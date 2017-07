Bullocks sell to £1440 at Rathfriland Co-Op

A brilliant trade for July on Friday saw bullocks sell to £1440 for a 714k Lim from Lisburn.

A pen of five continental bullocks from this farm averaged £1284 each and £655 each over £1.00p/k.

A Poyntzpass farmer sold a 530k Ch @ £1170.

Dromara farmer: 508k AA @ £1080 and 552k AA @ £1140. Portadown farmer: 400k Saler @ £880. Garvaghy farmer: 530k AA @ £1115. A pen of 6 Her bullocks from Drumaness averaged 223p/k. Friesian bullocks were a flying trade from 160p/k to 170p/k e.g. 540k @ £910, 572k @ £995, 476k @ £770 etc. 75 weanlings sold to £880 for a Ch male 340k and to £885 for 290k BB heifer or 295p/k. A 306k Ch sold @ £820 or 268p/k, 290k @ £805 or 278p/k, 284k @ £840 or 296p/k, 316k @ £840 or 265p/k and 312k @ £765 or 245p/k.

Suckler outfits sold to £1340, £1300, £1260, £1180 etc. Fat cows sold to 186p/k for 490k Lim @ £910. A 578k lot from the same farm sold @ £990. A larger entry of heifers cleared up to 230p/k for 2 Her 314k each @ £700 each. Heavy heifers sold to £1245 for 610k Ch. A further two from the same farm sold @ £1080 for 490k and £1190 for 552k.

In the dropped calf section, young sturks sold up to £600, £520, £465, £455 etc. Young dropped calves £400, £390, £385, £380 on three occasions, £350, £345, £340 etc.