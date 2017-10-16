Bullocks sell to to £1,325 at Newtownstewart Mart

A smaller entry of cattle on offer saw bullocks selling to £1,325 and £735 over £1.

Fat cows: P J McCullagh, Omagh, 560kgs, £164; P McCullagh, Plumbridge, 640kgs, £152, 610kgs, £131. J Doherty, Gortgranagh, 635kgs, £146, 685kgs, £143. C Devine, Claudy, 740kgs, £134.

Bullock prices: Jas Gallagher, Omagh, 590kgs, £1,325 and £1,200, 550kgs, £1,195; 520kgs, £1,060 and £1,000, 535kgs, £1,160, 540kgs, £1,170 and £990, 515kgs, £1,015. Albert Armstrong, Dromore, 575kgs, £1,220, 600kgs, £1,185, 590kgs, £1,175 and £1,080, 550kgs, £1,090. J V Arthur, Douglas Bridge, 580kgs, £1,150, 535kgs, £1,100, 515kgs, £1,070, 525kgs, £1,000. Conor Gallagher, Newtownstewart, 520kgs, £1,105. D Monteith, Carnargan, 470kgs, £890, 415kgs, £800. Alan Britton, Donemana, 530kgs, £945, 450kgs, £922. C Feeney, Limavady, 400kgs, £870, 400kgs, £850, 365kgs, £805.

Heifer prices: Conor Gallagher, Strahulter, 575kgs, £1,140; William McKean, Strabane, 540kgs, £1,075 and £1,070, 525kgs, £1,015; R Allison, Strahulter, 500kgs, £980, 485kgs, £900, 390kgs, £790, 345kgs, £710, 430kgs, £800; Richard Wauchope, Strabane, 455kgs, £915. Alan Britton, Donemana, 430kgs, £810.

Suckled calf sale Monday evening

Bullock and bulls: E Moss, Castlederg, 310kgs, £850, £840, and £800, 350kgs, £860 and £800, 380kgs, £850, 320kgs, £800; Ronald Thompson, Castlederg, 300kgs, £860, 390kgs, £855, 270kgs, £780; S P Connolly, Victoria Bridge, 415kgs, £830, 380kgs, £700, 400kgs, £730.