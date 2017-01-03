Bullocks sell to £1215 for 590k at Omagh Mart

A small Bank Holiday sale of store cattle but a large entry of dropped calves.
Bullocks: Drumlea producer 590k, £1215, D Johnston, Strathroy 530k, £1080; 505k, £1020; 570k, £1130, F and W Browne, Omagh 475k, £985, C Campbell, Tattykeel 425k, £850, B Goll, Drumquin 350k, £750; 300k, £625; 290k, £585.
Heifers: F P Dolan, Killeter 540k, £1150, Ian Hamilton, Castlederg 520k, £1095; 485k, £1035, P McDermott, Mountfield 570k, £1180; 540k, £1090; 500k, £1030, G Dolan, Ederney 525k, £1080, C A Armstrong, Dromore 580k, £1170, A Hawkes, Omagh 415k, £840, A Boyle, Kesh 350k, £800, B Coll, Drumquin 315k, £630.
Fat cows: D Kerrigan, Irvinestown 560k, £139, R Armstrong, Dromore 680k, £131, D Johnston, Strathroy 660k, £130; 680k, £126, C Campbell, Tattykeel 540k, £124, M Armstrong, Dromore 630k, £120; 580k, £120, G Dolan, Ederney 550k, £118.
Dropped calves: J Marshall, Omagh £400 and £365 Angus bulls, D Scott, Gillygooley £375 B Blue bull; £330 Angus bull, M Davis, Dromore £370 Angus bull; £300 Angus heifer, K McKenna, Eskra £350 Angus bull, E McFarland, Newtownstewart £300 Saler heifer, R A McConnell, Knockmoyle £325 B Blue bull, P O’Kane, Omagh £325 Angus bull, Des Cummins, Omagh £320 Lim bull, Thos O’Kane, Leglands £310 Lim bull, K McIlwaine, Newtownstewart £305 Lim bull, R Smyth, Drumquin £280 B Blue heifer.