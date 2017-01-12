Bullocks sell to £1440 at Rathfriland Co-Op

2017 got off to an excellent start on Friday with bullocks selling to £1440 for a Kilkeel farmer.

A Dromara farmer reached £1225 for an Angus bullock at £602k. A Loughbrickland farmer sold six Ch bullocks to 207 pence per kilo for 314k at £650 and 310k at £640.

Friesian bullocks easily cleared up to £780 and 152 pence per kilo for 252k at £645 from Hollybush farm, Dundrum.

Two Lim bullocks from a local farmer sold at 222k at £580 and 234k at £600.

Weanling heifers cleared up to £660 twice for a 320k Lim and a 308k lot. A Crossgar farmer sold a 282k Lim at £640.

Store heifers sold to £1075 and £1040 for farmers from Begney and Crossgar.

Suckler stock sold to £1360 and £1260 for two Hereford cows and calves for a Downpatrick farmer.

Dromara farmer: Angus cow and calf at £1255. Castlewellan farmer: Angus cow and calf at £1220. Fat cows to £730 for a 714k Hereford from Crossgar. Dropped calves cleared up to £400 for an Angus heifer from Castlewellan. Derrylecka farmer: Two Sim heifers at £345. Bull calves to £315 twice for two BB bulls from Sheepbridge.

Sheep prices were unchanged on Tuesday evening. Lighter hoggets sold mainly from 350 pence to 370 pence per kilo. A top price of £83.50 for 28k was paid to a Ballyward farmer. A 27k lot from Derryneil sold at £81. Farmers from Annahilt, Ardarragh, Clontifleece and Rathfriland all sold hoggets at £80 per head. A Newry farmer sold 24.5k also at £80.

FAT EWES: Garvaghy farmer: £81. Dromore farmer: £81. Markethill farmer: £80. Corbet farmer: £78. Banbridge farmer: £78. Ballyroney farmer: £77. Kilcoo farmer: £77 and £75.