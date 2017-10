Buoyant prices for cattle at Swatragh Mart

Cattle: A super entry of quality cattle at the Charolais suckler calf show and sale on Monday 2nd October that sold very very briskly with prices very buoyant.

More quality stock is required to meet demand.

Heifers:

Garvagh producer 348kg, £1,230; 402kg, £950; Dungiven producer 474kg, £1,065; 428kg, £865; 434kg, £930; 440kg, £900; 416kg, £925; 484kg, £955; 566kg, £1,110; 394kg, £765; 444kg, £945; 442kg, £890; 426kg, £880; 526kg, £1,090; 408kg, £740; 336kg, £740; 486kg, £990; 386kg, £760; 388kg,£730; Maghera producer 302kg, £745; 284kg, £650; 286kg, £755; 298kg, £875; 238kg, £580; 334kg, £775; 248kg, £580; 300kg, £745; 288kg, £680; Dungiven producer 288kg, £635; 344kg, £640; 306kg, £690; 266kg, £550; Dungiven producer 346kg, £850; 360kg, £755, 356kg, £850; 324kg, £815; 380kg, £915; Maghera producer 318kg, £930; Garvagh producer 288kg, £550; Swatragh producer 302kg, £702; 234kg, £550; 298kg, £700; Maghera producer 424kg, £800; Garvagh producer 370kg, £720; 526kg, £970; 472kg, £995; 506kg, £1,055; 422kg, £855; 410kg, £830; 364kg, £870; 332kg, £645; 368kg, £750; 350kg, £695; Swatragh producer 372kg, £650; 242kg, £360; 328kg, £640; 276kg, £420; 320kg, £600; Swatragh producer 298kg, £620; 318kg, £650; 338kg, £720; 302kg, £580; 394kg, £700; 316kg, £655; 334kg, £685; Swatragh producer 250kg, £450; 292kg, £490; 256kg, £425; Swatragh producer 354kg, £675; 410kg, £670; 390kg, £670; Maghera producer 393kg, £765; 362kg, £780; Killaloo producer 444kg, £795; 432kg, £650; Claudy producer 254kg, £675; 246kg, £560; 280kg, £680; 350kg, £730; 384kg, £830; 352kg, £810; 420kg, £855; 260kg, £550; 222kg, £530; Swatragh producer 534kg, £900; 524kg, £865;574kg, £920; 562kg, £840; Maghera producer 312kg, £680; 338kg, £785; 318kg, £800; 254kg, £600; 290kg, £575; 316kg, £745; 312kg, £845; 338kg, £830; 308kg, £630; 354kg, £895; Garvagh producer 312kg, £680 308kg, £700; 264kg, £510; 232kg, £535; Ballykelly producer 350kg, £610; Magherafelt producer 396kg, £1,030; Maghera producer 428kg, £1,220; 444kg, £980; 362kg, £970; Maghera producer 382kg, £830; 366kg, £885; 462kg, £1,070; 514kg, £910; 386kg, £870; Kilrea producer 432kg, £840; 436kg, £925; Moneymore producer 372kg, £685; 318kg, £630; 344kg, £690; Swatragh producer 514kg, £1,070; 476kg,£955; 410kg, £890; Maghera producer 474kg, £980; 382kg, £795; 400kg,£950; 566kg, £1,210; 578kg, £1,245; 388kg, £670; 496kg, £1,130; 470kg, £985; 372kg, £700.

Bullocks:

Garvagh producer 274kg, £780; 332kg, £975; 352kg, £885; Claudy producer 416kg, £855; 392kg, £895; 418kg, £850; 442kg, £890; 394kg, £875; 320kg, £810; Dungiven producer 312kg, £700; 338kg, £870; 292kg, £750; 374kg, £900; 308kg, £805; 288kg, £795; Dungiven producer 332kg, £885; 336kg, £835; 354kg, £865; 318kg, £870; 338kg, £850; 302kg, £775; 356kg, £920; 344kg, £860; 486kg, £1,030; 412kg, £950; 424kg, £950; 508kg, £970; 584kg, £1,170; 502kg, £1,060; 352kg, £920; 388kg, £750; 394kg, £880; 466kg, £965; Maghera producer 316kg, £875; 304kg, £860; 310kg, £805; 336kg, £915; 412kg, £965; 304kg, £775; 306kg, £800; Maghera producer 294kg, £885; 382kg, £860; 340kg, £940; 390kg, £770; 314kg, £725; Dungiven producer 310kg, £825; 320kg, £860; 396kg, £1,000; 386kg, £975; 432kg, £950; 402kg, £1,070; 406kg, £1,065, 402kg, £1,015; Swatragh producer 364kg, £855; 422kg, £755; 320kg, £750; 334kg, £750; 268kg, £745; 294kg, £770; Moneymore producer 468kg, £775; 474kg, £935; 530kg, £1,075; Swatragh producer 320kg, £590; 256kg, £465; Maghera producer 292kg, £745; 348kg, £805; 414kg, £850; 360kg, £860; 406kg, £925; 382kg, £795; 374kg, £780; Garvagh producer 328kg, £665; Maghera producer 416kg, £660; 414kg, £940; 380kg, £750; 358kg, £780; 316kg, £750; Garvagh producer 322kg, £775; 410kg, £910; 380kg, £845; 430kg, £800; 368kg, £850; 394kg, £830; 368kg, £830; 328kg, £830; Swatragh producer 302kg, £630; 378kg, £640; 378kg, £690; 332kg, £650; Swatragh producer 294kg, £680; 342kg, £610; 232kg, £535; 258kg, £580; 316kg, £570; 362kg, £750; 274kg, £770; 246kg, £520; 254kg, £445; 266kg, £560; 286kg, £625; Maghera producer 490kg, £990; 494kg, £1,055; 552kg, £1,200; 548kg, £1,040; 550kg, £1,075; 480kg, £1,085; 580kg, £1,180; 535kg, £1,080; 378kg, £880; 420kg, £975; 518kg, £1,155; 468kg, £1,000; 484kg, £945; Swatragh producer 308kg, £665; 266kg, £400; Maghera producer 424kg, £970; 396kg, £1,000; 276kg, £610; 460kg, £1,065; 358kg, £810; Dungiven producer 532kg, £975; 540kg, £1,085; Magherafelt producer 476kg, £1,060; 420kg, £990; 516kg, £1,060; 504kg, £970; 446kg, £970; Garvagh producer 246kg, £645; 314kg, £700; 262kg, £605; 304kg, £690; Ballykelly producer 288kg, £760; Magherafelt producer 324kg, £900; Maghera producer 428kg, £1,130; 516kg,£1,140; 344kg, £840; 338kg, £850.

Sheep: Another excellent show of 1,900 quality sheep were presented at the weekly sheep sale at Swatragh on Saturday 30th September 2017, witnessing top prices being paid.

Over 400 fat ewes were highly sought after with a top price of £100 being paid.

1,500 lambs were presented, with many lots passing £80 with a top price of £82 being paid.

More fat lambs required to meet demand.

Sample prices:

Heavyweight lambs: Maghera producer 3 lambs 26kg at £82.00 = 315p; Draperstown producer 8 lambs 26.25kg at £81.00 = 309p; Garvagh producer 9 lambs 25.25kg at £81.00 = 321p; Magherafelt producer 1 lamb 25kg at £80.00 = 320p; Coleraine producer 1 lamb 26kg at £80.00 = 308p; Dungiven producer 10 lambs 26kg at £80.00 = 308p; Cookstown producer 1 lamb 25kg at £80.00 = 320p.

Middleweight lambs: Kilrea producer 25 lambs 23.9kg at £76.00 = 318p; Dungiven producer 2 lambs 23kg at £75.00 = 326p; Limavady producer 1 lambs 23kg at £75.00 = 326p; Ballymena producer 20 lambs 23.6kg at £75.00 = 318p; Cookstown producer 6 lambs 22.3kg at £74.50 = 334p; Plumbridge producer 12 lambs 23.5kg at £74.50 = 317p; Kilrea producer 50 lambs 22.6kg at £72.75 = 322p; Swatragh producer 2 lambs 23kg at £72.50 = 315p.

Store lambs: Ballymoney producer 13 lambs 18.4kg at £59.50 = 323p; Maghera producer 14 lambs 17.7kg at £65.00 = 367p; Crumlin producer 3 lambs 17kg at £60.00 = 353p; Garvagh producer 12 lambs 17.25kg at £59.50 = 345p; Maghera producer 6 lambs 17kg at £55.50 = 326p; Magherafelt producer 14 lambs 17kg at £52.50 = 309p.

Sample ewes prices: Maghera producer 1 ewe at £100.00; Dungiven producer 5 ewes at £88.00; Magherafelt producer 11 ewes at £85.00.