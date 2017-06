Bullocks sell to £771 over weight at Rathfriland Co-Op

A superb entry of 356 on Friday saw the bullock section smash previous records.

A pen of 18 continental bullocks from Annaclone sold to £771 over their weight for 564k Limousin at £1,335.

A 608k Charolais sold to £1,375 or £765 over the weight.

This entire pen averaged £700 plus over weight.

145 weanlings sold to £1,170 for a 540k Saler from Ballyward.

A top of 263p/k was easily achieved for a 266k British Blue at £700.

In the heifer section, a 600k Holstein sold at £1,140 from Shinn.

A Stabiliser heifer 276k from Ballynafern sold at £590.

Fat cows sold to £1,040 for 698k Aberdeen Angus from Corbet.

Good continental cows sold from £800 up with Holstein to £945 for 784k lot.

Suckler stock sold to £1,460 from Kilkeel with others to £1,330.

Dropped calves cleared up to £410 for a batch of Herefords from Ballykeel with more at over £300.

DROPPED CALVES: Ballykeel farmer: Hereford £410, £380, £340, £330, £330. Glenside farms: Charolais £365, £360, £350, £330, £300, £300. Newry farmer: 2 Simmental bulls - £340 each. Katesbridge farmer: British Blue heifer £340. Moybrick farmer: Fleckvieh heifer £300. Kilkeel farmer: Herefords to £310 for bulls and £245 for heifers. Cabra farmer: 9 Hereford- £340, £300, £290 for each of three.

145 WEANLINGS: Ballyward farmer: 540k at £1,170, 512k at £1,040, 498k at £990. Ballela farmer: 340k at £855, 286k at £620, 298k at £720, 264k at £620. Lisburn farmer: 312k at £770, 306k at £720, 284k at £585 etc. Annaclone farmer: 266k at £700, 320k at £780, 288k at £630. Co Armagh farmer: 334k at £750, 300k at £660 and 288k at £585. Lisduff farmer: 308k at £620, 302k at £650. Tullyframe farmer: 18 Angus sold in pairs of 2: 247k at £585, 360k at £590, 265k at £595, 244k at £545, 248k at £590. Annalong farmer: 20, mostly MBE bred, 282k at £665, 280k at £665, 289k at £635 etc.

FAT COWS &SUCKLERS: A Lim bull from Kilkeel sold at £1,330. A Charolais bull from Rathfriland sold at £1,300. Suckler stock sold to £1,460, £1,260, £1,130 and £1,110 from Magheragh. Poyntzpass farmer: £1,140. Fat cows sold to £1,040 for 688k from Corbet. 784k Holstein at £945, 694k at £895 and 710k at £865, 640k at £800 etc.

BULLOCKS: Annaclone farmer: pen of 18 averaged £700 plus over their weight eg 608k at £1,375 = 266p/k, 564k at £1,335 = 237p/k, 584k at £1,295 = 222p/k, 568k at £1,290 = 228p/k, 576k at £1,290 = 224p/k, 546k at £1,230 = 225p/k, 516k at £1,210 = 234p/k, 522k at £1,190 = 228p/k, 406k at £1,090 = 237p/k, 470k at £1,090 = 232p/k. Ballyroney farmer: 506k at £1,140, 444k at £985, 432k at £950, 340k at £760. Antrim farmer: 466k at £1,000. Dromore farmer: 430k at £900. Dechoment farmer: 456k at £980. Damolly farmer: 614k at £1,145, 600k at £1,120 and 598k at £1,050.

1,060 sheep on Tuesday evening saw 845 spring lambs sell to a top of £110 for a Downpatrick farmer. A Castlewellan farmer sold two lots at £109 and a third lot of 24.5k lambs at £105. Ballymartin farmer: 25k at £107.50. Ballynahinch farmer: 23k at £106.50. Downpatrick farmer: 23k at £105. Hilltown farmer: 23.7k at £104.50. Ballinderry farmer: 25k at £104.50. Annalong farmer: 21.5k at £104. Rathfriland farmer: 20k at £98. Ballynanny farmer: 21.3k at £101. Mayobridge farmer: 19.3k at £94. Finnis farmer: 20.4k at £95. Hilltown farmer: 20.9k at £102. Ballinderry farmer: 21k at £99.

FAT EWES: Annalong farmer: £98 (two lots). Downpatrick farmer: £97. Dromore farmer: £90. Rathfriland farmer: £90 and £85. Glenhorne farmer: £85 for 2 lots. Middletown farmer: £83.