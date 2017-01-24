Bullocks sell to up to £1355 for 760kg at Lisahally

Top trade this week in Lisahally as bullocks sell to up to £1355/760kg and heifers £1530/700kg.

More stock needed to meet such a demanding trade.

BULLOCKS: Maurice Thompson £1355/760kg, R Killen £1200/600kg, £1110/59kg, £1100/560kg, Alan McMurray £1170/650kg, £1155/640kg, Matthew Blair £1110/550kg, Jeannie and Michael Flanagan £1080/500kg, £1030/480kg, £1025/510kg, £995/460kg, £950/490kg, £940/460kg, Maurice Thompson £1050/600kg, John Beattie £995/540kg, £965/560kg, £920/530kg, £900/500kg, £890/490kg, £875/500kg, Columba Feeney £940/500kg, £875/470kg, £875/520kg, Matthew Blair £870/440kg.

HEIFERS: Donald Sayers £1530/700kg, £1480/790kg, £1400/700kg, C Moore £1200/720kg, £1090/510kg, F Jeffers £990/420kg, £970/400kg, W Thompson £950/600kg, Maurice Thompson £865/460kg, John Beattie £855/460kg, £820/500kg, Ultan Devine £600/370kg.