Bullocks sell to up to £1385 at Enniskillen Mart

A seasonal entry of cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen.

Such was the demand many more lots could have been sold.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 200 to 226p for a Ch 380kg at 860.

Medium weights sold from 190 to 229p for a Ch 426kg at 975.

Heavy lots sold from 185 to 211ppk for a Ch 508kg at 1070 and selling up to 1385 per head.

BULLOCKS: Clougher producer Ch 426kg at 975, Ch 420kg at 850, Derryharney producer Ch 380kg at 860, Ch 418kg at 930, Fintona producer Ch 394kg at 885, Ch 428kg at 950, Lim 416kg at 915, Tempo producer Ch 428kg at 960, Kesh producer Ch 518kg at 1045, Ch 588kg at 1240, Ch 624kg at 1295, Derrylin producer Ch 508kg at 1070.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £650 to £1000 paid for a 434kg Ch, while heifers ranged from £520 to £805 for a 355kg Ch.

Ruling prices: Enniskillen producer 281 Ch bull at 710, 258kg Ch hfr at 620, 220kg Ch hfr at 560, 258kg Ch hfr at 595, Belleek producer 338kg Ch bull at 860, 309kg Ch bull at 795, 306kg Ch bull at 790, 301kg Lim bull at 720, Kesh producer 375kg Ch hfr at 800, 393kg Ch steer at 890, 414kg Ch steer at 975, Ederney producer 258kg Ch hfr at 735, 258kg Ch bull at 650, 225kg Lim bull at 615, 236kg Ch hfr at 550, 251kg Ch hfr at 540, Kinawley producer 434kg Ch steer at 1000, 385kg Ch steer at 670, 364kg Ch steer at 820, 376kg Ch steer at 850, Magheraveely producer 387kg Ch bull at 895, 323kg Ch hfr at 710, 339kg Ch hfr at 785, 308kg Ch hfr at 760, Lisnaskea producer 258kg Ch hfr at 675, 255kg Ch bull at 615, 231kg Ch hfr at 595, Irvinestown producer 302kg Ch bull at 730, 307kg Ch bull at 720, 302kg Ch hfr at 680, 248kg Ch bull at 655, Derrylin producer 383kg Lim steer at 890, 353kg Lim steer at 895, 272kg Lim hfr at 630, 381kg Lim steer at 965.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Omagh producer Lim hfr at 450, Lim hfr at 415, Tempo producer AA bull at 435.

CALVES: Letterbreen producer Lim bull at 365, Lim bull at 265, Lisnaskea producer Ch bull at 330, Tempo producer Ch bull at 300, Tamlaght producer BB hfr at 280, Drumcose producer BB bull at 280, Here bull at 255, Fr bull at 60, Ballinamallard producer Here hfr at 265, Fr bull at 65, Derrylin producer Here bull at 260, Fr bull at 78, Derrygonnelly producer AA hfr at 260, Monea producer BB hfr at 255.

SUCKLER COWS: Irvinestown producer Here cow wth bull at 1350, Belcoo producer springing Ch cow at 990, springing Ch cow at 930.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 210ppk paid for a 565kg Ch at 1190. While others cleared from 182-218ppk paid for a 480kg Ch at 1045.

Lisnaskea producer 565kg Ch at 1190, 550kg Ch at 1130, 535kg Ch at 1120, 520kg Ch at 1110, Omagh producer 485kg Ch at 1045, 490kg Ch at 990, 470kg Ch at 980, FMT producer 485kg Ch at 980, 490kg Ch at 985.

Fat cows: Maguiresbridge producer Sim 900kg at 1235, Ederny producer Ch 784kg at 1175, Culkey producer Ch 710kg at 1115, Ch 666kg at 1075, Roslea producer Ch 800kg at 1130, Enniskillen producer Ch 740kg at 1050, 620kg Ch at 975.