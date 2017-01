Bullocks sells to 1045 for 376kg at Enniskillen

A reduced entry of cattle on offer at Thursday’s sales at Enniskillen due to the winter road conditions.

In the bullock ring light weight bullocks sold from 200 to 278p for a Ch 376kg at 1045.

Medium weights sold from 195 to 242p for a Ch 412kg at 1000.

Heavy lots sold from 190 to 214ppk for a Ch 540kg at 1155 and selling up to 1350 per head.

BULLOCKS: Corteen producer Ch 376kg at 1045, Ch 346kg at 865, Ch 344kg at 880, Ch 332kg at 830, Enniskillen producer Ch 412kg at 1000, Ch 400kg at 970, Newtownbutler producer Ch 368kg at 875, Ch 408kg at 940, Aghalane producer Ch 540kg at 1155, Kesh producer Lim 568kg at 1200, Ch 616kg at 1285, Lisbellaw producer Ch 524kg at 1105, Ch 504kg at 1050, Dungannon producer Lim 506kg at 1060.

WEANLINGS: In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £600 to £945 paid for a 481kg Ch, while heifers ranged from £520 to £1000 for a 425kg Lim.

Ruling prices: Kesh producer 381 Ch steer at 945, 392kg Ch hfr at 840, 437kg Ch hfr at 810, 370kg Ch steer at 885, Enniskillen producer 369kg Ch steer at 890, 401kg Ch steer at 885, 369kg Ch steer at 935,406kg Lim steer at 905, Newtownbutler producer 241kg Ch hfr at 550, 216kg Ch hfr at 585, 217kg Ch hfr at 535, 380kg Ch bull at 935, 316kg Ch bull at 865, 331kg Ch bull at 840, 305kg Ch hfr at 700, 300kg Lim bull at 820, Derrylin producer 308kg Ch bull at 730, 277kg Ch bull at 710, 269kg Ch bull at 685, 241kg Lim hfr at 540, Tempo producer 362kg Ch hfr at 780, 398kg Ch hfr at 800, 307kg Ch bull at 740, 351kg Ch steer at 870, 316kg Sim bull at 720, 336kg Ch steer at 745, Garrison producer 347kg Ch bull at 825, 314kg Ch bull at 780, 280kg Ch bull at 770, 253kg Ch bull at 690, Lisnaskea producer 367kg Lim hfr at 700, 358kg Ch steer at 885, 310kg Lim hfr at 635, FMT producer 330kg Ch bull at 890, 312kg Ch bull at 800,312kg Ch hfr at 710, 331kg Lim hfr at 730, 347kg Ch steer at 880, Kinawley producer 267kg Ch bull at 740, 207kg Lim bull at 495, 209kg Ch hfr at 495, Lisbellaw producer 415kg Sim bull at 930, 353kg Daq bull at 775, 384kg AA bull at 805.

CALVES 2 MONTHS: Garrison producer Ch bull at 400, Kesh producer Lim bull at 360, Ch hfr at 350, Lisnaskea producer AA hfr at 340.

CALVES: Bellanaleck producer Lim bull at 340, Springfield producer Ch bull at 335, Florencecourt producer Here bull at 310, Here bull at 300, Here hfr at 240, Enniskillen producer Lim bull at 295, Lim bull at 260, Springfeild producer Ch hfr at 265, Ch bull at 265, Friesian bull at 60, Ballinamallard producer AA hfr at 235, Macken producer Friesian bull at 75, Friesian bull at 90.

SUCKLER COWS: Enniskillen producer Ch cow wth bull at 1310, Ederney producer Blonde cow with hfr at 1230, Lim cow with bull at 1090.

Heifers: Forward lots sold to 216ppk paid for a 590kg Ch at 1270. While others cleared from 190-231ppk paid for a 50kg Ch at 1200, Lisbellaw producer 640kg Ch at 1330, 590kg Ch at 1270, 630kg Ch at 1220, Maguiresbridge producer 630kg Ch at 1270, Letterbreen producer 520kg Ch at 1200, 500kg Ch at 1160, 495kg Ch at 1115.

Fat cows: Ballinamallard producer Ch 800kg at 1060, Ch 570kg at 875, Letter producer Ch 740kg at 1060, Ch 790kg at 1080, Lisbellaw producer Ch 700kg at 1010, Maguiresbridge producer Ch 530kg at 920, Enniskillen producer Ch 692kg at 955.