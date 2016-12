Bullocks sell to £810 for 360kg at Enniskillen

A seasonal entry of cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 200 to 225p for a Ch 360kg at 810.

Medium weights sold from 190 to 216p for a Ch 428kg at 925. Heavy lots sold from 185 to 213ppk for a Ch 602kg at 1285.

BULLOCKS: Kesh producer Ch 360kg at 810, Ch 602kg at 1285, Ch 612kg at 1270, Ch 608kg at 1245, Ch 640kg at 1315, Ch 618kg at 1250, Ch 648kg at 1300, Dungannon producer Ch 382kg at 840, Lim 428kg at 925, Derrylin producer Lim 390kg at 855.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £975 paid for a 389kg Ch, while heifers ranged from £500 to £880 for a 385kg Ch.

Ruling prices: Kesh producer 296kg Ch bull at 765, 310kg Ch bull at 750, 283kg Ch bull at 720, 343kg Ch bull at 830, Irvinestown producer 233kg Ch bull at 670, 316kg Ch bull at 735, 355kg Ch bull at 745, Enniskillen producer 339kg Ch bull at 760, 219kg Lim hfr at 490, Lisnaskea producer 350kg Sim hfr at 730, 370kg AA hfr at 770, 430kg Lim hfr at 790, Newtownbutler producer 299kg Ch hfr at 665, 246kg Ch hfr at 575, 252kg Ch bull at 610, Roslea producer 221kg Ch hfr at 590, 233kg Ch hfr at 575, 210kg Ch hfr at 540, 205kg Ch hfr at 540, 249kg Ch hfr at 620. Belcoo producer 389kg Ch bull at 975, 442kg Ch bull at 955, 370kg Ch bull at 905, 318kg Ch hfr at 750, Garrison producer 173kg Sim hfr at 485, 203kg Sim hfr at 500, 203kg Sim hfr at 485, Trillick producer 229kg Lim bull at 590, 281kg Lim bull at 660, 289kg Lim bull at 685, 248kg Lim bull at 640, Belcoo producer 345kg Ch bull at 820, 315kg Ch hfr at 790, 326kg Ch hfr at 740, Monea producer 274kg BB hfr at 570, 276kg Lim hfr at 580, Lisbellaw producer 267kg Ch hfr at 625, 30kg Ch hfr at 645, 251kg Ch hfr at 645, 303kg Ch hfr at 740. Derrylin 307kg Lim hfr at 640, 32kg Lim hfr at 670.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Lismaskea producer Ch bull at 500, Here hfr at 355, Fivemiletown producer Sh hfr at 390.

CALVES: Drumcose producer AA bull at 320, Tamlaght producer BB bull at 320, BB bull at 305, BB bull at 285, Letterbreen producer BB hfr at 305, Fr bull at 150, Tempo producer BB bull at 275.

SUCKLER COWS: Belleek producer AA cow with bull calf at 1410, AA cow with bull calf at 1380, Omagh producer Lim cow with hfr calf at 1200, Ennskillen producer AA cow with hfr calf at 1140, Derrygonnelly producer springing Here hfr at 1170.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 206ppk paid for a 535kg Ch at 1100. While others cleared from 182-224ppk paid for a 420kg Ch at 940. Omagh producer 570kg Ch at 1120, 480kg Ch at 970, Maguiresbridge producer 560kg Ch at 1130, 555kg Ch at 1120, 580kg Ch at 1115, Tempo producer 540kg Ch at 1090, 535kg Ch at 1100, 420kg Ch at 940, FMT producer 480kg CH at 1000, 460kg Ch at 950, 440kg Ch at 900.

Fat cows: Ballinamallard producer Ch 900kg at 1390, Enniskillen producer Ch 750kg at 1140, Ch 690kg at 1030, Boho producer Ch 750kg at 1120, Kinawley producer Lim 800kg at 1000, Lisnaskea producer Ch bull 1004kg at 1080, Letterbreen producer Ch 750kg at 985.