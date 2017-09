Bullocks sell to £665 at Newtownstewart Mart

A good entry of cattle on offer at Newtownstewart Mart saw bullocks selling to £665 over £1 and £3 per kg while heifers sold up to £545 over £1 per kg.

Fat cows: J A McNulty, Artigarvan 580kgs, £155, 650kgs, £139, 720kgs, £135; Wesley Millar, Douglas Bridge 830kgs, £143; R Giles, Omagh 480kgs, £147. D Conway, Donemana 820kgs, £147. D Conway, Donemana 820kgs, £147. R Pinkerton, Omagh 760kgs, £130.

Bullock and bull prices: W T R Crawford, Droit 570kgs, £1,235, 500kgs, £1,110, 480kgs, £1,080, 560kgs, £1,060, 470kgs, £1,020 R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 580kgs, £1,242, 590kgs, £1,145, 560kgs, £1,105 and £1,095, 550kgs, £995. Steven Boyd, Strabane 640kgs, £1,190, 650kgs, £1,190, 550kgs, £1,100. A Sproule, Castlederg 490kgs, £1,100, 470kgs, £1,000, 450kgs £980 and £960. I Hempton, Gortin 550kgs, £1,090, 530kgs, £1,085, K McMullan, Gortin 480kgs, £1,000, 470kgs, £980, 450kgs, £885. J McConnell, Gortin 470kgs, £1,030, 500kgs, £1,040, 480kgs, £1,000, 450kgs, £955. R Giles, Omagh 500kgs, £950, 480kgs, £907. C Feeney, Limavady 400kgs, £945 and £935, 420kgs, £910, 380kgs, £810. D Conway, Donemana 480kgs, £900. S Britton, Donemana 410kgs, £912, 480kgs, £905, 440kgs, £895, 400kgs, £825 and £815, 420kgs, £870. A Scott, Newtownsteart 490kgs, £970, 530kgs, £955; a Plumbridge farmer 580kgs, £1,155.

Heifer prices: R Giles, Omagh 510kgs, £1,060; 480kgs, £985. I Hempton, Gortin 500kgs, £1,035, 470kgs, £1,015, 460kgs, £990; J McConnell, Gortin 460kgs, £1,015, 470kgs, £965, 480kgs, £965, 450kgs, £945, 420kgs, £915. R N McCrea, Ballymagorry 515kgs, £940.

SHEEP SALE: Sample prices - R Pinkerton 26.7kgs, £87; D McIlwaine 25kgs, £81.50; C McAskie 25.7kgs, £83; R Crawford 25kgs, £81; R Scott 24.3kgs, £81; D Hamilton 23.6kgs, £75.50.