860, Patk McCullagh, Greencastle 350k, £935, Jason Smyth, Killen 365k, £890, J McFarlane, Broughderg 370k, £900, S McGurk, Drumlea 320k, £765; 415k, £880; 275kv £665, G Wilson, Carrickmore 320k, £755, Jas Gormley, Donemana 405k, £895; 435k, £890, J McKenna, Trillick 405k, £885; 385k, £875, B Liggett, Drumquin 470k, £980, G McDonagh, Ederney 330k, £770, G Donnelly, Trillick 385k, £895, S Whelan, Gortin 375k, £860, M Donaghy, Loughmacrory 315k, £720, P Horisk, Errigal 295k, £695 and £665, M King, Fintona 240k, £570; 270k, £640, K Maguire, Drumquin 220k, £580, D Carolan, Cranagh 370k, £835.

Suckler cows: J A Henry, Fintona £1,870 and £1,800 first calvers with bull calves, Ed McCann, Fintona £1,750 and £1,740 third and first calver with heifer calves.