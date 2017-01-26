Calved heifer sells for £1810 at Kilrea Mart

A smaller entry of 260 calves at Kilrea Mart on Thursday 19th January met a flying trade for all types on offer.

Continental calves required to satisfy demand. Good selection of weanlings on offer.

Bull calves: A Faith, Limavady, Lim £365; Ballymena farmer,Her £365, BB £335; Claudy farmer, Sim £348; A Gaston, Glarryford, Her £335; C Bates, Magherafelt, Her £335; J Cole, Londonderry, Sim £330, £285; J Close, Rasharkin, Lim £325, BB £320; Cookstown farmer, Lim £308, AA £307; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Lim £300, £265; S Doherty, Ballymoney, Her £278, £250; J McNeilly, Toomebridge, Lim £275, £220; W Armstrong, Garvagh, BB £260; A Greer, Ahoghill, SH £260; M Currie, Ballymoney, Lim £232; E Tosh, Castlerock, Lim £230; R Gillespie, Ahoghill, Lim £210; I Smyth, Castlerock, AA £202; J Tannahill, Macosquin, Fkv £200.

Heifer calves: A Gaston, Glarryford, Her £295, £280; P McVey, Moneymore, BB £292, AA £285; Claudy farmer, AA £285; J Close, Rasharkin, BB £270; M Currie, Ballymoney, BB £262, Lim £245; A Faith, Limavady, Lim £238; J Cole, Londonderry, Sim £220; Upperlands farmer, AA £220; R and C Steede, Cullybackey, Lim £208.

Friesian calves: Super trade met with more required to satisfy demand. Good young calves to £180.

Weanlings/suck calves: 30 on offer with more required to satisfy demand. Being offered for sale at approximately 12.30pm weekly. Young Friesian lumps a super trade.

A good entry of around 480 on Monday 23rd January met a super trade with quality lambs and ewes realising premium prices. Lambs to £3.44 per kg and £84.50 per head. Ewes to £90.00. More required.

Lambs: R Cole, Macosquin, 23k, £79 (344), 25k, £83.50 (334); Garvagh farmer, 24k, £82.50 (344); M McLeister, Portglenone, 24k, £82 (342); W McQuigg, Aghadowey, 22.5k, £77 (342); A Gordon, Portglenone, 23k, £78.20 (340); S Moore, Portstewart, 23.5k, £80 (340); W Steele, Coleraine, 22k, £74.50 (339); J Kerr, Macosquin, 20.5k, £69.20 (338); I Laughlin, Garvagh, 24.5k, £82.80 (338); Cookstown farmer, 23k, £77 (335); A Kyle, Portglenone, 21.5k, £71.80 (334).

Fat ewes: 90 on offer met a steady trade for all types on offer including grazing types. Heavy lambs to £84.50. Ewes to £90.00. Brisk demand for all types on offer.

A good entry of 35 dairy stock on Tuesday 24th January met a good steady trade to a top of £1810 for a calved heifer.

J Moore, Portstewart, calved heifers to £1810, £1780, £1700; T Buchanan, Clough, calved heifers to £1520, £1205; M Millar, Coleraine, calved heifers to £1480, £1390, springer £1430, second calver £1160; H Steele, Portglenone, calved heifer £1470; W and H Watson, Coleraine, second calver £1310; D McNeilly, Randalstown, calved heifer £1260; T and J Mackey, Ballyclare, calved heifers to £1250, £1170; R McConaghie, Ballymoney, calved heifer £1170.

More dairy stock required. Good demand.

A super entry of 270 stock on Wednesday 25th January at Kilrea continued to meet with a super trade. Steers to £1330, heifers to £1250, fat cows £1215.

Fat cows: (50 on offer, flying trade - more required).

Ballymena farmer, 650k Ch, £1095 (169), 580k, £940 (162), 590k Lim, £892 (151), 520k Ch, £755 (145); Garvagh farmer, 670k Lim, £1115 (166), 660k, £1005 (152); J Mullan, Drumsurn, 630k BB, £990 (157); R D McWhirter, Glarryford, 620k Hol, £975 (157); Moneymore farmer, 600k Ch, £875 (146); C McCloskey, Garvagh, 620k Lim, £890 (144); M Glass, Maghera, 650k Sim, £922 (142); S Walls, Magherafelt, 630k Fr, £895 (142); D Dunlop, Glarryford, 520k Fkv, £735 (141); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 680k BB, £940 (138); A Irwin, Garvagh, 700k Lim, £962 (137), 610k Daq, £770 (126); P McCord, Randalstown, 650k Sim, £890 (137), 730k Daq, £980 (134); W and P McCallion, Portglenone, 770k Lim, £1050 (136); T Martin, Dunloy, 610k AA, £815 (134); W McCord, Cullybackey, 910k Sim, £1215 (134); R Baxter, Portglenone, 670k Lim, £880 (131); Macosquin farmer, 540k Lim, £700 (130);

J Purvis, Magherafelt, 540k Lim, £695 (129).

