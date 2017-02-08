Bullocks sell to £1510 for 770k at Omagh Mart

At Omagh Mart this week there were more bullocks on offer with grazing sorts in keener demand.

Bullocks: Samuel Rankin, Scraghey 700k, £1510; 600k, £1250, M Devlin, Omagh 660k, £1390; 805k, £1450, A Cathers, Drumnakilly 630k, £1300; 495k, £990, J and M Bradley, Greencastle 595k, £1230, N McGarrigle, Irvinestown 570k, £1200; 505k, £1090; 425k, £1030, G McDonagh, Ederney 510k, £1075, S and N Irvine, Ederney 560k, £1175, C E Bradley, Dromore 535k, £1115; 455k, £950, F Ferris, Leglands 540k, £1120 and £1090; 485k, £1045, M Hegarty, Drumquin 560k, £1155; 490k, £1110; 465k, £1050; 480k, £1020, C Elkin, Omagh 650k, £1300, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 500k, £1010; 480k, £990, Jas Tanney, Carrickmore 460k, £1040; 490k, £1030, P McConnell, Gortin 490k, £1030, J C Norris Omagh 330k, £830; 340k, £805, D Adams, Gortaclare 355k, £800; 370k, £770, A Sproule, Kesh 360k, £750; 320k, £680, Wesley Hawkes, Castlederg 420k, £885; 475k, £945, G Doyle, Cookstown 715k, £1400; 700k, £1340; 805k, £1450.

Heifers: A Cathers, Drumnakilly 530k, £1155 and £1105; 595k, £1180, J N Boggs, Strabane 620k, £1335; 655k, £1380; 630k, £1265, D McGrade, Trillick 640k, £1355, Geo Earls, Belleek 525k, £1070; 430k, £870; 440k, £890, Hugh Gallagher, Mountfield 440k, £1130 (260ppk) J J Robinson, Donemana 435k, £1000; 430k, £900; 395k, £895, G Devanney, Dromore 445k, £1000, M Nugent, Carrickmore 420k, £915; 435k, £900; 350k, £750, P McDermott, Greencastle 425k, £910; 345k, £820, J Cunningham, Kileeshil 445k, £950; 490k, £990, W Nixon, Donemana 410k, £860; 445k, £900, T and D McPhilomey, Omagh 450k, £920, H McCann, Sixmilecross 425k, £880, Cyril Loane, Kesh 405k, £830, C McCrossan, Leglands 425k, £865.

Fat cows: J McEnhill, Clanabogan 650k, £194, M Moore, Drumquin 520k, £183, P Connolly, Castlederg 570k, £177; 650k, £169, P Monaghan, Pomeroy 590k, £176; 500k, £169, S Donnelly, Dromore 790k, £175, J C Norris, Omagh 630k, £175, P McDermott, Greencastle 650k, £169, H Gallagher, Mountfield 830k, £165, G McCarney, Seskinore 530k, £165, B McKinley, Trillick 730k, £155, N McIlwaine, Plumbridge 670k, £152, B and J Hasson, Ervey Po 810k, £149; 640k, £147, M and J Thompson, Kesh 680k, £148, Gareth McKelvey, Killen 1010kgs, £135.

Dropped calves: H McKane, Strabane £420 Char bull, T Atcheson, Fyfin £415 Saler bull, A McFarland, Omagh £400 B Blue bull, J Armstrong, Dromore £350 Lim bull; £340 Hereford bull, R Killen, Newbuildings £345 Angus bull; £335 and £330 Lim bull, Wm Gamble, Donemana £335 Lim bull; £320 Lim heifer, A and R Armstrong, Trillick £365 Char heifer, Greenbank Farms, Castlederg £335 B Blue heifer; £320 B Blue bull, E O’Doherty, Drumquin £320 Char bull, N Irwin, Enniskillen £320 Simm bull, Thos Corrigan, Fintona £300 Angus bull, R Kinnear, Irvinestown £300 Simm bull, E Connolly, Castlederg £325 Lim heifer, R Smyth, Drumquin £300 B Blue heifer.