Suckler stock: Quality lots required.

J McKeen, Garvagh, Lim cow with Lim bull calf at foot to £1620; D Morrow, Macosquin, Ch bull £2020.

Heifers: T Graham, Portglenone, 250k Par, £642 (257), 280k, £625 (223); R Cole, Macosquin, 350k Lim, £802 (229), 360k Her, £765 (213), 400k, £825 (206); S and B Jamieson, Ballycastle, 350k Lim, £795 (227), 400k, £845 (211), 310k Ch, £652 (210), 310k, £620 (200); T Martin, Dunloy, 520k Ch, £1158 (223), 500k, £1070 (214), 500k, £1060 (212), 470k, £990 (211), 510k, £1052 (206), 510k, £1045 (205), 490k, £1000 (204), 470k, £960 (204), 510k, £1030 (202); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 410k Ch, £905 (221); R Martin, Dunloy, 380k Ch, £838 (221), 420k, £907 (216), 350k, £740 (211), 370k, £750 (203); W J McCurdy, Ballymoney, 570k BB, £1250 (219), 570k, £1200 (211); Ballymoney farmer, 570k Ch, £1225 (215); Kilrea farmer, 340k Ch, £730 (215), 350k, £718 (205); T J A Kennedy, Cullybackey, 520k Par, £1115 (214); R McCaw, Ballycastle, 430k Ch, £918 (214), 420k, £840 (200); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 310k Lim, £660 (213), 330k, £685 (208), 350k, £725 (207); M Millar, Rasharkin, 470k Lim, £968 (206), 470k, £950 (202); Ballymena farmer, 490k Par, £1000 (204); D and S Logan, Rasharkin, 340k Lim, £685 (202); P and C Martin, Dunloy, 490k Ch, £990 (202), 440k, £880 (200), 480k, £947 (197), 500k, £980 (196); J Stirling, Ballymoney, 570k AA, £1140 (200).

Steers: T Graham, Portglenone, 250k Par, £640 (256); L Blair, Limavady, 330k Ch, £820 (249), 310k, £732 (236), 330k, £720 (218), 480k, £1012 (211), 430k, £880 (205); A McErlean, Portglenone, 360k Ch, £842 (234), 350k, £815 (233), 540k, £1225 (227), 420k, £900 (214), 440k, £932 (212), 440k, £922 (210), 580k, £1188 (205), 560k Lim, £1138 (203); C Mullaghan, Rasharkin, 270k Lim, £630 (233), 340k, £780 (229), 370k, £845 (228), 370k, £840 (227), 260k, £570 (219); S and D Donnelly, Ballintoy, 410k Ch, £925 (226), 450k Lim, £942 (209); R Martin, Dunloy, 390k Ch, £895 (230), 400k, £895 (224), 420k, £930 (221), 410k Daq, £880 (215), 480k, £995 (207); T Martin, Dunloy, 490k Ch, £1090 (222), 560k, £1188 (212), 500k, £1040 (208), 550k, £1132 (206), 530k, £1080 (204), 520k, £1060 (204), 530k, £1075 (203); J McKeen, Garvagh, 410k Lim, £910 (222), 430k, £910 (212), 440k, £930 (211); J Purvis, Magherafelt, 410k Sim, £910 (222), 470k Lim, £970 (206); J Campbell, Upperlands, 600k AA, £1290 (215), 640k, £1330 (208), 520k, £1075 (207); T Henry, Maghera, 520k, AA £1118 (215), 510k, £1078 (211), 480k Sim, £1000 (208); W Chesney, Ahoghill, 210k Lim, £450 (214), 280k, £570 (204), 280k, £560 (200); G Boyce, Garvagh, 610k Lim, £1275 (209); Ballymoney farmer, 520k Daq £1075 (207); H and J Paul, Maghera, 520k Lim, £1065 (205); M Stewart, Portglenone, 340k AA, £695 (204); M McNeill, Cushendun, 460k Lim, £930 (202); G Jeffers, Ballyronan, 315k Ch, £630 (200); I Hamilton, Castledawson, 460k Lim, £925 (201); N McClure, Ballymoney, 600k Ch, £1204 (201).

Friesian and AA steers a flying trade with more required for strong demand.

Auctioneer: H A McIlrath and Sons Ltd.